FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
KUTV
Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse
KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
KUTV
From homeless to honors student: Utah woman shares her incredible story
KUTV — September is National Self-Improvement Month. Salt Lake Community College works to help improve the lives of its students. Sarah spoke to Suzy Grandgent, who went from being a homeless, single mother of two to an honor student at Salt Lake Community College. For more information visit slcc.edu.
KUTV
Overnight fire at Skyline High leaves gym smoke-damaged
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at a Salt Lake City high school overnight, authorities said. Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, sustained smoke damage after a fire sparked on the building's exterior, a Unified Fire Authority spokesperson said. The incident...
KUTV
Small grassfire fully contained on Y mountain
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials responded to a fire on Y mountain in Provo on Friday. They said multiple resources responded to the scene to assist in containment, which was complete on Saturday. Officials said the fire, officially called the Maple Flat Fire, was likely caused from lightning.
KUTV
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
KUTV
Weber State students, staff continue 100-year tradition of climbing Mount Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of students, faculty and staff from Weber State University completed a century-old tradition by climbing to the top of Mount Ogden. University officials said the tradition first began on Oct. 4, 1922, when 350 students and staff members hiked the mountain and placed a Weber State flag.
KUTV
Talkin' Real: RSL falls to Atlas 2-1 in Leagues Cup Showcase
(KUTV) - Real Salt Lake hit the pitch for a rare Thursday night match as they took on reigning Liga MX champion Atlas at America First Field in Sandy. Despite Aaron Herrera's golazo in the first half that gave RSL the lead, a red card for Justin Meram led to two unanswered goals from the visitors as RSL fell 2-1 in the Leagues Cup Showcase.
KUTV
Officials offer tips to avoid donation scams in wake of Hurricane Fiona
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Better Business Bureau is providing tips to avoid donation scams as people look for ways to help with devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona. Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and other nearby Caribbean islands impacted by the hurricane have suffered from floods, power outages, home displacements and access to basic necessities.
KUTV
Man hospitalized after crash with semi in Tooele County
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a semi truck on State Route 138 in Grantsville. Utah Highway Patrol officials said a semi with two empty gravel belly dump trailers was traveling westbound on SR-138 just before 9 a.m. on Friday.
KUTV
Stockton cleaning up once again after flooding, mudslides at Jacob City Fire burn scar
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in the town of Stockton are once again cleaning up after heavy rain led to flooding and mudslides in parts of the town. “Ever since the fire, I mean it’s probably flooded four times already,” said Walker Blickensderfer, who lives in Stockton.
KUTV
SLC School District, embattled Superintendent Timothy Gadson reach tentative agreement
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a year of tumult, sources say the Salt Lake City School District and Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson have agreed to terms that will change his status with the district. The two sides met this week for mediation, and the Salt Lake City School Board will debate, then likely sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding at an emergency meeting called for late Friday.
KUTV
Man arrested after shots fired into air during fight with juveniles
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after they said he first several shots into the air overnight during a disagreement with three juveniles in Salt Lake City. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at 1:33 a.m. Thursday...
KUTV
Brigham City councilmember sworn in to House seat vacated by new DNR head
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Brigham City councilman is the newest member of the Utah House of Representatives, filling the seat recently vacated by the new head of the Department of Natural Resources. Tom Peterson was sworn in Wednesday after defeating three other Republican candidates in a special...
