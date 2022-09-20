Read full article on original website
27east.com
Weekly Roundup: High School Teams off to Hot Start This Fall
Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff berth since 2016. The Baymen are off to their strongest start yet, on a 7-0... more. East Hampton Field Hockey Is 3-0 The Bonackers defeated Eastport-South Manor, 3-2, at home ... 13 Sep 2022...
Bay Shore's Boulton Center marquee collapses in busy Main Street; no injuries reported
No one was hurt but it fell down right when witnesses said numerous people were walking on busy Main Street.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 22, 2022
Epic fluke action, with many doormats. Bottom fishing is on fire. Big scup, sea bass and weakfish. Awesome tuna bite in close range. Stripers and fluke in the surf after dark. Incredible wildlife shows on the South Fork by big predators. Captree’s Laura Lee reports:. Tuesday morning’s trip sounds...
27east.com
East Hampton Inducts New Hall of Fame Class
Six former athletes, coaches and office personnel, as well as a cross country team, have been inducted into the East Hampton Athletic Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 includes... more. The East Hampton/Pierson boys swim team went 4-2-1 in League II, 4-3-1 overall, during the ... 27 Apr 2022...
longisland.com
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow
Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
27east.com
Elite Water Rescue Team Splashes Down in Westhampton
Sunny September days combined with the ramping up of riptide-creating hurricane season can be deadly at ocean beaches. Seasonal lifeguards are gone, and while beachgoers are not supposed to go... more. Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff ... 22 Sep 2022...
cottagesgardens.com
This $65M Beachfront East Hampton Estate Just Listed for the First Time in 75 Years
Known as “Cima del Mundo” (Spanish for “top of the world”), this beachfront Spanish Colonial-style abode at 201 Lily Pond Lane in East Hampton is available for the first time in 75 years. Designed by architect Robert Tappan in 1925 and renovated and expanded in 1994...
27east.com
Seven New Trustees for the Parrish
The Parrish Art Museum has appointed seven new trustees to its Board of Directors: Mimi Ritzen Crawford, Notoya Green, and Carole Server joined in June; Ian Krawiecki Gazes, Henry Richardson,... more. The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) announces the return of its celebrated fall film program. A cutting-edge documentary...
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
Annual Ujamaa Festival to take place this weekend in Wyandanch
The fifth annual Ujamaa Fest will take over Delano Stewart Plaza in Wyandanch.
suffolkcountynews.net
Fifth annual Blue Oyster Festival
Basket Auction Donations received from these generous businesses. The Catbird Seat Art Gallery & Vintage Shop | Sayville, NY. The last vestiges of summer, blue skies, fair-weather clouds and the warmth of the sun served as the backdrop for the fifth annual Blue Island Oyster Festival this past Saturday in West Sayville. The event benefited the Blue Island Oyster Foundation and the Save the Great South Bay organizations, dedicated to raising awareness of how to protect the beloved Great South Bay.
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Greenport (NY)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Greenport, NY?. Greenport, a small village on the north fork of Long Island, is situated in Suffolk County, New York, United States. The total population of Greenport in the 2020 census was 2,058. Greenport is recognized for having...
midislandtimes.com
Local diner closes after 50 year run
September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
greenwichfreepress.com
Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident
On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
midislandtimes.com
2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair
For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church
The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17. The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.
Bald eagle with broken wing rescued on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County
A bald eagle is on the mend after apparently being hit by a truck in Suffolk County.
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
