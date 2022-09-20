Whether or not you believe in astrology, I think it's undeniable that there's some vibes happening right now. Lots of different vibes, some of which are familiar. There's that autumn feeling that makes us want to reach for the flannels from the back of our closets and sip on some pumpkin spice, maybe more than people in any other state. There's also a chaotic and yet somehow reflective vibe in the air right now which feels unique, after all, it's not every day you have a whopping 6 planets in retrograde. Let's take a look at what this Libra season (September 23rd through October 23rd) will mean for us Missoulians without getting too deep in the astrology weeds.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO