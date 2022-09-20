Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Silver alert canceled for 63-year-old dementia patient
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Officials have canceled the Silver Alert for Darrell George Gygi. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man suffering from dementia who went missing out of Utah County. Officials from the American Fork and Cedar Hills police departments said...
Man arrested after shots fired into air during fight with juveniles
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after they said he first several shots into the air overnight during a disagreement with three juveniles in Salt Lake City. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at 1:33 a.m. Thursday...
Man hospitalized after crash with semi in Tooele County
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a semi truck on State Route 138 in Grantsville. Utah Highway Patrol officials said a semi with two empty gravel belly dump trailers was traveling westbound on SR-138 just before 9 a.m. on Friday.
White Utah woman shares journey of discovering her Black roots
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A white woman who was raised in Utah shares her experience as she learns more about her Black roots along the way. A wise man from centuries gone by once said "to everything there is a season. A time to get, and a time to lose."
60% of car seats installed incorrectly; technicians checking seats for free in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Last year, one child was involved in a crash every 72 minutes, according to the Utah Highway Safety Office. In fact, car crashes are the leading cause of death for children younger than 13. In addition to that unsettling statistic, the pediatric hospital also...
Overnight fire at Skyline High leaves gym smoke-damaged
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at a Salt Lake City high school overnight, authorities said. Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, sustained smoke damage after a fire sparked on the building's exterior, a Unified Fire Authority spokesperson said. The incident...
Small grassfire fully contained on Y mountain
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fire officials responded to a fire on Y mountain in Provo on Friday. They said multiple resources responded to the scene to assist in containment, which was complete on Saturday. Officials said the fire, officially called the Maple Flat Fire, was likely caused from lightning.
Utah school districts facing child aftercare crisis due to shortage of qualified employees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah school districts are experiencing a child aftercare crisis after having trouble finding people to do the job. When Liesl Einerson and her family moved to Utah, they soon learned, childcare options where limited. She instantly got on a waiting list to help take...
Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse
KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
From homeless to honors student: Utah woman shares her incredible story
KUTV — September is National Self-Improvement Month. Salt Lake Community College works to help improve the lives of its students. Sarah spoke to Suzy Grandgent, who went from being a homeless, single mother of two to an honor student at Salt Lake Community College. For more information visit slcc.edu.
Stockton cleaning up once again after flooding, mudslides at Jacob City Fire burn scar
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in the town of Stockton are once again cleaning up after heavy rain led to flooding and mudslides in parts of the town. “Ever since the fire, I mean it’s probably flooded four times already,” said Walker Blickensderfer, who lives in Stockton.
Officials offer tips to avoid donation scams in wake of Hurricane Fiona
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Better Business Bureau is providing tips to avoid donation scams as people look for ways to help with devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona. Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and other nearby Caribbean islands impacted by the hurricane have suffered from floods, power outages, home displacements and access to basic necessities.
Fall Fashion Week: Stance at City Creek Center
KUTV — Stance has been open since 2019, selling quality socks, clothes and so much more!. For more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS Channel 2,...
SLC School District, embattled Superintendent Timothy Gadson reach tentative agreement
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a year of tumult, sources say the Salt Lake City School District and Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson have agreed to terms that will change his status with the district. The two sides met this week for mediation, and the Salt Lake City School Board will debate, then likely sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding at an emergency meeting called for late Friday.
FanX draws thousands downtown for celebrity panels, shopping, costumes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands of fans gathered downtown for FanX, Utah's annual comic convention, at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Attendees arrived dressed as superheroes, villains and characters from a range of fandoms. A big draw of the convention was the more than 70 celebrities in attendance.
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
Talkin' Real: RSL falls to Atlas 2-1 in Leagues Cup Showcase
(KUTV) - Real Salt Lake hit the pitch for a rare Thursday night match as they took on reigning Liga MX champion Atlas at America First Field in Sandy. Despite Aaron Herrera's golazo in the first half that gave RSL the lead, a red card for Justin Meram led to two unanswered goals from the visitors as RSL fell 2-1 in the Leagues Cup Showcase.
