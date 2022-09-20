ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bizarre San Francisco de Young home lists for nearly $14M

By Marcus White/San Francisco Examiner, Marcus White
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
The Tobin House at 1969 California St., half-finished archway and all, could be yours if you have $14 million to spare.  Marcus White/San Francisco Examiner

Looking for a home in San Francisco? If you have about $14 million to spare, you could buy one of the city’s historic architectural anomalies built by one of its most famous figures.

Sotheby’s International Realty is listing the Tobin House at 1969 California St. – one of two that was set to be built for Michael Henry de Young’s twin daughters more than a century ago, and the only one that was completed – for $13.85 million.

De Young, namesake of the museum in Golden Gate Park and the founder of the newspaper that became the San Francisco Chronicle, commissioned architect Willis Polk to design the Tobin House in 1915 and another that was never built next door.

The two homes were supposed to share an archway, with Constance de Young living in the Tobin House and her sister, Helen, residing next door. Yet the archway – which would’ve covered a tunnel leading to Michael Henry de Young’s mansion – remained unfinished after Helen decided not to move to San Francisco.

What would’ve been the site of Helen de Young’s home is now a red-brick building, sitting right next to what the listing labels an "unrealized" archway.

The home is fully completed on the inside, featuring five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a partial bathroom in just under 9,000 square feet. It has four levels, including a main floor with 11-foot ceilings. The central window facade is two stories, serving as what the listing calls “a foil” to the archway.

As San Francisco’s mayor in 2008, current California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved legislation designating 1969 California St. the city’s 260th historic landmark. The Tobin House entered the National Register of Historic Places a year later.

Under Article 10 of San Francisco’s planning code, the future owners of the Tobin House must submit a permit with the city for any proposed alterations, demolitions and new construction.

Interior remodeling , however, is fair game, according to the Planning Commission, and could result in a 20% federal tax credit if certain criteria are met.

Looking for a home in San Francisco? If you have about $14 million to spare, you could buy one of the city's historic architectural anomalies built by one of its most famous figures. Sotheby's International Realty is listing the Tobin House at 1969 California St. – one of two that was set to be built for Michael Henry de Young's twin daughters more than a century ago, and the only one that was completed – for $13.85 million.
