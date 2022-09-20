Marvin Harrison Jr. lets his game do most of the talking, but in the blackout game vs. Wisconsin, some of his accessories have the sports world talking. Early in the game against the Badgers, the broadcast booth of Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler noted something strange about Harrison’s wardrobe. Harrison was rocking an Apple Watch while in competition, something you do not traditionally see on a football player during the game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO