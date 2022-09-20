ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of a Possible Death Investigation On The West Side

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

FHN Hospital to discontinue inpatient pediatric services

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Monday, October 3, inpatient pediatric services will no longer be available at FHN Memorial Hospital. The hospital system made the announcement Friday on its website. The decision will not affect pediatric emergency room services, primary care or outpatient services. “This decision was not made lightly,”...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 23

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area for week 5, Friday, September 23 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39….that time could […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford testing lab catches fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire Department officials estimate half a million dollars in damage was done Thursday night in a commercial fire. A lab test chamber at NTS, which tests electromagnetics and other electric equipment, caught fire at just after 7 p.m. The lab is located at 3761 S. Central Avenue.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Updates On The Local Street Sweeping Operations

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two hurt in shooting on Autumnash Lane in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Two victims were treated with non-life-threatening injuries Friday after a shooting in Machesney Park. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the 5400 block of Autumnash Ln. for reports of a shooting. Officers said one victim was shot, and the other victim suffered a non-gunshot...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim in Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident

Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nypressnews.com

1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
AURORA, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Cajun and Creole restaurant in Rockford to close at month’s end

ROCKFORD — 815 Cajun announced it will close its doors at the end of the month. The Cajun and Creole restaurant at 3053 N. Perryville Road broke the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday with more than 70 comments from saddened customers. More closures: ‘Big contributors to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On A Recent Shooting At A Local Business

ROCKFORD, IL
WEAU-TV 13

$1 million cash bond set for 2nd suspect in Altoona homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been charged with homicide and both are being held on a $1 million cash bond after an Altoona man was found dead in April. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, on Sept. 15 in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
ALTOONA, WI
WIFR

One hurt, vehicle destroyed in Rockton crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was hospitalized Friday after being seriously injured in a car crash. Just before 6:30 a.m., Rockton firefighters dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and Gleasman Road in Rockton for reports of a single-vehicle crash. When first responders arrived, they found a heavily...
ROCKTON, IL
WIFR

Rockford man accused of stealing multiple riding lawnmowers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old Rockford man is behind bars this week in connection with a string of personal property thefts. William Cobb was taken into custody Wednesday in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue and faces felony theft charges. Cobb is accused of stealing two separate riding lawnmowers;...
ROCKFORD, IL

