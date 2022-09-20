Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 07:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, through late tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property during high tide. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 07:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property during high tide.
