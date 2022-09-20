ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. attorney general, Ukraine's top prosecutor to work together on war crimes prosecution - Justice Dept

 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met with Ukraine's top prosecutor in Washington on Tuesday and agreed to work more closely together to prosecute individuals involved in war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine, the Justice Department said.

Garland and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin discussed efforts to hold perpetrators accountable in the wake of Russia's invasion and signed a memorandum of understanding that will facilitate closer cooperation, the department said in a statement.

