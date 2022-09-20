ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse

KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Overnight fire at Skyline High leaves gym smoke-damaged

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at a Salt Lake City high school overnight, authorities said. Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, sustained smoke damage after a fire sparked on the building's exterior, a Unified Fire Authority spokesperson said. The incident...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Small grassfire fully contained on Y mountain

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials responded to a fire on Y mountain in Provo on Friday. They said multiple resources responded to the scene to assist in containment, which was complete on Saturday. Officials said the fire, officially called the Maple Flat Fire, was likely caused from lightning.
PROVO, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
KUTV

Weber State students, staff continue 100-year tradition of climbing Mount Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of students, faculty and staff from Weber State University completed a century-old tradition by climbing to the top of Mount Ogden. University officials said the tradition first began on Oct. 4, 1922, when 350 students and staff members hiked the mountain and placed a Weber State flag.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Talkin' Real: RSL falls to Atlas 2-1 in Leagues Cup Showcase

(KUTV) - Real Salt Lake hit the pitch for a rare Thursday night match as they took on reigning Liga MX champion Atlas at America First Field in Sandy. Despite Aaron Herrera's golazo in the first half that gave RSL the lead, a red card for Justin Meram led to two unanswered goals from the visitors as RSL fell 2-1 in the Leagues Cup Showcase.
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Officials offer tips to avoid donation scams in wake of Hurricane Fiona

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Better Business Bureau is providing tips to avoid donation scams as people look for ways to help with devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona. Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and other nearby Caribbean islands impacted by the hurricane have suffered from floods, power outages, home displacements and access to basic necessities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Asher
KUTV

Man hospitalized after crash with semi in Tooele County

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a semi truck on State Route 138 in Grantsville. Utah Highway Patrol officials said a semi with two empty gravel belly dump trailers was traveling westbound on SR-138 just before 9 a.m. on Friday.
GRANTSVILLE, UT
KUTV

SLC School District, embattled Superintendent Timothy Gadson reach tentative agreement

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a year of tumult, sources say the Salt Lake City School District and Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson have agreed to terms that will change his status with the district. The two sides met this week for mediation, and the Salt Lake City School Board will debate, then likely sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding at an emergency meeting called for late Friday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
