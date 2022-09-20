ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis on Ian: ‘Make preparations now’

As Tropical Storm Ian rapidly strengthens over the western Caribbean Sea, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday told Floridians to prepare — and to do it now. “The path of this is still uncertain,” DeSantis said at a late morning news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. “The impacts will be broad throughout the state of Florida.”
CBS Baltimore

Judiciary unveils Barbera's portrait, a first for a woman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The official portrait of retired Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera was destined to be highly symbolic, as it would be the first of 24 such drawings of the state's top jurists going back to 1778 to feature a woman.But contained in the portrait unveiled recently are a host of symbols chosen to depict a dedicated judge, accomplished appellate attorney, fierce advocate, proud Marylander and loving wife, mother and grandmother.Barbera stepped down from the high court last September upon reaching Maryland's mandatory judicial retirement age of 70.Current Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader hosted...
