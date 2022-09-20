ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Rite Aid offering family immunization days

By Michael Mahar
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Rite Aid will be offering family immunization days at select stores, providing families with convenient opportunities to walk in and get the vaccinations they need against COVID-19, the flu, and other diseases. Two local stores offering Family Immunization Days include the Albany location on 1225 Western Avenue, and the Amsterdam location on 149 Market Street.

Immunization days will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 at participating locations. Immunization days are opened as walk-in clinics, available to families, providing convenient opportunities for them to get vaccinated at their convenience, either after school, work, or on the weekends.

Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs pharmacists can immunize adults and children three years of age and older. The following immunizations are available while supplies last:

  • COVID-19 – primary series and boosters for adults and eligible children
  • Flu, including standard quadrivalent vaccines for all ages, with specific products for those over 65 and a limited supply nasal spray option for customers who are afraid of needles
  • Other routine vaccinations that provide critical protection against certain diseases, some of which are required for certain ages, activities or for overseas travel. These include shingles, TDAP, HPV, among others, depending on age and state regulations.
