ncwlife.com
Tonight is Food Truck Knight at Wenatchee Valley College
Tonight is Food Truck Knight on the Wenatchee Valley College campus featuring lots of food options as well as local beers, ciders, wines, live music and lawn games. The event is around the fountain from 4 to 8 p.m. and benefits the Wenatchee College Foundation. There is no admission cost,...
ncwlife.com
Dueling Oktoberfests seek their day in federal court
SPOKANE — One week before dueling Oktoberfests are scheduled to go forward, the city of Leavenworth and the longtime organizer of that city’s October celebration are suing each other over naming rights. Leavenworth filed its federal lawsuit in Spokane's U.S. District Court on July 20 against festival organizer...
ncwlife.com
WDFW plans October prescribed burn in Chelan County
Just as fire season will be winding down, the state plans an October prescribed burn in Chelan County. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said, if conditions allow, they’ll be burning about 500 acres in the Colockum Wildlife Area about 20 miles southeast of Wenatchee. “Prescribed fires are...
kpq.com
BREAKING: Fire Out at Swakane Canyon Closes Down US 97A
Update: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:38 p.m. US 97A at MP 203 has been reopened. Firefighters hope to have the 12-acre fire extinguished by Thursday night as temperatures drop and humidity increases. Original: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 p.m. A brush fire burning on Swakane Canyon is growing rapidly, closing...
nwpb.org
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
ncwlife.com
U.S. 2 now scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday
Two days ahead of schedule, U.S. Highway 2 will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced this afternoon. Cross-state travel on U.S. Highway 2 has been shut off since Sept. 9 because of hazards created by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. WSDOT said...
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Down to Two Candidates for City Council Seat
The City of Leavenworth interviewed two candidates vying for the vacant city council seat last Tuesday. On Sep. 13 during their city council meeting, Leavenworth City Council interviewed candidates Tibor Lak and Shane Thayer. Both candidates are seeking the city council seat left behind by the late Carolyn Wilson, who...
leavenworthecho.com
Welcome to the Bavarian Village of Leavenworth
Scott Bradshaw; 2022 President Autumn Leaf Festival Association and Linda Bradshaw; 2022 Kanzler of the Royal Bavarians. Submitted Photo.
nbcrightnow.com
Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
ncwlife.com
Fire off Swakane Canyon Road limited to about 12 acres
Using ground and air crews, firefighters were able to limit a wildfire Thursday afternoon off Swakane Canyon Road to about 12 acres. The fire shut down Highway 97A for about an hour. The brush fire was first reported about 2:40 p.m. burning at 500 Swakane Canyon Road. Wenatchee and East...
ncwlife.com
Chelan County jail union seeks hazard payment and pay increase
The union representing Chelan County jail staff are seeking COVID-related hazard pay for those employees, plus a 5 percent boost in base wages. AFSCME representatives asked Chelan County commissioners on Monday to consider a one-time payout of $2,800 for each jail staffer who managed inmates during the height of the pandemic, dating back to February 2020.
ncwlife.com
Big night of football includes Wenatchee and Ike on NCWLIFE
Something’s gotta give when Wenatchee hosts Eisenhower tonight in Big-9 football. Both teams are winless so far on the season at oh-and-3 and Wenatchee coach Scott Devereaux says he likes his team’s chances of getting into the win column…. Wenatchee’s coming off a tough loss to Eastmont in...
ncwlife.com
Crews hope to have U.S. Highway 2 reopened Monday
If all goes as planned the state will be reopening U.S. Highway 2 on Monday, more than two weeks after the cross-state route was closed by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. The Washington State Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it remains uncertain what time Monday the pass...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee capitalizes on 5-turnovers to beat Eisenhower 17-8
It wasn't pretty, but Wenatchee earned its first victory against a Big-9 opponent since the COVID-affected season in the spring of 2021. The Panthers took advantage of 5 Eisenhower turnovers to beat the Cadets 17-8 Friday night at Lee Bofto Field at the Apple Bowl. Grant Olson and Eric Granstrom...
After the Bolt Creek Fire closed down a 13-mile stretch of US Route 2 more than a week ago, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced that they are hoping to have the road reopened by Monday, once they clear burned trees that are a threat to public safety.
ncwlife.com
Movie in the Park appears to be a go for Saturday
After being postponed earlier this month because of hazardous air conditions, everything appears to be a go this weekend for Wenatchee’s Movie in the Park. The showing of The Lego Movie at the Foothills Middle School field is free and begins at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. T. here also will...
Ellensburg doctor who sold COVID-19 vaccine waivers has license suspended
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Washington state medical board has suspended the license of an Ellensburg doctor who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for selling COVID-19 vaccine waivers to help workers dodge a state vaccine mandate. The Washington state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery announced...
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg physician who signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers without justification gets license suspended
OLYMPIA — An Ellensburg physician who reportedly signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers without justification has now had her license suspended based on additional charges. In December of last year, the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery restricted the license of Anna Elperin after the board says she issued...
ifiberone.com
Police: Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln Co. had injury consistent with strike from shovel
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say Charles Bergman, still unaccounted for, purchased a shovel on the same day he left to pick up his wife Theresa Bergman from the Spokane airport. Theresa was found with an injury to her head consistent with a strike from a shovel, according to court records.
ncwlife.com
Brush fire off Swakane Canyon Road closes Highway 97A
Officials have closed Highway 97A for brush fire burning up Swakane Canyon Road that is being pushed by strong winds and growing rapidly. After an initial response to the fire by Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 at 2:40 p.m., at 2:43 p.m. a second alarm brought in additional firefighters from districts throughout the region .
