Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks to WFAE's Inside Politics podcast about abortion, his political ambitions and more.
Lt. i Gov. Mark Robinson has been a lightning rod in North Carolina politics. His comments on abortion, LGBTQ, and gun rights have elicited strong reactions across the political spectrum. In fact, it was the topic of guns that led to his rise to prominence. He gave a speech to...
Washington Examiner
Voter registration in North Carolina trends away from Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voter registrations have continued a trend toward unaffiliated, Republican and smaller parties over the last year, as Democrats have slowly bled members. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections through last week shows total Democrat registrations in North Carolina at 2,492,221,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Democrats voice concerns ahead of ‘Save America’ rally in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dozens of state and local democrats gathered at 1898 Memorial Park, in opposition to the platforms and ideals of Representative Ted Budd and former President Donald Trump ahead of Friday’s “Save America” rally. The North Carolina Democratic Party donning the phrase “This...
Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate race
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In competitive races across the U.S., Republican candidates are distancing themselves from their party's most controversial policies and people — namely, abortion and former President Donald Trump — as Election Day approaches. Not Ted Budd. The North Carolina GOP Senate nominee is leaning...
An Arizona judge rules that the state can enforce a near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX — Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled Friday, meaning clinics statewide will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers. The judge lifted a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
Trump has taken 2 big legal blows
Former President Donald Trump suffered a pair of significant legal hits. A federal appeals court let prosecutors review classified material from Mar-a-Lago and New York's attorney general sued him.
A judge blocks the Indiana abortion ban a week after it took effect
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue that it violates the state constitution. Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the ban that took effect one week...
obxtoday.com
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to hold book signing for ‘We Are the Majority’ on October 2
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be signing his newly released book We Are the Majority in Dare County on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The event will take place at Patriot Outpost/Dare GOP Volunteer Center, 5000 S. Croatan Highway. Suite N-8, Nags Head, NC. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
The Puerto Rican diaspora leverages lessons from Hurricane Maria to help after Fiona
As Hurricane Fiona makes its way north, we're learning more about how vulnerable Puerto Rico's power system remains five years after Hurricane Maria. And as the process of recovery begins on the island, communities across the U.S. are rallying to provide support for Puerto Rico. Puerto Rican New Yorkers say...
bpr.org
North Carolina Medicaid expansion hits Certificate of Need snag
For years, Medicaid expansion has been a contentious issue in North Carolina. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has supported the measure, while Republican legislative leaders have opposed it. There’s been a shift recently, though: Republican leaders now support expansion and a holdup on the measure centers on disagreements over the state’s...
Alabama calls off execution for time and medical concerns
ATMORE, Ala. — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate's veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they determined they...
After 42 years providing abortion access, rural Louisiana clinic closes its doors
After 42 years, Hope Medical Group for Women will close because Louisiana has banned almost all abortions. The clinic director and some staff may move to a state where abortion is legal. Rosemary Westwood is the public and reproductive health reporter for WWNO/WRKF. She was previously a freelance writer specializing...
Audit finds $91M unused as thousands await hurricane repairs in North Carolina
A new federal audit shows just how woefully delayed the response has been for recent hurricane victims in North Carolina.
Simone Feast | Queens University News Service
Maj. Todd Mason and his wife, Maj. Wilma Mason, are area commanders for the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. Amongst the programs and services they oversee is the Center of Hope and Booth Commons shelters and housing programs.
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
WFAE
