ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

Tonight is Food Truck Knight at Wenatchee Valley College

Tonight is Food Truck Knight on the Wenatchee Valley College campus featuring lots of food options as well as local beers, ciders, wines, live music and lawn games. The event is around the fountain from 4 to 8 p.m. and benefits the Wenatchee College Foundation. There is no admission cost,...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Dueling Oktoberfests seek their day in federal court

SPOKANE — One week before dueling Oktoberfests are scheduled to go forward, the city of Leavenworth and the longtime organizer of that city’s October celebration are suing each other over naming rights. Leavenworth filed its federal lawsuit in Spokane's U.S. District Court on July 20 against festival organizer...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ncwlife.com

WDFW plans October prescribed burn in Chelan County

Just as fire season will be winding down, the state plans an October prescribed burn in Chelan County. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said, if conditions allow, they’ll be burning about 500 acres in the Colockum Wildlife Area about 20 miles southeast of Wenatchee. “Prescribed fires are...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

BREAKING: Fire Out at Swakane Canyon Closes Down US 97A

Update: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:38 p.m. US 97A at MP 203 has been reopened. Firefighters hope to have the 12-acre fire extinguished by Thursday night as temperatures drop and humidity increases. Original: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 p.m. A brush fire burning on Swakane Canyon is growing rapidly, closing...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Government
Local
Washington Business
Wenatchee, WA
Business
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
nwpb.org

Bateman Island Causeway: Update

In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
RICHLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

U.S. 2 now scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday

Two days ahead of schedule, U.S. Highway 2 will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced this afternoon. Cross-state travel on U.S. Highway 2 has been shut off since Sept. 9 because of hazards created by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. WSDOT said...
SKYKOMISH, WA
kpq.com

City of Leavenworth Down to Two Candidates for City Council Seat

The City of Leavenworth interviewed two candidates vying for the vacant city council seat last Tuesday. On Sep. 13 during their city council meeting, Leavenworth City Council interviewed candidates Tibor Lak and Shane Thayer. Both candidates are seeking the city council seat left behind by the late Carolyn Wilson, who...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Haglund
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire off Swakane Canyon Road limited to about 12 acres

Using ground and air crews, firefighters were able to limit a wildfire Thursday afternoon off Swakane Canyon Road to about 12 acres. The fire shut down Highway 97A for about an hour. The brush fire was first reported about 2:40 p.m. burning at 500 Swakane Canyon Road. Wenatchee and East...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Chelan County jail union seeks hazard payment and pay increase

The union representing Chelan County jail staff are seeking COVID-related hazard pay for those employees, plus a 5 percent boost in base wages. AFSCME representatives asked Chelan County commissioners on Monday to consider a one-time payout of $2,800 for each jail staffer who managed inmates during the height of the pandemic, dating back to February 2020.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Big night of football includes Wenatchee and Ike on NCWLIFE

Something’s gotta give when Wenatchee hosts Eisenhower tonight in Big-9 football. Both teams are winless so far on the season at oh-and-3 and Wenatchee coach Scott Devereaux says he likes his team’s chances of getting into the win column…. Wenatchee’s coming off a tough loss to Eastmont in...
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Wda#The Town Toyota Center
ncwlife.com

Crews hope to have U.S. Highway 2 reopened Monday

If all goes as planned the state will be reopening U.S. Highway 2 on Monday, more than two weeks after the cross-state route was closed by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. The Washington State Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it remains uncertain what time Monday the pass...
SKYKOMISH, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee capitalizes on 5-turnovers to beat Eisenhower 17-8

It wasn't pretty, but Wenatchee earned its first victory against a Big-9 opponent since the COVID-affected season in the spring of 2021. The Panthers took advantage of 5 Eisenhower turnovers to beat the Cadets 17-8 Friday night at Lee Bofto Field at the Apple Bowl. Grant Olson and Eric Granstrom...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Movie in the Park appears to be a go for Saturday

After being postponed earlier this month because of hazardous air conditions, everything appears to be a go this weekend for Wenatchee’s Movie in the Park. The showing of The Lego Movie at the Foothills Middle School field is free and begins at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. T. here also will...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
ncwlife.com

Brush fire off Swakane Canyon Road closes Highway 97A

Officials have closed Highway 97A for brush fire burning up Swakane Canyon Road that is being pushed by strong winds and growing rapidly. After an initial response to the fire by Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 at 2:40 p.m., at 2:43 p.m. a second alarm brought in additional firefighters from districts throughout the region .
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy