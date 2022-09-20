Read full article on original website
WQAD
WATCH: Moline declares 'Source Water Protection Week'
The city has named Sept. 25 - Oct. 1 as time to help promote water conservation and preservation. Here are a few simple ways you can help the initiative.
Benefit honoring fallen Knox County Deputy happening Friday in Geneseo
GENESEO, Ill. — On April 29, 2022, Deputy Nicholas Weist was killed in the line of duty after a fleeing suspect hit him with a car along U.S. Highway 150, according to Illinois State Police. In the months since his death, the community has stepped up to show their...
City of Galesburg names new city manager Wednesday
GALESBURG, Ill. — A new City Manager is coming to Galesburg after a nationwide hiring process. The City announced that a conditional offer of employment has been extended to Gerald Smith, who has worked in public administration for over 25 years. The offer is contingent upon approval of an...
ourquadcities.com
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
Maintaining the Mississippi: Why Moline is asking the public to help protect the source of its drinking water
MOLINE, Ill. — The city of Moline has declared the end of September to be 'Source Water Protection Week' in honor of the source of its drinking water: the Mississippi River. Throughout the week, the city is encouraging residents to make small changes impacting the river. Whether that's switching plastic water bottles out for reusable ones, cutting back on water consumption or cleaning up along the river's shores.
Pen City Current
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident
LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
Pen City Current
Hancock County man charged with meth possession
HANCOCK COUNTY - Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that on Friday September 23, 2022 a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lomax, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. A Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol near Niota, IL attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 9 near County Road 1450E on a red Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and then traveled on county roads for approximately two miles before coming to a stop.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Beau Eversoll, 42, is wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, operating a vehicle without the owners consent. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1,...
wcbu.org
Presentation on incarceration, racism enlists county prosecutor for Knox College performance
A Colorado-based performance group that aims to raise awareness of inequities in the criminal justice system is bringing its national tour to the Knox College campus in Galesburg next week. Motus Theater’s “JustUs” project features monologists sharing their experiences with incarceration and its collateral impacts. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy...
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison in death of 16-year-old
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in connection with the death of 16-year-old Tylan Sanders. A Scott County jury in July convicted Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 20, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. During a hearing...
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
KBUR
Keokuk teen found guilty of First Degree Robbery, conspiracy
Burlington, IA- A Jury has found a Keokuk teen guilty of robbery and Conspiracy following a four-day trial. According to the Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Noah Christopher Scott of Keokuk was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy. The charges stem from an...
KWQC
1 killed in Clinton County crash Thursday
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Clinton County. Clinton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 7:04 p.m. Thursday for a report of a vehicle in the ditch near 190th Street and 280th Avenue, deputies said in a media release.
Waitlist opens for Davenport's housing assistance program, how to find out if you qualify
DAVENPORT, Iowa — With demand for housing assistance on the rise, the City of Davenport opened the waitlist for its Housing Choice Voucher Program - formerly known as Section 8 Rental Assistance. "When someone is selected from the list, we have to verify information that they indicate on their...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine’s Grandview Ave. to close for two weeks
A full closure of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine, from Day Street to White Street, will begin at 7 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) as reconstruction of Grandview Avenue on both sides of the Canadian Pacific Railroad (CP) crossing begins. The closure will last approximately two weeks, according to a city release...
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
'It's modern' | Galesburg Junior Senior High School shows off $40 million upgrades at open house
GALESBURG, Ill. — Students in the Galesburg area are taking on a higher level of learning as they enjoy more than $40 million in upgrades at Galesburg Junior Senior High School. "Almost everything was renovated," Galesburg Community Unit School District #205 Superintendent John Asplund said. "There really isn't an...
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo will gait straight for State St. at October market
Geneseo’s annual State Street Market has become a destination fall tradition for residents and visitors. The 2022 event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 is planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and includes shopping, food, live music, libations and more. More than 60 vendors...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Downriver boat launch dredging underway, boat harbor starts next week
Dredging of the downriver boat launch area in Riverside Park began Thursday, September 22, and the launch area is now closed for public use. The upriver boat launch is available for public use, however. Braun Excavating has begun removing mud and debris from the launch area with the piles of...
WQAD
