I was born and raised in the home right behind the OTI in Summerville Michigan. It was half tavern and half grocery store when I was a child back in the 40s & 50s. Used to go in there for candy, coke, & ice cream. My mother and father both worked there.
My husband and I own the oldest continuously run restaurant in the state. It’s Sleders Family Tavern in Traverse City. We are celebrating 140 years of business! Come check us out we have a lot to look at that’s original. Not to mention ice cold beer and delicious food!
answer! wonder if that is common in all states. One of the oldest buildings I saw on my motorcycle ride to Alaska was a tavern!
