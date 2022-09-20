Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Iowa defense provides all the scoring necessary in win over Rutgers
Brief Recap: What was shaping up to be a defensive struggle in the B1G crossover matchup for Iowa and Rutgers came to fruition in Week 4. In fact, the scoring output was only as high as it was due to some touchdowns produced by the Iowa defense. Rutgers took the...
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean gets Iowa on the board with magnificent pick-6 vs. Rutgers
Cooper DeJean is a huge playmaker for Iowa’s defense. He stepped up once again early against Rutgers. Already at 2 interceptions on the season entering Week 4, DeJean added another one vs. the Scarlet Knights. While Iowa’s defensive front did apply the DeJean did just about everything else on this play.
saturdaytradition.com
Kaevon Merriweather scores Iowa's 2nd defensive TD of the day vs. Rutgers
Kaevon Merriweather – along with Iowa’s entire defensive unit – is flying around against Rutgers. In the first half of action against the Scarlet Knights, the Hawkeyes produced a pair of defensive scores. The first was provided by Cooper DeJean off a brilliant interception. After pulling in...
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa football take on Rutgers Saturday night
Iowa football will kick off its slate of 2022 Big Ten Conference games Saturday night in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Hawkeyes will take on the 3-0 Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium at 6:10 p.m. The contest will air on the Big Ten Network. Both teams will enter Saturday’s game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
FOX Big Noon Kickoff show reveals B1G destination for Week 5
Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff Show will roll into Iowa City next Saturday as the Hawkeyes face off against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes announced on Saturday that the show would be in Iowa City for the matchup. It will be the 62nd time the Hawkeyes have faced Michigan in...
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
RELATED PEOPLE
KCCI.com
Iowa families upset high school seniors were punished for homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) — Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank, KCRG reports. On Sunday night, a group of about nine students said they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s...
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
New Iowa High School Won’t Hand Out Grades
A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death
A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
KBUR
Keokuk teen found guilty of First Degree Robbery, conspiracy
Burlington, IA- A Jury has found a Keokuk teen guilty of robbery and Conspiracy following a four-day trial. According to the Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Noah Christopher Scott of Keokuk was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy. The charges stem from an...
ktvo.com
Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
KCRG.com
Nordstrom takes ‘poison pill’ measure to avoid take over after announcing layoffs in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nordstrom Inc. adopted a “poison pill” this week, just a day after announcing more than 200 layoffs at a Cedar Rapids distribution center. The move allows existing shareholders the chance to buy more shares at a discount, which the company hopes will allow it to avoid any potential hostile takeovers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
iheart.com
Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash
(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
ourquadcities.com
Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location
Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
Comments / 4