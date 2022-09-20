Read full article on original website
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office asks public to help them locate 3 ‘most wanted fugitives’
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find three of their “most wanted fugitives.” Patricia Garza, 42, of Chandler is wanted for child endangerment. She is 5’2” and weighs 110 lbs. Johnny Lee Carey, 64, of Athens is wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle. […]
KLTV
Chapel Hill ISD Police Department’s new police chief ramps up security and community involvement
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district gets a new police chief, ready to ramp up security and community involvement. The Chapel Hill ISD police chief shares how his vision will impact the district. “That high visibility presence is just a tremendous deterrent.”. The Chapel Hill ISD Police...
scttx.com
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
KLTV
Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
KLTV
New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief
A visiting judge has lowered the bond for a Smith County constable who has been in jail since May. Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader. Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a...
Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX
Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
Rusk County Sheriff: It’s baby copperhead season, be watchful
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s office took to Facebook Wednesday to remind everyone it’s baby copperhead season. The post explains that copperheads like damp areas, so watch around toys, dog bowls, flower pots, etc. Remember to look before you grab anything outside. One way to identify them is that baby copperheads […]
POLICE: East Texas Pizza Hut employee shot during attempted robbery
LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police say a Pizza Hut employee was injured during an attempted robbery Saturday night. According to the LPD, two men wearing masks and gloves entered the Timberland Dr. restaurant around 11 p.m., one of them was reportedly armed with a long gun. "They demanded money...
1 injured in East Texas gas station shooting
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured several times in an East Texas gas station shooting on Saturday. The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about the incident at the business at the intersection of Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 p.m. When police arrived, they found one person who had been […]
Officials: Longview man killed by SUV, driver says he never noticed until arriving at work
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road, authorities say. Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Robby Cox says that driver of the SUV did not notice that he had hit someone and only […]
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew to be DNA tested
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that the skeletal remains discovered by a work crew in July are to be DNA tested. According to authorities, the remains were sent to an anthropological lab a few days after they were discovered on July 27. This announcement comes after the first […]
KLTV
Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview animal shelter waives adoption fees, raises awareness for childhood cancer
Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader. Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a Chief in the history of the Tribe, which was forcefully relocated to Texas in the 18th century. Updated:...
East Texas man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm violations, officials said. Timothy Ray Hill, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm “in furtherance of […]
East Texas man arrested for firearm smuggling, organized crime
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Wednesday night for firearm smuggling after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was a wanted burglary suspect. Officials said Daniel Moore, 35 of Jefferson, is a suspect in a burglary on Heskell Oney Road, and was hiding out a friend’s house. Since the […]
KLTV
myfoxzone.com
12-year-old Texas girl shoots dad in plot with other girl to kill their families, sheriff says
WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl shot her father and then shot herself in the head in a plot with another girl to kill their families, officials said Thursday night. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in northwest Parker County, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank gives out Hunger Hero Awards
The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program. Updated: 6 hours ago. “We’ve got to show our companies and companies that are considering investment...
KLTV
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo hosted their annual Endangered Species Extravaganza on Saturday as part of Endangered Species Day. The zoo’s four stated goals of conservation, research, education and recreation were all on display to celebrate and educate visitors on endangered animals. All the animals were...
