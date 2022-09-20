Read full article on original website
Related
850wftl.com
Police searching for man caught on camera holding cellphone under woman’s dress at Walmart
(NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL) – Police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale. Officials released the surveillance footage that shows a woman in a floral dress in the cosmetic aisle of Walmart when a man wearing an old Florida Marlins cap is seen bending down and extending his arm under the woman’s dress. Investigators believe he was holding a cellphone under her dress and either taking a photo or a video of the woman.
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
cbs12.com
Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
NBC Miami
Man Sought for Failed Robbery of 13-Year-Old in Pompano Beach
A 13-year-old managed to keep his gold chain, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man who tried to steal it. The suspect was seen in surveillance video walking into a Jimmy John’s restaurant at 2248 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach about 8 p.m. Aug. 19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Elusive One-Woman Crime Spree Includes Deadly Hit-and-Run in Lauderhill: Police
A 37-year-old woman who is already accused of stealing a car is facing new charges following a deadly hit-and-run in Lauderhill. Ira Joe Anderson, 71, was struck by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck while walking across the 1200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue about 10:40 p.m. June 20. Acting...
NBC Miami
Broward Man Accused of Grand Theft of Property Through Warranty Deed Fraud
At least two property owners nearly lost their real estate through warranty deed fraud, but now a Fort Lauderdale man is facing grand theft charges, police said. Roosevelt Rendale Permenter, 34, was arrested Tuesday for using the property owners’ personal information to fraudulently create, sign, notarize, and file warranty deed documents at the Broward Property Appraiser’s Office, according to the arrest report.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Aventura Mall Video Voyeurism Wanted on Same Charge in Broward
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now wanted on similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Ciano Brown after he was caught on camera placing a phone under a woman's...
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
treasurecoast.com
Miami Duo charged of stealing more than $100,000 from Asian-American business owners
Miami Duo charged of stealing more than $100,000 from Asian-American business owners. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Two suspects have been charged with burglarizing the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie. Here’s the scoop directly from the Port St. Lucie Police!. Suspects Arrested for...
WSVN-TV
Man steps out of car with gun on expressway in Hialeah during road rage confrontation
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Call it another case of road rage on the streets of South Florida, as a driver was left stunned when a gun-toting guy got out of his car on a highway. An angry man with a gun confronted a driver in the middle of the Hialeah Expressway on Wednesday afternoon.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: Pair Arrested on Allegations of Burglarizing the Homes of Two Asian American Business Owners
PSLPD Port St. Lucie - Friday September 23, 2022: Port St. Lucie and Miami police officers have arrested two people in connection with burglaries at the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie on September 9th. 23-year-old Miller Giovanny Salgado Carvajal of Miami and 29-year-old Derly...
CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows possible serial car burglars
SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows two men who South Miami Police say may be serial car burglars and the lead detective in this case and a victim are both asking for the public's help in finding them.South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the victim had parked her car at South Miami Park on Monday night and the burglars broke into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. after spotting her purse. Bosch said they took her purse and then went on a shopping spree at two stores in Hialeah and Miami Gardens...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Possible Incident Near SW Miami-Dade Gentlemen's Club
A heavy police presence was seen Sunday morning after a possible incident outside a gentlemen's club in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police were at the scene near Miami Divas Gentlemen's Club, located on U.S. 1 just south of Southwest 288th Street. Witnesses said a 28-year-old man and 17-year-old teen male were...
Click10.com
Woman allegedly wrecked ex’s car after seeing picture on Facebook of him with new girlfriend
MARGATE, Fla. – A Coral Springs woman is accused of damaging her ex-boyfriend’s car during a fit of jealous rage. Margate Police said Jennifer Sessler, 46, went to the victim’s home in the early morning on Aug. 10. According to an arrest affidavit, Sessler busted both of...
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
2 Former Brokers Sentenced to Prison For Securities Fraud
Two former securities brokers who defrauded investors out of $1.5 million have been sentenced to prison, prosecutors said. Jeffrey Alan Horn, 47, of Coral Springs, received a sentence of 100 months imprisonment, and Omar Leon Plummer, 54, of Margate, 36 months imprisonment, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The...
bulletin-news.com
Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach
When their planned altercation outside a hotel in Deerfield Beach was finished, one of the two guys allegedly stabbed the other, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After a brawl that broke out Monday night about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way, Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, was charged with attempted murder.
Life without parole: Man pleads guilty to killing 2 relatives on July 4 weekend near West palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 57-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man has received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to killing two family members this past July. Guillermo Silva pleaded to two counts each of first-degree murder and sexual battery and one count...
Click10.com
Pembroke Park talks to Miramar about policing; bad blood with BSO boils over plan B
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park’s interim police chief tells Local 10 News he’s confident the town won’t have a gap in police service once the town’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Oct. 1, but, as of Friday, there’s still no plan in place to provide law enforcement services to the town of about 6,000 people.
Comments / 2