Closed N.J. Catholic churches finding new life as homes, community centers and more
Our Lady of Grace used to be a vibrant center of the community in the tiny borough of Somerdale in Camden County. The towering red brick Catholic church held weekly Masses and hosted baptisms, weddings and funerals as the large organ boomed from its balcony. But over time, church attendance...
What is H2oi? What we know about car event linked to multiple accidents, bedlam in Wildwood.
Authorities have connected the bedlam reported Saturday in Wildwood — where police responded to multiple car accidents and helicopters were needed to airlift those injured — to an event known as H2oi or H2022, or H20i. Called an “unsanctioned” pop-up car rally by local officials, H2oi is a...
Cashless tolls worth the (usual South Jersey) wait | Editorial
As transportation projects go, South Jersey is used to extended periods of watchful waiting. The sports books ought to give odds on completion dates for a) extension of Route 55 all the way to Cape May, or at least the Wildwoods; b) the Route 42-76-295 “direct connection” around Bellmawr; c) the Glassboro-Camden passenger rail line; and d) the express bus lanes on Route 42 that were supposed to ease congestion on the above routes while waiting for b) and/or c) to be finished.
Multiple accidents, chaos reported in Wildwood during unsanctioned car rally
A “pop-up” car rally in Wildwood devolved into a chaotic scene on Saturday night as at least one car struck a building, police responded to multiple accidents and helicopters airlifted the injured to hospitals. Police have yet to confirm the number of people injured during the event, known...
Police increase patrols for ‘unsanctioned’ Jersey Shore pop-up car rally
Officials on Friday said police would boost patrols in Wildwood amid reports of an “unsanctioned” pop-up car rally in the Jersey Shore city. Known as H2oi or H2022, the gathering was previously held in Ocean City, Maryland, where authorities faced speeding cars, crashes and large crowds. “This is...
Police join local businesses to monitor unsanctioned, ‘pop-up’ car rallies in Wildwood
Police and businesses in the Wildwoods said they have joined forces this weekend to monitor any unsanctioned, “pop-up” car rallies in light of recent postings on social media. “Several social media posts have been stating there are going to be multiple pop-up meets in the Acme Shopping Center...
5-year-old girl in stable condition after nearly drowning in N.J. motel pool
A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized unconscious but in stable condition after she nearly drowned Thursday in a swimming pool at a motel in North Wildwood, authorities said. Police and firefighters were called about 5:50 p.m. to a report of a child near the pool who wasn’t breathing, according to North Wildwood Fire Chief Dominick McClain. “On arrival there were lay people (attempting) to give CPR,” McClain said.
Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student
A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
Middle Township over Barnegat - Field hockey recap
Gwen Boal and Abbie Teefy tallied a goal and an assist apiece as Middle Township won on the road, 4-1, over Barnegat. Abbey Cappelletti and Julia Clarke each added a goal for Middle Township (4-1-1), which scored twice in the first period. Alyson Sojak found the net in the final...
Freshman John Franchini leads Mainland over Hammonton - Football recap
Freshman quarterback John Franchini, 14, threw two touchdown passes and ran in another score as Mainland won at home, 29-14, over Hammonton. Franchini hit Jamie Tyson with both scoring strikes, one for 48 yards and the other for 18 yards, to give Mainland (4-1) a 13-7 advantage at halftime. Hammonton...
