ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
scttx.com

Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant

September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Society
Rusk County, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Henderson, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Rusk County, TX
Lifestyle
City
Rusk, TX
County
Rusk County, TX
KLTV

New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief

A visiting judge has lowered the bond for a Smith County constable who has been in jail since May. Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader. Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX

Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
GILMER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Armor#Plumbing#Vested Interest#Charity#K C Plumbing Llc#Tx#Nij
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured in East Texas gas station shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured several times in an East Texas gas station shooting on Saturday. The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about the incident at the business at the intersection of Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 p.m. When police arrived, they found one person who had been […]
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm violations, officials said. Timothy Ray Hill, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm “in furtherance of […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Donate food to support an East Texas non-profit with Peltier Subaru

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/. This month in our Peltier Subaru Supports series, we are shining a light this September into Jacksonville...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank gives out Hunger Hero Awards

The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program. Updated: 6 hours ago. “We’ve got to show our companies and companies that are considering investment...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo hosted their annual Endangered Species Extravaganza on Saturday as part of Endangered Species Day. The zoo’s four stated goals of conservation, research, education and recreation were all on display to celebrate and educate visitors on endangered animals. All the animals were...
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy