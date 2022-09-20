ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

850wftl.com

Police searching for man caught on camera holding cellphone under woman’s dress at Walmart

(NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL) – Police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale. Officials released the surveillance footage that shows a woman in a floral dress in the cosmetic aisle of Walmart when a man wearing an old Florida Marlins cap is seen bending down and extending his arm under the woman’s dress. Investigators believe he was holding a cellphone under her dress and either taking a photo or a video of the woman.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
TEQUESTA, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Man Accused of Grand Theft of Property Through Warranty Deed Fraud

At least two property owners nearly lost their real estate through warranty deed fraud, but now a Fort Lauderdale man is facing grand theft charges, police said. Roosevelt Rendale Permenter, 34, was arrested Tuesday for using the property owners’ personal information to fraudulently create, sign, notarize, and file warranty deed documents at the Broward Property Appraiser’s Office, according to the arrest report.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows possible serial car burglars

SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows two men who South Miami Police say may be serial car burglars and the lead detective in this case and a victim are both asking for the public's help in finding them.South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the victim had parked her car at South Miami Park on Monday night and the burglars broke into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. after spotting her purse. Bosch said they took her purse and then went on a shopping spree at two stores in Hialeah and Miami Gardens...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Possible Incident Near SW Miami-Dade Gentlemen's Club

A heavy police presence was seen Sunday morning after a possible incident outside a gentlemen's club in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police were at the scene near Miami Divas Gentlemen's Club, located on U.S. 1 just south of Southwest 288th Street. Witnesses said a 28-year-old man and 17-year-old teen male were...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

2 Former Brokers Sentenced to Prison For Securities Fraud

Two former securities brokers who defrauded investors out of $1.5 million have been sentenced to prison, prosecutors said. Jeffrey Alan Horn, 47, of Coral Springs, received a sentence of 100 months imprisonment, and Omar Leon Plummer, 54, of Margate, 36 months imprisonment, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
bulletin-news.com

Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach

When their planned altercation outside a hotel in Deerfield Beach was finished, one of the two guys allegedly stabbed the other, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After a brawl that broke out Monday night about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way, Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, was charged with attempted murder.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

