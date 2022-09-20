Read full article on original website
Missoula Sheriff Announces Closure of 1992 Cold Case Murder
Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott announced on Friday morning that a 30-year-old cold case murder of a local transient has been solved. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided details of the murder investigation that began in 1992. “The known facts of the case are on September 13,...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
Missoula Police Investigate Accident on Russell Street
(UPDATE: September 21 at 7:31 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation. The pedestrian was using a motorized wheelchair at the time of the accident. The pedestrian is an adult male. Russell St. opened and resumed to normal traffic flow...
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
Missoula Man Tries to Hit Hospital Security Officer With a Metal Pipe
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 7:34 a.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to an area near St. Patrick Hospital after receiving a report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who was a security officer at the hospital. That morning, the security...
Mayor and Commissioner on How Missoula Would Handle Illegals
There have been lots of headlines recently about how governors from southern border states are busing or flying illegal immigrants from the southern border to blue states so that they can experience what local communities in those states have been dealing with for the past year after over 2 million people have illegally crossed into the U.S.
Why Missoula Has “Frequent Fliers” Appearing in Court
If there is one topic that comes up more often than most when it comes to the criminal justice system, it is why the same names seem to be appearing in court accused of various crimes that are not being kept in jail. We spoke to Missoula County Attorney's Office...
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth
On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship
New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Having 3.8 Grams of Meth
At approximately 1:15 a.m. on September 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed two vehicles in the parking lot of a casino located in the 2700 block of South Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A little after one in the morning, an officer on patrol...
Unhealthy Missoula Air Quality Includes Story by UM Soccer Coach
Missoula residents are getting used to seeing and hearing about the air quality alerts coming from the Missoula City-County Health Department, but do you really appreciate what the smoke particles you’re breathing are doing to your body?. On a recommendation from Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield, we...
Black Bear Sighted in Upper Miller Creek Neighborhood
This reporter and his wife were driving up St. Francis Drive and headed to the intersection of St. Thomas Drive in the Upper Miller Creek area at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday when we spotted a small black bear run across the road and into a large yard belonging to one of our neighbors.
Missoula’s Guide To Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Good Americano
We're not stopping until we've tried them all: every single pumpkin spice latte in Missoula. While it may seem like a task that would make even Sisyphus give up, it's way more delicious, less labor-intensive, and a drinking a PSL has a way better chance of brightening your day than pushing a big stupid rock up a big stupid mountain ever will.
Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park
At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Libra Season in Missoula 2022: Finding Balance with 6 Planets in Retrograde
Whether or not you believe in astrology, I think it's undeniable that there's some vibes happening right now. Lots of different vibes, some of which are familiar. There's that autumn feeling that makes us want to reach for the flannels from the back of our closets and sip on some pumpkin spice, maybe more than people in any other state. There's also a chaotic and yet somehow reflective vibe in the air right now which feels unique, after all, it's not every day you have a whopping 6 planets in retrograde. Let's take a look at what this Libra season (September 23rd through October 23rd) will mean for us Missoulians without getting too deep in the astrology weeds.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Prosecuting for Drugs and Trafficking
U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich sat down with us on Thursday at the Missoula Federal Department of Justice office to discuss a number of issues important to our listeners. Laslovich briefly described the role the U.S. Attorney for Montana fills in the hierarchy of law enforcement.
Sources Are Saying Missoula Housing Market Is Overvalued: This Is by How Much
This article from Fortune to see for yourself, but it's behind a paywall, so maybe take my word for it. Many Missoulians are hoping that our housing will become more affordable. Lucky for them, that process seems to have begun. This article from Fortune used data from Zillow and found...
Student Death Reported on University of Montana Campus
A University of Montana student died in Aber Hall early Tuesday morning, September 13. We reached out to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz for details and he provided this brief statement. “Overnight we suffered a tragic loss here at the University of Montana,” began Kuntz. “A student who...
Woman on Probation Removes Ankle Monitor and Steals a Car
On September 16, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a residence on Highway 93 after speaking with a probation officer. The probation officer was recently alerted that 29-year-old Jennifer Cassidy, a current parolee, had tampered with her GPS ankle monitor. The probation officer attempted to contact Cassidy multiple times but was not able to reach her. The probation officer asked the deputy to go to Cassidy’s residence to look for her.
It’s All a Dream: Conspiracy Theory Argues Missoula Doesn’t Exist
In a day and age when information is spread so quickly, it is no surprise that conspiracy theories are allowed to run rampant on the internet. Take the QAnon conspiracy for example. These cryptic internet messages have got people all over the country strapping on their tinfoil hats and convinced that a high-ranking person in the government is leaking top secret information via the web.
