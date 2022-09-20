ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Bays, NY

27east.com

Weekly Roundup: High School Teams off to Hot Start This Fall

Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff berth since 2016. The Baymen are off to their strongest start yet, on a 7-0... more. East Hampton Field Hockey   Is 3-0 The Bonackers defeated Eastport-South Manor, 3-2, at home ... 13 Sep 2022...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 22, 2022

Epic fluke action, with many doormats. Bottom fishing is on fire. Big scup, sea bass and weakfish. Awesome tuna bite in close range. Stripers and fluke in the surf after dark. Incredible wildlife shows on the South Fork by big predators. Captree’s Laura Lee reports:. Tuesday morning’s trip sounds...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Inducts New Hall of Fame Class

Six former athletes, coaches and office personnel, as well as a cross country team, have been inducted into the East Hampton Athletic Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 includes... more. The East Hampton/Pierson boys swim team went 4-2-1 in League II, 4-3-1 overall, during the ... 27 Apr 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow

Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
EAST MEADOW, NY
27east.com

Elite Water Rescue Team Splashes Down in Westhampton

Sunny September days combined with the ramping up of riptide-creating hurricane season can be deadly at ocean beaches. Seasonal lifeguards are gone, and while beachgoers are not supposed to go... more. Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff ... 22 Sep 2022...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Seven New Trustees for the Parrish

The Parrish Art Museum has appointed seven new trustees to its Board of Directors: Mimi Ritzen Crawford, Notoya Green, and Carole Server joined in June; Ian Krawiecki Gazes, Henry Richardson,... more. The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) announces the return of its celebrated fall film program. A cutting-edge documentary...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Fifth annual Blue Oyster Festival

Basket Auction Donations received from these generous businesses. The Catbird Seat Art Gallery & Vintage Shop | Sayville, NY. The last vestiges of summer, blue skies, fair-weather clouds and the warmth of the sun served as the backdrop for the fifth annual Blue Island Oyster Festival this past Saturday in West Sayville. The event benefited the Blue Island Oyster Foundation and the Save the Great South Bay organizations, dedicated to raising awareness of how to protect the beloved Great South Bay.
WEST SAYVILLE, NY
PIX11

Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Greenport (NY)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Greenport, NY?. Greenport, a small village on the north fork of Long Island, is situated in Suffolk County, New York, United States. The total population of Greenport in the 2020 census was 2,058. Greenport is recognized for having...
GREENPORT, NY
midislandtimes.com

Local diner closes after 50 year run

September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
PLAINVIEW, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident

On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
GREENWICH, CT
midislandtimes.com

2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair

For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
HICKSVILLE, NY
TBR News Media

Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church

The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17. The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.
SMITHTOWN, NY

