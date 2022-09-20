Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of a Possible Death Investigation On The West Side
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
FHN Hospital to discontinue inpatient pediatric services
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Monday, October 3, inpatient pediatric services will no longer be available at FHN Memorial Hospital. The hospital system made the announcement Friday on its website. The decision will not affect pediatric emergency room services, primary care or outpatient services. “This decision was not made lightly,”...
Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 23
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area for week 5, Friday, September 23 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39….that time could […]
rockrivercurrent.com
WWII Days, a bicycle tour and more: Here are 12 ideas for weekend fun in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — The first official weekend of fall is packed with things to do in the Rockford area. There are multiple shows happening at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, the annual Tour De North End returns for an 11th year and there are not one, but two Oktoberfest celebrations.
WIFR
Rockford testing lab catches fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire Department officials estimate half a million dollars in damage was done Thursday night in a commercial fire. A lab test chamber at NTS, which tests electromagnetics and other electric equipment, caught fire at just after 7 p.m. The lab is located at 3761 S. Central Avenue.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Updates On The Local Street Sweeping Operations
Rockford hospital holds picnic to honor front-line workers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UW Health held something special Wednesday for their employees hard hit by the last two years of COVID-19. It was the perfect day for a picnic as UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital honored and celebrated their front-line workers for their dedication during the pandemic. “Getting out here, to be here with the […]
Rockford, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rockford. The Boylan Catholic High School football team will have a game with Rockford Auburn High School on September 23, 2022, 14:45:00.
Judge seals Duke Webb’s psych exam in Don Carter Lanes shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A report that could shed light on what sparked a former U.S. Army sergeant to allegedly go on a deadly shooting rampage at a Rockford bowling alley will not be made public. Court records show that 39-year-old Duke Webb was ordered on Jan. 15, 2021, to undergo a mental health evaluation […]
WIFR
Two hurt in shooting on Autumnash Lane in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Two victims were treated with non-life-threatening injuries Friday after a shooting in Machesney Park. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the 5400 block of Autumnash Ln. for reports of a shooting. Officers said one victim was shot, and the other victim suffered a non-gunshot...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim in Downtown Rockford
Winnebago County Animal Services at ‘maximum critical capacity’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Animal Services shelter says it is experiencing “maximum critical capacity.” “A few days ago, we had 25 cats brought in from a condemned home and so, that is the community and us having to be there for the community, we have to make sure we are available to […]
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
nypressnews.com
1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
rockrivercurrent.com
Cajun and Creole restaurant in Rockford to close at month’s end
ROCKFORD — 815 Cajun announced it will close its doors at the end of the month. The Cajun and Creole restaurant at 3053 N. Perryville Road broke the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday with more than 70 comments from saddened customers. More closures: ‘Big contributors to the...
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On A Recent Shooting At A Local Business
WEAU-TV 13
$1 million cash bond set for 2nd suspect in Altoona homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been charged with homicide and both are being held on a $1 million cash bond after an Altoona man was found dead in April. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, on Sept. 15 in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
WIFR
One hurt, vehicle destroyed in Rockton crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was hospitalized Friday after being seriously injured in a car crash. Just before 6:30 a.m., Rockton firefighters dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and Gleasman Road in Rockton for reports of a single-vehicle crash. When first responders arrived, they found a heavily...
WIFR
Rockford man accused of stealing multiple riding lawnmowers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old Rockford man is behind bars this week in connection with a string of personal property thefts. William Cobb was taken into custody Wednesday in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue and faces felony theft charges. Cobb is accused of stealing two separate riding lawnmowers;...
