ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Voter registration in North Carolina trends away from Democrats

(The Center Square) — North Carolina voter registrations have continued a trend toward unaffiliated, Republican and smaller parties over the last year, as Democrats have slowly bled members. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections through last week shows total Democrat registrations in North Carolina at 2,492,221,...
ELECTIONS
WFAE

Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In competitive races across the U.S., Republican candidates are distancing themselves from their party's most controversial policies and people — namely, abortion and former President Donald Trump — as Election Day approaches. Not Ted Budd. The North Carolina GOP Senate nominee is leaning...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
WFAE

Trump has taken 2 big legal blows

Former President Donald Trump suffered a pair of significant legal hits. A federal appeals court let prosecutors review classified material from Mar-a-Lago and New York's attorney general sued him.
POTUS
WFAE

A judge blocks the Indiana abortion ban a week after it took effect

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue that it violates the state constitution. Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the ban that took effect one week...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Civil Rights Act#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
bpr.org

North Carolina Medicaid expansion hits Certificate of Need snag

For years, Medicaid expansion has been a contentious issue in North Carolina. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has supported the measure, while Republican legislative leaders have opposed it. There’s been a shift recently, though: Republican leaders now support expansion and a holdup on the measure centers on disagreements over the state’s...
HEALTH
WFAE

Alabama calls off execution for time and medical concerns

ATMORE, Ala. — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate's veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they determined they...
ALABAMA STATE
WFAE

Simone Feast | Queens University News Service

Maj. Todd Mason and his wife, Maj. Wilma Mason, are area commanders for the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. Amongst the programs and services they oversee is the Center of Hope and Booth Commons shelters and housing programs.
HOUSING
WFAE

Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy