Wildwood, NJ

Cashless tolls worth the (usual South Jersey) wait | Editorial

As transportation projects go, South Jersey is used to extended periods of watchful waiting. The sports books ought to give odds on completion dates for a) extension of Route 55 all the way to Cape May, or at least the Wildwoods; b) the Route 42-76-295 “direct connection” around Bellmawr; c) the Glassboro-Camden passenger rail line; and d) the express bus lanes on Route 42 that were supposed to ease congestion on the above routes while waiting for b) and/or c) to be finished.
5-year-old girl in stable condition after nearly drowning in N.J. motel pool

A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized unconscious but in stable condition after she nearly drowned Thursday in a swimming pool at a motel in North Wildwood, authorities said. Police and firefighters were called about 5:50 p.m. to a report of a child near the pool who wasn’t breathing, according to North Wildwood Fire Chief Dominick McClain. “On arrival there were lay people (attempting) to give CPR,” McClain said.
Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student

A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
Middle Township over Barnegat - Field hockey recap

Gwen Boal and Abbie Teefy tallied a goal and an assist apiece as Middle Township won on the road, 4-1, over Barnegat. Abbey Cappelletti and Julia Clarke each added a goal for Middle Township (4-1-1), which scored twice in the first period. Alyson Sojak found the net in the final...
