Basket Auction Donations received from these generous businesses. The Catbird Seat Art Gallery & Vintage Shop | Sayville, NY. The last vestiges of summer, blue skies, fair-weather clouds and the warmth of the sun served as the backdrop for the fifth annual Blue Island Oyster Festival this past Saturday in West Sayville. The event benefited the Blue Island Oyster Foundation and the Save the Great South Bay organizations, dedicated to raising awareness of how to protect the beloved Great South Bay.

WEST SAYVILLE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO