sent-trib.com
Falcons prepared to meet preseason expectations
For Bowling Green State University hockey, there is more pressure than ever to have a successful season. In his fourth year, coach Ty Eigner is faced with his team ranked in the top five of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association by his colleagues. Eigner told media on Wednesday that the Falcons are ready to face the challenge.
sent-trib.com
Falcons forge past Golden Flashes in four for first MAC win
KENT, Ohio – Bowling Green State University volleyball registered a win in the team’s first conference match of the season, topping Kent State in four sets Friday night. The Falcons began with an electric first set, holding the Golden Flashes to just eight points while hitting over .400 as a team. The Falcons claimed the second set before Kent State forced a fourth set on extra points in the third. The fourth set went to extra points as well, but the Falcons closed out the set, and the match, with a 4-1 run.
sent-trib.com
BGSU swimmers prepare for grueling schedule
The Bowling Green women’s swim and dive team’s team will begin the season on the road in Akron at the Zippy Classic on Oct. 7-8. The Falcons then return home to the Cooper Pool for three straight meets against Butler University (Oct. 28), MAC rival Ball State (Oct. 29), and then against Marshall (Nov. 4) for the last home meet of the fall season.
sent-trib.com
BGSU volleyball opens MAC play at Kent State
KENT, Ohio — Bowling Green State University volleyball will begin conference play within the MAC for the 2022 season on the road with two matches against Kent State. The Falcons and Golden Flashes will play two matches inside the M.A.C. Center. The first will be tonight with a 6 p.m. first serve before beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
sent-trib.com
Kaiden Reed puts up 12 points as Flyers stay unbeaten
ROSSFORD — Lake boys soccer routed Rossford, 14-1, Thursday in Northern Buckeye Conference action as Kaiden Reed had 12 points on two goals and eight assists. Lake remains unbeaten at 9-0-1 overall and 5-0-1 in NBC games. Rossford falls to 1-8 and 1-5. Also scoring two goals apiece for...
sent-trib.com
Simms says local talent doing their part for Falcons
Bowling Green State University football coach Scot Loeffler talks about the importance of recruiting from within a four-hour radius. Those recruits are paying dividends for the Falcons. In BGSU’s 34-31 overtime win over No. 26 Marshall on Saturday at Doyt Perry Stadium, 6-foot, 205-pound sophomore safety Trent Simms did his...
sent-trib.com
Generals pull away to down BG, 34-14
Bowling Green trailed Anthony Wayne by less than a touchdown, 13-7, entering the fourth quarter, but the game got away from the Bobcats in the final 12 minutes. AW running back Joe Caswell ran for three touchdowns of 24, 12, and 48 yards as the Generals pulled away, downing the Bobcats, 34-14, in Northern Lakes League action at Bobcat Stadium Friday.
sent-trib.com
Knights nip Bulldogs, 17-14
ROSSFORD — Otsego rebounded from a tough loss last week to Elmwood to hold off Rossford at Jackson Ferguson Stadium for a 17-14 Knights victory Friday. Otsego improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, while Rossford falls to 2-4 and 1-2. Three of Rossford’s four losses have been by less than one possession.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg stays unbeaten with 3-0 win over Cougars
PERRYSBURG — Maci Maxwell, Grace Langendonk and Camille Francis scored as Perrysburg girls soccer beat Southview at Steinecker Stadium Wednesday. Perrysburg improves to 9-0-2 overall and 3-0-1 in the Northern Lakes League. Elizabeth Motter got the shutout in goal for the Yellow Jackets as they handed the Cougars their...
sent-trib.com
BGSU announces new schools of engineering, aviation
New schools of engineering and of aviation were approved by the Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees on Friday. The changes come as part of a reconfiguration to the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering. It will now be composed of the new School of Engineering, School of Aviation and the existing School of the Built Environment.
sent-trib.com
Lynette Louise Keiser
Lynette Louise Keiser, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022. She was born May 13, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Gerald and Margaret (Hobart) Haar. She married James Keiser on August 15, 1967 and he survives in Bowling Green. Along with her husband of...
sent-trib.com
Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter
Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Weston, Ohio passed away Thursday September 22, 2022. She was born October 23, 1938 in Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. She married Eugene O. Schetter in 1957 and he preceded her in death in 1988. Gerry worked as...
sent-trib.com
Terry Bland
Terry Bland, 68, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Toledo Hospital. Terry was born on August 2, 1954 in Bowling Green to Lois Bland. Terry is survived by his brother Randy Himburg of Bowling Green and a nephew David Himburg. Terry was a musician by heart...
sent-trib.com
Lloyd W. Daman
Lloyd W. Daman, 88, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Lloyd was born on May 17, 1934 to William and Helen (Kaemming) Daman, in Scotch Ridge, Ohio. He married Mary Morgan on June 27,1959 in Perrysburg, OH. Lloyd and Mary raised 3 sons and recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year.
sent-trib.com
Herbert L. Kratzer
Herbert L. Kratzer, 102, long-time resident of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 21, 2022 at Wood Haven Health Care Center. He was born September 15, 1920 in Liberty Township, Putnam County, Ohio to the late Ernest and Velma (White) Kratzer. He graduated from Crawfis High School in 1938 and married the love of his life, Virginia Jacobs, on August 16, 1946 in Deshler, Ohio.
sent-trib.com
Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn
Joyce Ann (Miller) Karn, 80, of Findlay, Ohio died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born February 23, 1942, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Earl A. and Leona R. (Massey) Miller. She married Robert D. Karn, December 19, 1973, and he...
sent-trib.com
BGSU's Rogers receives raise, donates $100,000 bonus
The annual base pay of Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers was raised to $512,000 by the board of trustees at the Friday meeting. The board of trustees also awarded Rogers a discretionary cash bonus of $100,000, acknowledging his management of the university. For the fourth consecutive year, Rogers...
sent-trib.com
Walter Kenneth Hall
Walter Kenneth Hall age 71 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022, at his residence. Walter was born in the Philippines on August 6, 1951, to Paul and Elaine (Jose) Hall. He was very easy going and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his four-legged friend “MoMo”. Walter was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Falcons.
sent-trib.com
Guitar greats arriving for festival at BGSU
Jazz guitar great Kurt Rosenwinkel is coming with his quartet to Bowling Green State University for Orchard Guitar Festival, set for tonight and Saturday. The headlining guest is the Kurt Rosenwinkel Quartet. Also featured will be guitarist and composer Fred Hamilton. Rosenwinkel and Hamilton will also have clinics. “We’ve been...
sent-trib.com
Kenneth G. Wilson
Kenneth G. Wilson, 73, of Weston, Ohio passed away September 13, 2022. He was born July 14, 1949 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Willis A. and Virginia C. (Miller) Wilson. Ken served his country proudly in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He started his working career in Texas, installing electric in new home builds. He went on to work in the Gulf on a supply boat where he obtained his First Mate and Captain’s licenses. Upon moving back to northwest Ohio, Ken worked as a machine operator at Teneco until his retirement.
