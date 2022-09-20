Photo Gallery: No. 4 Michigan vs. UConn

Take a quick look back at No. 4 Michigan's impressive win over UConn on Saturday!

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines finished up their non-conference schedule on Saturday by pummeling the UConn Huskies, 59-0. It was the third-straight week that the Wolverines had eclipsed the 50-point mark in a game, leading to a nation best 55.3 PPG average through three weeks.

Defensively, Michigan posted its first shutout of the season - holding the Huskies to just 24 yards through the air and 86 yards on the ground.

Here are some of our favorite shots from Saturday: