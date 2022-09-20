Read full article on original website
Related
What it's like to visit Saudi Arabia now
It's long been closed off to visitors, but now this desert kingdom is opening up both to visitors and to its own people, revealing a fascinating destination where both history and modern transformation can be breathtaking.
Saudi Arabia's city in the sky
Quest's World of Wonder (101 Videos) Inside custom tailoring. Does the clothes make the man or the man the clothes?
Opinion: Crashing a spacecraft into the asteroid is no boondoggle
A group of scientists is going to slam a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if the impact will change the asteroid's trajectory. It is a smart and proactive attempt to guard against a very real danger, writes Don Lincoln
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
CIA doctor hit by Havana syndrome says he was in 'disbelief' as he suffered what he was investigating
CIA physician Dr. Paul Andrews was one of the first people sent to Havana, Cuba, to investigate a spate of mysterious health incidents that were impacting embassy and agency personnel in 2017 when he was struck by the same set of debilitating symptoms, he told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta in his first public interview for a CNN Special Report: "Immaculate Concussion: The Truth About Havana Syndrome."
Traffic jams and desperation at the border as Russians flee Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Vladimir Putin's "partial mobilization" of citizens for his war in Ukraine has already set in motion sweeping changes for many Russians, as drafted men bid their families emotional goodbyes, while others attempt to flee, scrambling to make it across land border crossings or buy air tickets out.
Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn
Deadly Hurricane Fiona has weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm but is still packing forceful winds of 125 mph as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'This is a state of emergency': Houses in Canada dragged out to sea by Fiona
Fiona touched down in Nova Scotia as a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-strength winds that carried homes off their foundations and into the Atlantic.
Polish venue cancels Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters' shows after controversial Ukraine letter
Brirtish rock legend and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters' planned concerts in Poland in April have been cancelled amid a backlash to the musician's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
'Significant intensification' predicted for Caribbean storm as it tracks toward Gulf of Mexico and Florida
Tropical Depression Nine is poised to strengthen significantly as it tracks north toward the Gulf of Mexico and Florida.
Opinion: Putin's army without a cause
(CNN) — When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, many questioned the commitment of his troops to the cause. How strongly would they fight a neighboring nation with longstanding ties and a shared history?. Seven months later, Russia's failure to overthrow Ukraine's government, along...
Russian military escalation and 'bogus threats' show Putin has been 'outsmarted' by the Ukrainians, says UK PM
Vladimir Putin's announcement of increased military conscription to bolster Moscow's invasion of Ukraine shows that the Russian President "has been outsmarted" by Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss told CNN in an exclusive and wide-ranging interview.
South Korean President: North Korea remains an imminent threat
Despite crises abroad, South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk Yeol tells Fareed his country must remain focused on its neighbor to the north.
Polio vaccination rates in some areas of the US hover dangerously close to the threshold required for herd immunity – here’s why that matters
Due to an enormously successful polio vaccination campaign beginning in the 1950s when the first polio vaccines became available, by 1979 polio was considered eliminated in the U.S.
The royal court's mourning period is not over yet. But the monarchy rolls on.
London (CNN) — The United Kingdom may be re-emerging from a self-imposed lockdown, which saw businesses across the country close in a sign of respect for the Queen's funeral on Monday, but the royal court continues to grieve. That's because shortly after the late monarch's death, King Charles III...
U.K.・
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0