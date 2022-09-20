Read full article on original website
Queer as Folk reboot canceled at Peacock after 1 season
The doors to Babylon have closed once again. Peacock's 2022 reboot of the hit series Queer as Folk has been canceled after one season, show creator Stephen Dunn confirmed. The news comes three months after the drama — which starred Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O'Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Kim Cattrall, and Juliette Lewis — first premiered on the streaming platform on June 9.
Joe Goldberg's a professor in You season 4 sneak peek
Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is a changed man. Or so he'd have us believe. Following the fiery events of You's season 3 finale — which saw Joe kill Love (Victoria Pedretti) and then fake his own death and exit the country — Joe is once again going by a new name: Meet Professor Jonathan Moore. (We hear he loves long walks on the beach and also soundproof cages.)
TheBig Bang Theory creators would love a revival... but there's a catch
It all started with a big bang... but is it definitely over?. While speaking with EW for the show's 15th anniversary, The Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady revealed that he'd love to see the cast back together... he just doesn't know how to make it happen. "I know that...
HSMTMTScasts original film series stars Monique Coleman, Kaycee Stroh, Lucas Grabeel, and more for season 4
Original cast members of High School Musical are all in this together once again. On Friday, Disney announced that East High alum Monique Coleman, as well as fan-favorite faculty members Alyson Reed and Bart Johnson, will be reprising their iconic roles in season 4 of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The trio join castmates Corbin Bleu, Kaycee Stroh, and Lucas Grabeel, who have all appeared in previous seasons of the show and will also be returning for the upcoming season.
Bachelor in Paradise preview: Brandon leaves one beach beauty breathless
The last time Bachelor Nation saw Brandon Jones in Mexico, he was getting his heart crushed by Michelle in the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette. The boy must be a glutton for punishment, rose lovers, because as you'll see in this sneak preview of Tuesday's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Brandon is back — but this time there's at least one beauty on the beach who is ready to give him her rose.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Shauna Returns With Devastating News About Quinn
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Shauna Fulton is returning; however, her comeback may not be a happy one.
Tyler Perry discusses the 27-year journey to bring A Jazzman's Blues to the screen
It took over two decades for Tyler Perry to bring his period melodrama, A Jazzman's Blues, to the screen — and the beloved entertainer and media mogul wouldn't have had it any other way. Set against the backdrop of the 1940s, A Jazzman's Blues (out Friday on Netflix) tells...
James Earl Jones allowed A.I. software to use earlier Darth Vader voice recordings as he steps back from role
For 45 years, James Earl Jones has struck fear into the hearts of audiences around the globe using just his voice as Star Wars' villainous Darth Vader. Now, as the 91-year-old actor begins to step away from the role, he's ensuring that the nefarious Sith Lord will continue to instill terror in a galaxy far, far into the future.
Batgirl star Leslie Grace shares behind-the-scenes footage from canceled film
Batgirl star Leslie Grace shared behind-the-scenes footage from her shelved DC film. The actress shared clips from various stages of production on TikTok, including her rehearsing for fight scenes and free-falling from a wire in front of a blue screen. "I couldn't resist," Grace captioned the video. Warner Bros. canceled...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Not all who wander are lost
Welcome back to Middle-earth, where people love to burst out into song — especially when they're traversing wild nature. That's right: Five episodes into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we finally get our first song! Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) sings it, and it contains familiar Tolkienisms, like "not all who wander are lost," as she and her family make the best of their position at the back of the line in the migration. Thankfully, they have someone very tall to help them along.
See new group of suspects work to solve puzzle box in Glass Onion: A Knives OutMystery
Ready to slice through the layers of another Knives Out mystery?. Netflix unveiled a new clip from Glass Onion, the follow-up to Rian Johnson's 2019 smash, at the TUDUM fan event on Saturday. Although Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and his southern-fried Foghorn Leghorn accent only pop up at the end...
Anthony Mackie wants a Captain America: New World Order fight that 'rivals' Chris Evans' epic elevator brawl
For six films, Anthony Mackie watched as Chris Evans kicked, punched, and swung his shield through impossible battles against HYDRA agents and intergalactic baddies as Captain America. Now, as his character Sam Wilson takes up the moniker in Captain America: New World Order, Mackie is ready to jump into the action in a major way.
How the looks in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling reveal the movie's sinister undertones
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Don't Worry Darling. Everything may seem gorgeous and perfect in Don't Worry Darling's fictional town of Victory, but there are certain things that were intentionally left off-kilter, according to the movie's visual team. To create the eerie, highly stylized world (inhabited by stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan), director Olivia Wilde worked closely with costume designer Arianne Phillips (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and production designer Katie Byron (C'mon C'mon).
Chris Hemsworth reveals behind-the-scenes look at Extraction 2, now with 'twice the action'
After getting shot in the neck and falling off a bridge, Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is alive and back in action for a sequel to Extraction. In a new clip released Saturday as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event, Hemsworth and returning director Sam Hargrave gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the upcoming film, which seems to have ditched its predecessor's yellow-tinted take on Bangladesh for a snowier, winter climate.
Lou star Allison Janney wants to kick ass in a John Wick movie: 'Yes, please!'
Allison Janney is a hugely talented, award-winning actress whose many credits include The West Wing, Juno, and Mom. But it is fair to say that she has not really proven her abilities as an action star, until now. In the just-released thriller Lou, Janney plays the title character, a loner...
Outer Banks heads to Poguelandia in first season 3 teaser
The adventure isn't over for the Pogues on Outer Banks — it's only just begun. After getting stranded on a deserted island by the end of the season 2 finale, John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) are back in the first teaser for season 3 of Netflix's sun-soaked teen drama. And despite being stuck on the little island they've dubbed Poguelandia, there's a lot more action — and, of course, romance — heading their way.
Jennifer Lopez is a badass Mother in thrilling preview of her new assassin movie
Jennifer Lopez is The Mother of all assassins in a first-look preview of her new Netflix thriller. The Hustlers star gets gritty in the official teaser trailer released Saturday during the streamer's TUDUM fan event. The Niki Caro-directed film that also features The Handmaid's Tale actor Joseph Fiennes, Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal performer Paul Raci, and Mozart in the Jungle's Gael García Bernal.
Manifest season 4 trailer teases game-changing revelations about Flight 828
Stop what you're doing! We've just experienced a calling in the form of the first Manifest season 4 trailer. The vision is clear: fans of the now-revived sci-fi drama from creator Jeff Rake will be getting long-sought answers in the show's final run of 20 episodes. Manifest originally aired on...
What to Watch podcast: The Targaryens time jump on House of the Dragon
On today's podcast, Better Call Saul star is reuniting with Vince Gilligan for his next project on Apple+ (though this one won't be set it the Breaking Bad universe). Tyler Perry has shared an update on the status of Sister Act 3 — he said on The View that they're "off to a great start" on the movie — and Jeff Garlin has shared that he has bipolar disorder in the wake of his exit from The Goldbergs.
