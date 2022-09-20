ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

wshu.org

Report finds anti-Asian bias still limits Long Island's recovery post-pandemic

According to a poll from the Asian American Institute for Research and Engagement, 60% of business owners said they've lost customers or faced racist threats due to anti-Asian sentiment. Now, Asian American business owners are calling on the government to step up to protect them from racial discrimination. The report...
SOCIETY
wshu.org

Zeldin says he is not running because of abortion, Hochul remains skeptical

The Republican candidate for New York governor, Lee Zeldin, said even though he is opposed to abortion rights, he respects the views of those who disagree with him and would not make big changes in the state’s abortion rights laws. But his opponent, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, isn’t buying it.
ELECTIONS
wshu.org

All eyes on the economy

Connecticut’s two gubernatorial candidates shared their plans to improve the state’s economy during a business conference today. The candidates for governor of New York have yet to debate, construction is underway for a new health facility in New Haven, and a new program that’s helping members of the military find jobs after their service.
CONNECTICUT STATE
State
New York State
wshu.org

Millions for mental health

$24 million dollars in federal American Rescue Plan funds will expand SUNY mental health and wellness services. Governor Lamont celebrates Connecticut’s operating surplus, a new poll reveals Asian-American discrimination is still prevalent post-pandemic, and expert’s say fall foliage should be coming earlier this year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

The wind energy field is blowing up, but a Maine training program is struggling to attract students

It's early September, the second week of classes at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, and a lab day for the wind power technology program. Nineteen-year-old Maxwell Osborne of Waldoboro is building an electrical circuit that includes a light and a switch. By the time Osborne graduates in the spring, he'll be ready to climb hundreds of feet up towers to maintain and repair wind turbines. But first, he needs to learn basic electrical skills under the guidance of instructor Wayne Kilcollins.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME

