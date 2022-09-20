Read full article on original website
Problem area for Rowlett drivers is getting improvements to reduce crashes
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Starting next Thursday, the City of Rowlett will have construction crews along Dalrock Road, just north of Princeton Road, to fix a problem area for many residents."They're going to put in a high-friction surface, and the purpose behind the high-friction surface is that the wheels hug that better so as you make that turn, it'll be a little more forgiving," said Rowlett City Manager Brian Funderburk. A guard rail will also be installed.According to the city, since 2016 there's been 22 crashes along the curve, but after the city installed some initial safety improvements such as...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two-Year-Old Dead After Fatal Crash on Highway 121
A two-year-old girl has been killed in a car accident Saturday on Highway 121 in Bedford, police confirm to NBC 5. Two vehicles collided on Highway 121 where the driver of a Dodge truck crashed with a silver sedan. The young girl was in a car seat in the silver sedan and died due to the crash.
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man was pronounced dead at a hit-and-run scene involving two vehicles in Dallas, police say. The police department said it happened at 1:39 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue. The man was allegedly not in a crosswalk when he was struck by...
fox4news.com
Dallas police searching for drivers who fled fatal auto-pedestrian crash
DALLAS - Dallas police are working to find two hit-and-run drivers who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 1:40 a.m., in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue, near Westmoreland Road in West Oak Cliff. Investigators found an unknown vehicle was westbound in...
Two arrested following high-speed vehicle pursuit, one facing firearms charges
FORNEY, Texas — Two people were arrested following a high-speed pursuit — one of the men now facing firearms charges. Early Thursday morning, a Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office deputy patrolling the Windmill Farms neighborhood observed a dark-colored Dodge Challenger traveling southbound on Windmill Farms Boulevard without their headlights on.
fox4news.com
14-year-old critically injured in shooting on Dallas freeway
DALLAS - A 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after police were told he was shot while sitting in a vehicle that was driving on a Dallas freeway early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., when officers were called to the 9600 block...
fox4news.com
Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges
Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
Tractor-trailer falls off Texas overpass, killing driver
ALLEN, Texas — A crash sent an 18-wheeler flying off an overpass, killing the driver. A witness shared video from a dashboard camera with WFAA, which shows the truck flying through the air before hitting the ground where it burst into flames. Police told KXAS that the tractor-trailer was...
Garland police: Driver dies after speeding, losing control of pickup truck
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead after losing control of their pickup truck in Garland early Wednesday morning, police said.At around 3:45 a.m., Garland police were called to a crash on southbound S. Jupiter Road. Police said responding officers initially believed an oversized vehicle and pickup truck collided--causing the pickup truck to overturn.However, once investigators began working the scene, they determined the vehicles did not strike each other.Police said they believe the pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on S. Jupiter Road and passed the oversized vehicle before losing control. The driver then overcorrected, struck some construction barrels and then overturned, police said. The driver of the pickup truck died as a result. Their identity has not been released at this time.
fox4news.com
Fiery 18-wheeler crash: Transportation company asks for help finding video of crash that killed driver
COLLIN COUNTY - The transportation company that owned the 18-wheeler that flipped over a concrete barrier on US-75 on Tuesday, killing the driver is looking for dashcam footage of the crash that might have sent the tractor-trailer careening onto the road below. The driver, 71-year-old Gusatvo Gomez, had been an...
Man caught in East Texas after police chief jumps onto car, pursues him during foot chase
POINT, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Rains County Thursday evening after dispatch received a call from someone who knew him to have multiple felony warrants saw him walking around the area, according to Point Police. Officials said Brandon Rich was seen walking around the area of CR 1402 when the call came […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Very Attentive': Family Remembers Truck Driver Killed in Fiery Crash on Central Expressway
The family of the driver who died Wednesday when his 18-wheeler crashed along Central Expressway is asking the public for help in learning how the accident happened. Gustavo Gomez, 71, was heading north on Central in Allen when his truck hit a car and then careened onto Stacey Road below.
1 person is dead after getting shot at while driving
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after a highway shooting on Friday.At around 5:17 p.m., Dallas police were notified of a shooting in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway. A driver was traveling northbound in the left-hand lane of 175. They approached the interchange for I-20 when the driver of another vehicle shot at them. The victim stopped on the freeway and was transported to a local hospital, where they died.The suspect was driving a small, grey car, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
1 person dead after shooting on North Texas freeway, police say
DALLAS — Dallas Police are investigating an incident where they say a person died after they were shot by another driver on a local freeway. Police said the incident happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway/US 175. A driver traveling...
fox4news.com
Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours
Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
Fort Worth school bus driver removed from route after dropping students off at wrong location
FORT WORTH, Texas — Isabel Arreola is a concerned parent who wants to know how Fort Worth ISD is going to make sure her 9-year-old daughter arrives at the right bus stop. Arreola's concerns come after a school bus driver dropped them off blocks away from their assigned bus stop.
Azle man jailed at the end of a long, winding chase
A motorcyclist who tried to get away from Parker County deputies Thursday is now locked up on an evading arrest charge. A deputy tried to stop Scott Bradley in Azle because there was no license plate on his Suzuki.
KSAT 12
Video shows 18-wheeler catch fire, fly off Texas highway overpass in deadly crash
ALLEN, Texas – One person has died following a crash on U.S. 75 in Allen, approximately an hour north of Dallas. Police said the 18-wheeler flew off an overpass after colliding with another vehicle. A video captured by another driver shows the big rig catching fire before careening off...
Fort Worth man arrested after 15-mile chase in Parker, Tarrant counties
A Fort Worth man is behind bars for leading Parker County deputies on a long, high-speed chase in a pick-up towing a construction trailer Thursday
One person killed, three others hurt in Wise County crash
A man is dead and three other people are in the hospital because of a crash in Wise County Wednesday. DPS troopers are investigating the crash on F-M 51 about mid-way between Decatur and Gainesville
