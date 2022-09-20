Effective: 2022-09-25 07:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, through late tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property during high tide. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO