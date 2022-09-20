Read full article on original website
Report finds anti-Asian bias still limits Long Island's recovery post-pandemic
According to a poll from the Asian American Institute for Research and Engagement, 60% of business owners said they've lost customers or faced racist threats due to anti-Asian sentiment. Now, Asian American business owners are calling on the government to step up to protect them from racial discrimination. The report...
Maine's North Woods are a carbon storage machine. They could do even more for climate mitigation
For more than 200 years, Maine's North Woods, in excess of 10 million acres, have supported a timber-based economy along with wildlife and outdoor recreation. This is the largest undeveloped forest east of the Mississippi River and it's almost entirely privately owned, which makes it vulnerable to fragmentation and development.
Zeldin says he is not running because of abortion, Hochul remains skeptical
The Republican candidate for New York governor, Lee Zeldin, said even though he is opposed to abortion rights, he respects the views of those who disagree with him and would not make big changes in the state’s abortion rights laws. But his opponent, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, isn’t buying it.
All eyes on the economy
Connecticut’s two gubernatorial candidates shared their plans to improve the state’s economy during a business conference today. The candidates for governor of New York have yet to debate, construction is underway for a new health facility in New Haven, and a new program that’s helping members of the military find jobs after their service.
Millions for mental health
$24 million dollars in federal American Rescue Plan funds will expand SUNY mental health and wellness services. Governor Lamont celebrates Connecticut’s operating surplus, a new poll reveals Asian-American discrimination is still prevalent post-pandemic, and expert’s say fall foliage should be coming earlier this year.
Western Massachusetts consumers react to rising energy costs with worry, resignation
Energy prices are likely to soar this winter across Massachusetts. National Grid announced this week it plans to raise electricity rates by 64%, which the state is reviewing for approval. Eversource announced earlier its electricity prices could go up by more than 10% and other utilities have warned of similar...
The wind energy field is blowing up, but a Maine training program is struggling to attract students
It's early September, the second week of classes at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, and a lab day for the wind power technology program. Nineteen-year-old Maxwell Osborne of Waldoboro is building an electrical circuit that includes a light and a switch. By the time Osborne graduates in the spring, he'll be ready to climb hundreds of feet up towers to maintain and repair wind turbines. But first, he needs to learn basic electrical skills under the guidance of instructor Wayne Kilcollins.
No debates set for governor's race, as candidates disagree on format
With about six and a half weeks until Election Day, the two candidates for governor of New York still have not agreed to a single debate. Republican challenger Lee Zeldin said he won’t agree to the one that Governor Kathy Hochul has said yes to, because he wants multiple debates.
