The Deschutes National Forest is taking public comment on Mount Bachelor's plan to install the new Skyliner chairlift. Bachelor plans to replace its four-person lift with a six-person Doppelmayr lift. That requires tree removal, boulder removal, and digging new footings. The top terminal will move 50-feet to allow for more unloading space, while the bottom terminal will be moved 75 feet. Work will also be done on a nearby road to allow large trucks with equipment to pass through. Public comments will be accepted until October 25.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO