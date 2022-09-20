ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Bouvier
4d ago

Governor Newsom promised California that he was going to build reservoirs to prevent anything from drying up. He is a liar and will always be one. I can't stand the sight of him, and I don't know why people keep him in office. He doesn't even clean up the brush or repair the streets as he promised in California.

24/7 Wall St.

Get Out of Nevada Now

Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hill

These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US

Story at a glance Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed close to 814,000 acres so far and just four are considered contained.  Wildfires have burned more than 6.6 million acres nationwide to date in 2022.  Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho. Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including…
OREGON STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Plague confirmed in Wyoming

Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

‘Massive’ wave of mud filmed swallowing California town

Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IFLScience

"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
CALIFORNIA STATE

