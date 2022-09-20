Taylor Swift Has Shifted the Way She Handles Criticism

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throughout the course of her career, Taylor Swift has received her fair share of criticism. In the music industry, it’s certainly not uncommon for an artist to receive critique about their work. However, the criticism that Swift has received hasn’t been limited to her professional life. She’s also received a fair amount of backlash for some of her personal decisions as well.

Over the years, Swift has received backlash for everything from her posture to her politics. However, much of the critique is about her songwriting abilities and her dating history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dm2y_0i3J2dQ000
Taylor Swift | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Swift shut down claims that she doesn’t write her own songs

While Swift is a known songwriter, there’s always been those who speculate about exactly how much of her music she writes. As recently as January of this year, Swift shut down claims by Damon Albarn after he falsely claimed that she didn’t write her own songs.

“@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs,” Swift tweeted . “Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

The ‘Midnights’ singer called out ‘Ginny & Georgia’ for making a joke about her dating life

But calling out Albarn wasn’t the first time Swift used Twitter to clap back against criticism. Back in 2021, she called out the Netflix show, Ginny & Georgia for making a joke at her expense. “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,” one character says to her mother in a fight

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” Swift penned . “How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY.” Swift isn’t new to calling out her haters, but her approach in recent years is a far cry away from how she approached criticism early on in her career.

Swift wrote her third album ‘Speak Now’ completely alone in response to criticism

Back in 2010, Swift made history as the then youngest Grammy winner in history. She took home not one, but four, trophies that night, including the coveted Album of the Year award for her sophomore album, Fearless . However, after her historic win, many began questioning if she was truly deserving of the award. Some people questioned how much (if any) of her songs she’d actually written.

Instead of calling out her critics, Swift put her money where her mouth was. She wrote her third studio album, Speak Now , entirely on her own. This move quashed the majority of the criticism that she wasn’t truly the one behind her wildly popular lyrics.

The ‘All Too Well’ director halted her dating life for two years

Swift took a somewhat similar approach to backlash about her dating life in her early twenties. Calling herself a “lightning rod for slut-shaming,” Swift received tons of criticism for going on dates. The media constantly criticized “the 1” singer , claiming that she was boy crazy and suggesting that she chewed men up before spitting them out.

Again, Swift reacted to the criticism in a creative way. She wrote from the perspective of the “maneater” the media made her out to be and made a No. 1 song, “Blank Space” out of it. But that wasn’t the only way that the Amsterdam actor chose to respond to the criticism. She has also shared that she didn’t date anyone for approximately two years after she was criticized for being an alleged serial dater.

Clearly, Swift’s responses to criticism has shifted a bit in recent years. However, it’s clear that no matter how she chooses to react, she continues to come out on top.

