Free self-guided art tours in Sisters let’s the public talk to artists and view their private art studios
The 6th annual Artist Studio Tour is this weekend in Sisters. The free self-guided tour allows you to visit private art studios, and meet the artists. We spoke with two who are participating. "It brings me a lot of joy to be able to have my artwork in people's homes,...
The Big Playback 9/23 Pt. 1: La Pine beats Sisters, Redmond impresses, and Ridgeview and Madras fall short
La Pine beats Sisters in a Central Oregon match up. Redmond impresses in win over a 6A opponent. Meanwhile, Ridgeview and Madras fall short. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
Forest Service seeks public comments on two projects at Mt. Bachelor, to replace Skyliner lift
The Deschutes National Forest is taking public comment on Mount Bachelor's plan to install the new Skyliner chairlift. Bachelor plans to replace its four-person lift with a six-person Doppelmayr lift. That requires tree removal, boulder removal, and digging new footings. The top terminal will move 50-feet to allow for more unloading space, while the bottom terminal will be moved 75 feet. Work will also be done on a nearby road to allow large trucks with equipment to pass through. Public comments will be accepted until October 25.
20 top pro racers from around the world in Redmond for EnduroCross races
EnduroCross racers were gearing up Friday for big jumps, steep, rocky terrain and some battles at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. Doors were set to open for the event Friday at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7. It's an AMA National Championship Race Series that began in 2004. There are 20 top pro racers from around the world, including competitors from Australia, Poland, Germany and Canada.
The Big Playback 9/23 Pt. 3: Caldera beats Crook County for its first win; other scores and top plays
Caldera football finally in the win column, and some spectacular top plays. Be sure to vote for your favorite!. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If...
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. If approved, it will direct removal of a weapon or concealed...
