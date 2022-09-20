ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

What it's like to visit Saudi Arabia now

It's long been closed off to visitors, but now this desert kingdom is opening up both to visitors and to its own people, revealing a fascinating destination where both history and modern transformation can be breathtaking.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Peggy Whitson
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axiom Space#European Space Agency#Saudis
CNN

CIA doctor hit by Havana syndrome says he was in 'disbelief' as he suffered what he was investigating

CIA physician Dr. Paul Andrews was one of the first people sent to Havana, Cuba, to investigate a spate of mysterious health incidents that were impacting embassy and agency personnel in 2017 when he was struck by the same set of debilitating symptoms, he told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta in his first public interview for a CNN Special Report: "Immaculate Concussion: The Truth About Havana Syndrome."
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Saudi Arabia
CNN

Opinion: Putin's army without a cause

(CNN) — When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, many questioned the commitment of his troops to the cause. How strongly would they fight a neighboring nation with longstanding ties and a shared history?. Seven months later, Russia's failure to overthrow Ukraine's government, along...
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy