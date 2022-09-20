Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Cozad man heads to trial court after shooting at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man may face trial on two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. According to officials, 24-year-old Corey Brestel is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
Kearney Hub
Psychological evaluation ordered for Elwood man accused of injuring deputy
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County District Court has order a psychological evaluation of an Elwood man accused of discharging a gun and injuring a deputy with a knife while being arrested. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon to...
KSNB Local4
Kearney man convicted on rape charge
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man faces sentencing in November for convictions on violent crimes against two separate victims. According to officials, 42-year-old Jason Jones was convicted Friday of first-degree sexual assault for an incident in May of last year. He pleaded no contest and in exchange prosecutors dropped related charges of third-degree domestic assault, strangulation and false imprisonment. Court records with details of the crime were sealed, but charges indicate that an “intimate partner” was the victim of the sexual assault.
KSNB Local4
Kearney teens convicted on drug charges related to January murder
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney teenagers connected to a Jan. 16 murder will be sentenced in November for related drug convictions. Mariah Chamberlin, 19, and Joshua Morris, 18, will be sentenced Nov. 18 for possession of marijuana. They were arrested in connection to the the murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
NebraskaTV
Three adults and three juveniles hospitalized following crash
BUFFALO CO.-Neb. — Three adults and three juveniles have been hospitalized with severe injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo County. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's office, deputies responded to the crash near Grand Island Road and Shelton Road around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Two adults and three juveniles...
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
KSNB Local4
3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
NebraskaTV
Inmate escapes prison for the second time in under two years
A man convicted in a Dawson County crime has escaped a state prisons facility once again. Authorities said Clifford Brown, 23, who was sentenced to over three years on a Dawson County meth charge last year, went missing for the second time in just over a year. The Nebraska Department...
Kearney Hub
Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
3 warrants: FTP (Qty:3) Attempt of class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine (2 counts), DUI drugs. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty:6) 3rd degree domestic assault (2 counts), child abuse, forgery, assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, violation of protection order, possession of methamphetamine. Mark J. Michaels.
Sand Hills Express
Custer County District Court Recap, September 22
BROKEN BOW – Custer County’s District Court saw its first action of autumn 2022, visiting and revisiting 10 cases Thursday morning, September 22. Five of the ten were continued, and one dismissed. Glen Jenkins, 55 of Ansley, was arraigned on 4 charges: alleged first degree sexual assault, a...
KSNB Local4
Arnold man killed in car vs. semi crash near Merna
MERNA, Neb. (NCN) - A car vs. semi collision has claimed the life of a central Nebraska man. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Highway 92, two miles west of Merna, just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff Dan Osmond said 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater, of Arnold, was driving west when his car crossed the center line and hit the front driver’s side of a semi.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
NebraskaTV
UNK rolls past Central Missouri
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt senior quarterback TJ Davis rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries and the Nebraska Kearney defense was strong in the red zone in a 38-6 win over Central Missouri Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
NebraskaTV
NDVA hosts first state-backed women veterans event
KEARNEY, Neb. — The first state-backed women veterans event is taking place September 24th and 25th in Kearney. Women veterans from as far as Grant to the west and Omaha to the east are gathering to network and learn more about the resources available to them. Organizers said there are over 1,000 female veterans across Nebraska and are an underserved population. With the convention, the Nebraska Department of Veteran Affairs (NDVA) hoped to reach as many as possible.
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Roper
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Roper at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hey there! My name is Roper. I’m a handsome young sheep dog who would love to find his forever home! I am very energetic and would do best with a job or a family who has plenty of time to train and exercise me! I am very smart and oh so sweet! I love to be pet and brushed (once in a while) and would make a great companion for somebody! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet with children or other dogs in the household before being adopted! If I sound like a perfect fit for you, please stop by the shelter and meet me today!
NebraskaTV
Lopers outlast Jennies in five
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Middle hitters Bailee Sterling and Fallon Stutheit both had career-high kill totals as No. 7 Nebraska Kearney slipped past No. 17 Central Missouri in five sets (-24, 18-25, -23, 27-29, -11) Saturday evening in Warrensburg, Mo. With the big road...
NebraskaTV
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
North Platte Telegraph
814 E 9TH, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
unkantelope.com
SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company
SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
