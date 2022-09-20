As transportation projects go, South Jersey is used to extended periods of watchful waiting. The sports books ought to give odds on completion dates for a) extension of Route 55 all the way to Cape May, or at least the Wildwoods; b) the Route 42-76-295 “direct connection” around Bellmawr; c) the Glassboro-Camden passenger rail line; and d) the express bus lanes on Route 42 that were supposed to ease congestion on the above routes while waiting for b) and/or c) to be finished.

BELLMAWR, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO