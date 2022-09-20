Having a rambunctious party in Overland Park could now cost you up to $500

The Overland Park City Council unanimously passed a policy to regulate partying , particularly at short-term rentals, following a fatal shooting in March at an Overland Park property.

Council members voted unanimously in favor of the nuisance party ordinance, which regulates gatherings of five or more people that leads to noise complaints, unlawful alcohol or drug use, assault or battery, property damage and littering among other factors.

The ordinance would allow officers to cite individuals for criminal conduct and for failing to leave a party once instructed.

Renters and property owners can be cited under the ordinance. The policy applies to all residential addresses, regardless of whether or not the property is used as a short-term rental.

“I think it’s a good policy throughout the city for any kind of nuisances that fall under this ordinance,” said Councilwoman Holly Grummert, “but also does address the short-term rental issue that we’ve been having in the city that has come up as a nuisance as far as parties and loud activities in neighborhoods.”

After an educational campaign, police will issue warnings when appropriate, especially for first-time offenders, and then pursue citations.

Someone who is cited could have to pay a fine up to $500 and/or spend up to six months in prison.

City staff and council said they’ll continue researching options related to licensing for short-term rentals or other longer term ways to regulate nuisance partying. Several council members said the ordinance would be a first step, and more policies are needed to regulate short-term rentals in the city’s residential areas.

Councilman Faris Farassati said he thinks the research should continue so that the city can find better ways to regulate short-term rentals that are solely used as party houses.

“We still need tightening and more regulation at the source,” he said.

The ordinance comes months after a woman was fatally shot during a party at a short-term rental in Overland Park.

Cheryl “Sharell” Holloman, 46, of Wichita was shot on March 20 at a residence in the 9700 block of West 145th Terrace, according to police.

According to the affidavit, several witnesses told investigators there was a birthday party in the house. Holloman was taken to Saint Luke’s South Hospital before she was airlifted to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Holloman died during surgery.

Anthony Duane Smith, 46, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing. According to police, witnesses heard Smith say he shot Holloman, but that the incident was an accident.

Aar ón Torres contributed to this report.