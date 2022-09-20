ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Police Investigate Accident on Russell Street

(UPDATE: September 21 at 7:31 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation. The pedestrian was using a motorized wheelchair at the time of the accident. The pedestrian is an adult male. Russell St. opened and resumed to normal traffic flow...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Cooler Weather Sparks Reminder About Home Fire Prevention

As fall deepens in western Montana and residents start up their furnaces and home heating systems, Missoula fire officials remind residents that October is Fire Prevention Month. We reached out to both Dax Fraser with the Missoula City Fire Department and Battalion Chief Mike Bowman with Missoula Rural Fire for...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Mayor and Commissioner on How Missoula Would Handle Illegals

There have been lots of headlines recently about how governors from southern border states are busing or flying illegal immigrants from the southern border to blue states so that they can experience what local communities in those states have been dealing with for the past year after over 2 million people have illegally crossed into the U.S.
96.3 The Blaze

Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth

On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship

New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula’s Guide To Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Good Americano

We're not stopping until we've tried them all: every single pumpkin spice latte in Missoula. While it may seem like a task that would make even Sisyphus give up, it's way more delicious, less labor-intensive, and a drinking a PSL has a way better chance of brightening your day than pushing a big stupid rock up a big stupid mountain ever will.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Having 3.8 Grams of Meth

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on September 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed two vehicles in the parking lot of a casino located in the 2700 block of South Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A little after one in the morning, an officer on patrol...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Learn About the Stories From Soft Landing Missoula

This week Soft Landing in Missoula with support from the ZACC held their second annual "Stories of Home" photo exhibit during "Welcoming Week" that explores the experiences of immigrants and refugees in Missoula. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn more about where some of the refugees have come from and more importantly why they are having to come to our community. The "Stories of Home" project started in last year. Soft Landing is a community based non profit that helps refugees and immigrant families transition to our community and our state.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Black Bear Sighted in Upper Miller Creek Neighborhood

This reporter and his wife were driving up St. Francis Drive and headed to the intersection of St. Thomas Drive in the Upper Miller Creek area at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday when we spotted a small black bear run across the road and into a large yard belonging to one of our neighbors.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park

At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Libra Season in Missoula 2022: Finding Balance with 6 Planets in Retrograde

Whether or not you believe in astrology, I think it's undeniable that there's some vibes happening right now. Lots of different vibes, some of which are familiar. There's that autumn feeling that makes us want to reach for the flannels from the back of our closets and sip on some pumpkin spice, maybe more than people in any other state. There's also a chaotic and yet somehow reflective vibe in the air right now which feels unique, after all, it's not every day you have a whopping 6 planets in retrograde. Let's take a look at what this Libra season (September 23rd through October 23rd) will mean for us Missoulians without getting too deep in the astrology weeds.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

