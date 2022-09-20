ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal Women 2-2 Ajax: Jonas Eidevall's side are held at home having led the Dutch giants with the Gunners left fuming over controversial equaliser scored by Romee Leuchter

By Kathryn Batte
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Arsenal’s place in the Champions League group stage remains in the balance after Ajax claimed an unlikely 2-2 draw in the first leg of their second-round qualifying game.

The Gunners had come from behind to lead 2-1 after a Stina Blackstenius strike and Kim Little penalty had cancelled out Romee Leuchter’s early goal. But Leuchter pulled the Dutch side level in the 83rd minute to swing the tie back in their favour.

Though away goals do not count, Arsenal have it all to do in the return leg in Amsterdam next week. Ajax were the underdogs going into this tie but caused the Gunners several problems in defence and showed they are more than capable of coming out on top on their own turf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkHpm_0i3J7oEc00
Jonas Eidevall was left frustrated as he saw his side pegged back late on to leave their qualification chances hanging in the balance

‘You have to look forward. There’s definitely lessons in this game to be learned,’ said Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall. ‘You could probably argue that on objective chances we should have won the game.

‘It’s even now going into that game [the second leg], I have huge belief in my team and our chances. But it’s up to us to go out there and play. It’s going to be an intense game next week. They’re going to come out and press again. They’re not going to make it easy for us, they’re going to be there in every duel.

‘We need to be prepare for that but we have to be brave as a team. If we want to go into the champions league group stage we have to win games like next week. You can two choose ways, if you’re afraid of challenges or you look forward to them. I want us to be the team that look forward to challenges and to know that you have to go through those challenges.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmPqG_0i3J7oEc00
Kim Little gave Arsenal the lead from the penalty spot with a well-taken effort in the second half

Jonas Eidevall named 15-year-old’s Madison Earl and Katie Reid on the bench but a tight affair meant neither youngster was able to follow in the footsteps of Ethan Nwaneri by making their professional debuts.

Ajax were not here to rollover and despite being the underdogs, they were the stronger team in the opening stages. A fierce Victoria Pelova shot from the edge of the box forced Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger into an early save.

Ajax continued to have the better chances and in the 17th minute they took the lead. The Dutch side got in down Arsenal’s left and Chasity Grant’s cross was side-footed into the net by Leuchter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oN2GJ_0i3J7oEc00
Arsenal were left frustrated for much of the game and perhaps felt after a nervy start that they should have seen it out

Arsenal almost found an instant response through a Beth Mead free-kick which was spilled by Ajax goalkeeper Lize Kop, but Stina Blackstenius could only send a re-bound effort wide. But the striker would not make the same mistake twice and two minutes later she fired her side level. Rafaelle’s header came back off the crossbar and Blackstenius slammed home from two-yards out.

Each team had chances to go in front before the break but neither could capitalise. First, Vivianne Miedema sent a shot wide from inside the box before Zinsberger parried a fierce long-range effort from Leuchter.

The Gunners were inches away from taking the lead straight after half-time as Steph Catley rattled a shot against the crossbar. The woodwork was in the way for Arsenal once again as Rafaelle drilled a low effort against the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yKRr_0i3J7oEc00
Romee Leuchter gave Ajax the lead and then equalised late on in the second half amid controversial circumstances
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nURyI_0i3J7oEc00
The battle was hotly contested throughout with both appearing slightly uncomfortable being pressed by their opposition number

But the hosts’ pressure finally told when Isa Kardinaal brought down Mead in the box and referee Frida Nielsen awarded a penalty. Kim Little stepped up to send Kop the wrong way and give her side a 2-1 lead.

Catley almost grabbed what would have been a huge third goal when she found herself 1v1 with Kop, but the goalkeeper spread herself well to make an important save.

The Gunners were made to pay for their missed chances when a sloppy piece of defending granted Ajax an equaliser. Arsenal failed to clear their lines and a goal-mouth scramble ensued, with Leuchter stabbing the ball home at the back post.

Katie McCabe thought she had restored Arsenal’s lead when she fired a shot into the top corner but the winger was flagged offside.

Ajax stood firm during six minutes of injury time earn a well-earned draw which will no doubt give them huge confidence going into next week’s match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03t21p_0i3J7oEc00
Stina Blackstenius gave Arsenal a timely equaliser when it appeared as though Ajax had control

Match facts

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Zinsberger, Maritz, Williamson, Rafaelle, Catley, Walti, Little, Miedema, Hurtig (Foord 57), Blackstenius (McCabe 75), Mead

Subs not used: Marckese, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Nobbs, Maanum, Wienroither, Agyemang, Earl, Reid

Booked:

Goals: Blackstenius 23, Little 57

Manager: Jonas Eidevall

Ajax (4-3-3): Kop, Van der Most, Kardinaal, Doorn, Verhoeve, Noordam, Spitse, Pelova, Grant (Bakker 92), Weerden (Hoekstra 62), Leuchter

Subs not used: Bussman, Van der Wal, Munsterman, Tromp, Kruize, Keijzer, Van Gool, Sabajo

Booked: Verhoeve, Van der Most, Doorn

Goals: Leuchter 17, 83

Manager: Suzanne Bakker

Referee: Frida Nielsen

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The FA are set to meet with England players' families at Wembley to brief them on safety and culture in Qatar ahead of World Cup to avoid causing offence to locals... with loved ones to decide if they should travel

The families of England footballers will meet at Wembley tomorrow for a briefing with the Football Association ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. The meeting will likely influence the decisions of a number of family members as to whether or not they should make the trip to the Islamic country for the tournament in November.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'Even the players have had enough': Furious England fans turn on Gareth Southgate as the Three Lions slump to defeat to Italy with just one match before they head to Qatar for the World Cup

England fans have not held back in their criticism of Gareth Southgate after Friday's 1-0 loss to Italy in Milan. The Three Lions are now winless in their last five games, their longest drought in eight years. It comes at a bad time for Southgate, with England set to play...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez refusing to take risks with his fitness as he admits he 'avoids cola and bread' out of fear of missing out on the World Cup for Argentina through injury

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is not taking any risks with his fitness ahead of going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The shot-stopper is expected to start for Argentina in their tournament opener against Saudi Arabia on November 22 and is currently with the national team for their friendly match against Honduras.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Stina Blackstenius
Person
Steph Catley
Person
Katie Mccabe
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku is spotted at Milan Fashion Week after being left out of Belgium's squad as the Inter striker poses for the cameras in a quirky silver shirt before taking front-row seats for the Versace show

Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku rocked up to Milan Fashion Week in style on Friday after being left out of Belgium's latest Nations League squad. The Belgian international, who signed for Serie A giants Inter on loan, just one year after leaving them for Chelsea in a whopping £97.5million deal - has found other ways to entertain himself after missing out on international duty.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea star Kadeisha Buchanan admits the 'competitiveness' of the WSL is what convinced her to leave Lyon and reveals that boss Emma Hayes is 'going to push her to the max'

Kadeisha Buchanan says the fiercely competitive nature of the Women’s Super League is what convinced her to swap Lyon for Chelsea this summer. The five-time Champions League winner was Chelsea’s biggest signing of the transfer window, with the Blues beating several clubs to the signature of the Canadian international.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are prepared to offer £30MILLION for Fulham teenager Luke Harris' after the 17-year-old midfielder grabbed a hat-trick against the Blues at youth level - as Todd Boehly plots a January swoop on west London rivals

Chelsea are plotting a swoop for Fulham teenager Luke Harris in January and are prepared to offer a blockbuster deal worth up to £30million, according to reports. The 17-year-old starlet, who is in the Wales squad ahead of their Nations League clash with Poland on Saturday, has riveted Todd Boehly's gaze after scoring a hat-trick against Chelsea at youth level earlier this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frustrated top seed Daniil Medvedev mocks fans as he appears to make a monkey gesture to the crowd at Moselle Open during massive upset defeat by World No 284 Stan Wawrinka

Russian tennis player and former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev angrily mocked a section of French fans who booed him for throwing his racket during a three-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka at the Moselle Open in Metz on Thursday. Wawrinka secured a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Giants#Dutch
Daily Mail

FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Nearly TWO THOUSAND Liverpool fans have joined a lawsuit to sue UEFA over 'terrifying scenes' before the Champions League final... with the governing body accused of 'negligence' towards supporters and 'breach of contract in ticket sales'

Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans are set to sue UEFA for their organisation of the Champions League final. The game between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed by 35 minutes after disruption outside the stadium, with UEFA first blaming 'security issues' for the hold up. 1,700 fans claim they were...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero bizarrely thinks Shaun Wright-Phillips is playing for England while working as a pundit for the Nations League clash against the Azzurri... despite the ex-Man City star last playing for the Three Lions in 2010!

Former Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero appeared to mistakenly think Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for England during the defeat to Italy. England were in action against the Italians at the San Siro in their fifth Nations League match, however, it ended with relegation after Giacomo Raspadori's 68th-minute strike. The Three...
MLS
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher not giving up on his England World Cup dream just yet after being dropped to the Under 21s... as he reveals he had a chat with Gareth Southgate about what is needed to get back into the team

Conor Gallagher has not given up hope of forcing a way into England's World Cup squad after talks with Gareth Southgate. The four-cap midfielder was demoted to the Under 21s this month but played a starring role during their victory in Italy on Thursday night. Southgate picked the likes of...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

Roger Federer reveals he shed tears after realising his Wimbledon dream was over... as the Swiss legend recalls the exact moment he knew his hugely successful career was finished

Roger Federer has revealed how he wept when the searing realisation hit him that he was never going to win Wimbledon again. The moment came not this summer, but as far back as the lead-in to the Championships in 2021. The 41-year-old Swiss, who is making an emotional farewell to...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'We are not there to make the numbers up': Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey insists Wales can produce one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history by WINNING the tournament

Wales can deliver one of the greatest shocks in football history by winning the World Cup, insists veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. Rob Page has led Wales to their first World Cup since 1958 and only the second in their history. They will face England in the group stage in Qatar, as well as USA and Iran.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Frenkie de Jong and Joan Laporta 'AGREE to discuss a salary adjustment at end of the season as he looks set to get his wish and stay' - all but ending Manchester United's pursuit

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong will reportedly sit down with the club's president Joan Laporta to discuss a salary adjustment - a move which would put an end to Manchester United's pursuit of the midfielder. De Jong had signed an extremely lucrative deal under the previous presidency when Josep Maria Bartomeu...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane admits Erling Haaland has had an 'incredible' start to the season after his rival netted 11 goals in his first seven games... but the Tottenham striker says he will 'focus on myself' as he looks to outshine the Man City star

Harry Kane has hailed the 'incredible' impact Erling Haaland has made on Manchester City since joining them in the summer. The Norwegian has been a key part of their performances so far this term, scoring 14 goals in 10 competitive appearances - and leads the Premier League golden boot race with 11 goals in seven City matches, including hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta 'plans stunning £103m DOUBLE RAID on Juventus for both Dusan Vlahovic and youngster Fabio Miretti'... as the Gunners boss 'reignites his interest in the Serbian striker' after January rejection

Mikel Arteta is reportedly planning a raid on Italian giants Juventus for two of their most prized players, in a double deal worth around £103million (€115m). The Spanish manager is thought to be interested in a move for both Dusan Vlahovic and 19-year-old midfielder Fabio Miretti, in a surely bank-busting move that would see Arsenal pick up two of Italian football's brightest young stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Portugal 4-0 Czech Republic: Man United defender Diogo Dalot nets a brace as his side run riot in Nations League with Red Devils team-mate Bruno Fernandes also on the scoresheet... before Liverpool's Diogo Jota rounds off the scoring

Portugal stormed to a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their Nations League A-Group 2 match on Saturday thanks to a Diogo Dalot double and strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota. The victory sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, who...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino is open to a Premier League return despite links to Nice, but what other managers are available for the next big hot-seat opening? Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel and Marcelo Bielsa are some of the 10 biggest names still out of work

The opening weeks of the season have indicated that managers are under more pressure than ever. There have already been two sackings and managerial changes at three different clubs in the Premier League, and keeping hold of a job in the dugout does not appear to be much easier on the continent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Louis van Gaal's latest wacky idea sees the Holland boss add a VOLLEYBALL coach to his backroom staff - who he insists can give his goalkeepers the edge in World Cup shootouts by leaving penalty takers 'shaking'

Louis van Gaal is going to unique lengths to give his Netherlands side the edge for any possible penalty shoot-outs at the World Cup, by adding a volleyball coach to his backroom team. The 71-year-old, who came out of retirement to lead Holland to qualify for Qatar following their disappointing...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

616K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy