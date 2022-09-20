Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses Jaxon Smith-Njigba's absence in game vs. Wisconsin
Ryan Day and Ohio State wound up missing star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for Saturday’s game vs. Wisconsin. Fortunately, the Buckeyes were able to roll even without Smith-Njigba on the field. In the game against the Badgers, the Buckeyes piled up 52 points, the most scored against Wisconsin’s defense...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from OSU's win over Wisconsin
Ohio State had a pretty easy Saturday. Jumping out 28-0 in the game’s first 18 minutes gave the Buckeyes a comfortable advantage that Wisconsin never threatened in the 52-21 win. The No. 3 Buckeyes remain near the top of the college football heap, taking a 4-0 mark into October. Here’s what we liked and didn’t like from the victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s accessories are a topic of conversation during Ohio State's blackout
Marvin Harrison Jr. lets his game do most of the talking, but in the blackout game vs. Wisconsin, some of his accessories have the sports world talking. Early in the game against the Badgers, the broadcast booth of Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler noted something strange about Harrison’s wardrobe. Harrison was rocking an Apple Watch while in competition, something you do not traditionally see on a football player during the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
Should Ohio State football be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On a weekend where many teams around the country were either getting a taste of reality or not playing up to standard, the Ohio State football team handled its business against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes walked away with a convincing 52-21 win over the Badgers to open up...
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid reaction: Ohio State rolls over visiting Wisconsin in Big Ten opener
How good was Ohio State’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin? Well, early in the second quarter, the Buckeyes led Wisconsin 28-23. Wait, that was 28 points for Ohio State against 23 YARDS for Wisconsin. It was that kind of day for the Buckeyes, who took care of business early in a surprisingly easy 52-21 victory over Wisconsin.
Videos: Paul Chryst, Badgers Frustrated by Blowout Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade Stover, Ohio State TE, is absolutely lighting up Wisconsin in blackout game
Cade Stover is having a huge breakout game for No. 3 Ohio State in a blackout home game versus Wisconsin. Stover has caught 4 receptions for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns, a career-high in receptions and touchdowns. This is the first time in his collegiate career that he has accounted for a receiving touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State blackout: Team entrance, fan atmosphere have been absolutely electric for Wisconsin showdown
No. 3 Ohio State not only opened B1G play of the 2022 season versus Wisconsin, but it was the Blackout game for the Buckeyes. The players, coaches, and fans of Ohio State came out in all-black as it showcased a marvelous display of apparel. From the warmups, team entrance and the reactions from the fans, the atmosphere has been electric for the home crowd.
College football: Ohio State will make it nine in a row against Wisconsin
COLUMBUS — It has been 12 years since Ohio State has returned a kickoff for a touchdown and eight years since it has scored on a punt return. Measured another way, it has been 4,319 days since OSU has scored on a kickoff and 2,863 days since it did that on a punt return.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State gets key player back from injury for B1G opener vs. Wisconsin, per report
Ohio State has been dealing with injuries through the first few weeks of the season. The Buckeyes will reportedly have one of their top running backs ready for the Wisconsin game per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. TreVeyon Henderson will supposedly be back in action on Saturday night. Henderson has been...
saturdaytradition.com
Brutus Buckeye gets absolutely clobbered during fan event in game vs. Wisconsin
The players for No. 3 Ohio State haven’t been hit hard in this dominating game against Wisconsin, but mascot Brutus was rocked hard by a guy in a bubble. While watching a sumo fight between competitors in a bubble suit, the Ohio State mascot got leveled, shocking everyone. Brutus...
saturdaytradition.com
Clay Cundiff, Wisconsin TE, carted off following apparent serious injury vs. Ohio State
Wisconsin junior tight end Clay Cundiff had a scary moment as he went down with a scary leg injury in the Week 4 game against Ohio State. As Cundiff was being carted away, he appeared to mouth the words “it snapped.”. Cundiff went down after a hit to the...
thecomeback.com
CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule
Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt details 'prove it' game against Wisconsin for Ohio State in Week 4
Joel Klatt is very excited to see how Ohio State does against Wisconsin in its B1G opener. He spoke about the game on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’. Klatt thinks that this will be a good test for the Ohio State offense, as...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Last Badgers QB to beat Buckeyes in Columbus recalls 2004 win
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Badgers prepare to take on the Buckeyes in Columbus, News 3 Now caught up with the last Badgers quarterback to win there. Watch the video above to hear from former QB John Stocco. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4
Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
