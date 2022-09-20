The Equalizer Adds Donal Logue as CIA Vet, Gloria Reuben as [Spoiler]'s Ex

The Equalizer has added TV vets Donal Logue (Gotham) and Gloria Reuben (ER) to its ranks for Season 3, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:30/7:30c.

A reimagining of the classic series of the same name, CBS’ The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman who uses her particular set of skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. Robyn’s clandestine work and her personal life collided when her observant daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) and her aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) both discovered her secret hobby as a vigilante.

Robyn is joined in her pursuit of justice by Melody “Mel” Bayani (Liza Lapira), a sniper from Robyn’s past; Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg), a paranoid and brilliant hacker, and NYPD detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles), who once sought to uncover her identity but now respects her mission.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, Logue has joined the Equalizer cast as Colton Fisk, a former catcher for the Red Sox decorated CIA agent who was part of the intelligence team that took out Bin Laden, and who for many years he ran “The Farm” (where agents are trained).

It is unclear at this time if Fisk will essentially replace Chris Noth’s killed-off William Bishop as Robyn’s CIA liaison.

Reuben, meanwhile, will play Trish, a recently widowed gallerist who will rekindle her romantic relationship with onetime girlfriend Vi.

Want scoop on The Equalizer Season 3, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.