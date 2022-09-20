ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Forest Service seeks public comments on two projects at Mt. Bachelor, to replace Skyliner lift

The Deschutes National Forest is taking public comment on Mount Bachelor's plan to install the new Skyliner chairlift. Bachelor plans to replace its four-person lift with a six-person Doppelmayr lift. That requires tree removal, boulder removal, and digging new footings. The top terminal will move 50-feet to allow for more unloading space, while the bottom terminal will be moved 75 feet. Work will also be done on a nearby road to allow large trucks with equipment to pass through. Public comments will be accepted until October 25.
20 top pro racers from around the world in Redmond for EnduroCross races

EnduroCross racers were gearing up Friday for big jumps, steep, rocky terrain and some battles at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. Doors were set to open for the event Friday at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7. It's an AMA National Championship Race Series that began in 2004. There are 20 top pro racers from around the world, including competitors from Australia, Poland, Germany and Canada.
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. If approved, it will direct removal of a weapon or concealed...
