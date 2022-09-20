Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
New Courtyard by Marriott in Bettendorf to be built
Another new hotel is coming to Bettendorf, as Courtyard by Marriott Bettendorf Quad Cities will break ground for their new facility at 907 Utica Ridge Place on Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 10 a.m. The new building will be located next to the Home2 Suites by Hilton, close to the I-74...
KWQC
City of Moline acquires former Kone riverfront property known as BridgePointe
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church riverfront property known as BridgePointe 485 campus. The church purchased the former Kone manufacturing facility, including the landmark tower, in 2017 to serve the needs of the congregation and the community. “We originally purchased BridgePointe...
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Twin Span Brewing
Twin Span Brewing in Bettendorf joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Executive Chef Juan Hernandez told us all about Twin Span’s offerings. Watch the interview above or visit Twin Span’s website or Facebook page for more information.
us1049quadcities.com
This QCA Italian Restaurant Will Close At The End Of The Month
A QCA pasta hub will be closing its doors at the end of September. Prairie Street Pasta in Galesburg announced on Facebook that it will close its doors permanently on September 30th. There wasn't an exact reason given in the Facebook post for the closure but they did say that...
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
ourquadcities.com
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo will gait straight for State St. at October market
Geneseo’s annual State Street Market has become a destination fall tradition for residents and visitors. The 2022 event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 is planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and includes shopping, food, live music, libations and more. More than 60 vendors...
ourquadcities.com
Community Connections series begins at library
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections will kick off a new season of events that focus on local history, interests, and people. The first program in this year’s series will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and will provide a timely look at Oktoberfest with the German American Heritage Center and Museum’s Kelly Lao. Community Connections is held at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.
wvik.org
Moline Buys Key Riverfront Property
Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati says this is just the beginning stage of re-making the riverfront. "We want to insure that this is smart growth, growth that is sustainable, both environmentally but also economically. So that we're not just going to grow for growth's sake. We want to insure that where we do grow it's a methodical and well thought-out process."
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine’s Grandview Ave. to close for two weeks
A full closure of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine, from Day Street to White Street, will begin at 7 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) as reconstruction of Grandview Avenue on both sides of the Canadian Pacific Railroad (CP) crossing begins. The closure will last approximately two weeks, according to a city release...
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Bettendorf 48, Davenport Central 0
See the highlights from Davenport Central vs. Bettendorf in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
The Force is strong with this trivia night
Rebels, scoundrels, droids and nerfherders are invited to test their knowledge of a galaxy far, far away…. Think you know Star Wars? Enjoy a lightspeed-paced trivia game for all ages with prizes and fun! In five rounds of five questions, will you be victorious and bring honor to the Empire?
KWQC
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of September is known for having big weather swings. Record highs were observed Tuesday, and this week back in 1942 the Quad Cities and surrounding areas experience accumulating snow. September 25, 1942 is the earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities. A storms...
KWQC
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
KWQC
Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee
Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee
ourquadcities.com
Prevent identity theft at library’s shred day
Experts say shredding documents with personal information is a smart way to protect your identity, and the Moline Public Library wants to help!. The community is invited to take part in the Moline Public Library’s Shred Day October 1. Attendees can bring personal documents in for secure destruction by Shred-it, using an onsite document destruction truck. Participants are asked to limit documents to two normal-size file/paper boxes of documents per vehicle. Ideal documents can include anything with personal information like name, address, phone number, social security number, bank account information, ATM receipts, credit card receipts, bills and even used airline tickets.
ourquadcities.com
Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters
Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
KWQC
Crews responded to car fire on I-74 in Bettendorf Tuesday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews in Bettendorf responded to a car on Fire on I-74 Tuesday. Bettendorf police and fire departments responded Tuesday around 2:50 p.m. to a car on fire at the top of the on-ramp to I-74 from Grant Street. According to police, the car was overheating and...
