CoD: MW2 Beta Offers A Lukewarm Glimpse Of Its Multiplayer AI In Ground War Invasion
The second weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this final test period brings PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players together to battle across the maps and modes from the first PlayStation-exclusive weekend, but it also includes the new addition of Ground War.
Look At This Custom Deathloop Xbox Series X Console
To promote the recent launch of Deathloop on Xbox, Microsoft created a custom Xbox Series X themed around the time loop game. The snazzy-looking console features characters and art from the game, with a matching controller that carries some of the same color accents and details. The custom console isn't...
The Best Xbox Deals: Save On Game Pass, Consoles, Elite Controllers, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S are great consoles for gamers on a budget thanks to the excellent Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription program and frequent deals for many of its games, including recently released titles. If you're looking to add to your game library, there are a bunch of discounts on first-party exclusives and multi-platform blockbusters at major retailers. Some of these deals give you the chance to pick up games for the lowest prices yet this year.
Destiny 2 Update 6.2.0.6 Brings Some Tweaks To The Crucible, King's Fall Raid, And More
The latest Destiny 2 hotfix is here, bringing in some changes to the Crucible, King's Fall Raid, and some other gameplay tweaks too. The new update makes a couple of changes to the Crucible. Map frequency weighting for Disjunction and Cathedral of Dusk has been adjusted Although the patch notes don't specify how, anecdotally, both were very common sight. An issue that saw players unable to progress the weekly Crucible challenge in the Crucible labs has also been fixed.
Respawn Calls For End To Harassment Of Apex Legends Devs
Bugs, imbalanced gameplay mechanics, and other issues can be frustrating, but according to Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment, some players have taken the issues too far, sending personal attack to individual developers on social media. Respawn tweeted about the harassment this evening, stating, "We welcome community input, however, the line between constructive feedback and the harassment of our dev team cannot be crossed."
Halo Forge Slowly Transformed What It Means To Play Halo
Halo 3 is celebrating its 15-year anniversary today, September 25, 2022. Below, we take a look at how one of its marquee new features, the Forge, had a massive impact on how fans think about and engage with the beloved shooter series. A gigantic futuristic Jenga tower, a medieval castle...
Five Years Of Reporting From The Last City - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
A Casino For Kids - Is It Time To Ban Loot Boxes? | MindGames
From FIFA to Star Wars, the mass adoption of loot boxes is one of the most controversial things to happen to mainstream gaming in the last 15 years. But despite consistent fears of their mechanical similarities to gambling, and their potential to cause harm to vulnerable players, they remain a profitable means of monetisation for hundreds of games.
Hot Drop: How Apex Legends Mobile Fits Into Apex Legends' Lore
Hot Drop is GameSpot's Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. Man, I haven't written a Hot Drop in a hot minute....
Riot Discusses Its Diversity Efforts For Wild Rift And The Power Spike Update
League of Legends: Wild Rift was released in October 2020 and has already amassed more than 20 million average monthly players. Wild Rift takes many favorites from League of Legends proper such as Ahri, Senna, Lucian, Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn to name a few, and lets players use them in mobile team matches. If you're unfamiliar, Wild Rift works from the core League of Legends as a pivotal foundation but employs mechanics, game length, and even character choices differently from the PC game.
WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Devs Talk Server Woes, The Dungeon Finder Debate, And Heroic+ Dungeons
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is nearly here, and far from the calm before the storm, the weeks leading up to Blizzard's re-release of the beloved expansion have, for various reasons, been a flurry of emotions ranging from wild anticipation to deep frustration within the game's dedicated community.
Apex Legends' Throwing Knife Isn't Here To Stay, But More LTMs Are On The Way
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently hosted two Reddit AMAs to answer questions from players regarding various aspects of the game. The first AMA took place on Tuesday, shortly after the launch of the Beast of Prey Collection Event, and featured lead game designer Robert West (/u/RoboB0b). West answered questions concerning the event's new Gun Run LTM and some of Apex's other limited-time modes. The second AMA was held yesterday, with the discussion focused on the game's weapons, legends, and overall meta. Weapons designer Eric Canavese (/u/RV-Eric) and lead legends designer Devan McGuire (/u/RV-Devan) teamed up to answer questions about game balance.
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (September 23-27)
It's an exciting time to dive into Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2, thanks in part to the fast-paced and highly competitive PvP mode feeling even more energetic with the arrival of Arc 3.0. The high-level event is back this weekend, and with new weapons such as the shotgun The Inquisitor and combat bow Whistler's Whim, there are some great prizes up for grabs if you feel like gathering your fireteam for a flawless run.
Fans Are Constructing A GTA 6 Map Based On Leaks
As Rockstar gets on top of this week's massive GTA 6 leak with sweeping copyright takedowns, fans are working to piece together their own resources from the early footage. As reported by Kotaku, this includes a number of map-building efforts, with players using the leaked footage to put together an early estimation of GTA 6's huge open world.
Why Does Shovel Knight Make So Many Cameos? "We Think It's Funny"
Shovel Knight, the character, made his debut in 2014 in a video game appropriately called Shovel Knight. The game was praised upon release and is remembered as a well-executed platformer inspired by NES classics. Since then, the game has received multiple DLC additions and Shovel Knight has appeared in spin-offs like Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon and most recently, the roguelike platformer, Shovel Knight Dig. More impressive, however, is Shovel Knight's penchant for appearing in games that don't have his name in the title. Shovel Knight has either appeared as himself, or been referenced, in at least 33 non-Shovel Knight games. He even received his own Amiibo and a line of kid's meal toys with Arby's.
YuGiOh Master Duel Deck Guide: Best Cards After Banlist
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel continues to thrive, since our last banlist guide. With more players joining each month, the game having in-game events that have implemented special rulings, and the continual release of new cards and packs such as the Adventurer Token engine, it's a good time to be a Master Duel player. This game is the best way to play a digital Yu-Gi-Oh format thanks to the many quality-of-life additions based on card usage, modes, rewards, and more.
Where Is Xur Today? (September 23-27) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Like clockwork, Xur returns to the Solar System in Destiny 2 with a selection of Exotic and Legendary-class items that you can acquire from the Agent of the Nine. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week. This week you can find Xur in the...
