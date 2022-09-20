ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Problem area for Rowlett drivers is getting improvements to reduce crashes

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Starting next Thursday, the City of Rowlett will have construction crews along Dalrock Road, just north of Princeton Road, to fix a problem area for many residents."They're going to put in a high-friction surface, and the purpose behind the high-friction surface is that the wheels hug that better so as you make that turn, it'll be a little more forgiving," said Rowlett City Manager Brian Funderburk. A guard rail will also be installed.According to the city, since 2016 there's been 22 crashes along the curve, but after the city installed some initial safety improvements such as...
ROWLETT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two-Year-Old Dead After Fatal Crash on Highway 121

A two-year-old girl has been killed in a car accident Saturday on Highway 121 in Bedford, police confirm to NBC 5. Two vehicles collided on Highway 121 where the driver of a Dodge truck crashed with a silver sedan. The young girl was in a car seat in the silver sedan and died due to the crash.
BEDFORD, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police searching for drivers who fled fatal auto-pedestrian crash

DALLAS - Dallas police are working to find two hit-and-run drivers who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 1:40 a.m., in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue, near Westmoreland Road in West Oak Cliff. Investigators found an unknown vehicle was westbound in...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Fairview, TX
Fairview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Allen, TX
Allen, TX
Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

14-year-old critically injured in shooting on Dallas freeway

DALLAS - A 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after police were told he was shot while sitting in a vehicle that was driving on a Dallas freeway early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., when officers were called to the 9600 block...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges

Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kessler
CBS DFW

Garland police: Driver dies after speeding, losing control of pickup truck

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead after losing control of their pickup truck in Garland early Wednesday morning, police said.At around 3:45 a.m., Garland police were called to a crash on southbound S. Jupiter Road. Police said responding officers initially believed an oversized vehicle and pickup truck collided--causing the pickup truck to overturn.However, once investigators began working the scene, they determined the vehicles did not strike each other.Police said they believe the pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on S. Jupiter Road and passed the oversized vehicle before losing control. The driver then overcorrected, struck some construction barrels and then overturned, police said. The driver of the pickup truck died as a result. Their identity has not been released at this time.
GARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Us 75
CBS DFW

1 person is dead after getting shot at while driving

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after a highway shooting on Friday.At around 5:17 p.m., Dallas police were notified of a shooting in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway. A driver was traveling northbound in the left-hand lane of 175. They approached the interchange for I-20 when the driver of another vehicle shot at them. The victim stopped on the freeway and was transported to a local hospital, where they died.The suspect was driving a small, grey car, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours

Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy