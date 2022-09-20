ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-Lewandowski to wear Shevchenko's Ukraine armband at World Cup

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIYyq_0i3J2YxF00

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Poland captain Robert Lewandowski has pledged to wear Ukrainian colours on his sleeve at the World Cup to show solidarity with the war-torn country after getting a special blue and yellow armband from Andriy Shevchenko.

The Barcelona striker met former Ukraine captain and coach Shevchenko at Warsaw's national stadium to collect the armband which he will wear in Qatar to symbolically represent Ukraine, who failed to qualify for the tournament.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on what Moscow calls a "special military operation" to "disarm" Kyiv, purge it of "nationalists" and halt NATO expansion.

"I am going to wear Ukraine's colours at the Qatar World Cup," Lewandowski said. "I'll wear Shevchenko's armband at the World Cup in November as a reminder that the people of Ukraine are not alone and remain in our thoughts.

"Being here with Andriy means a lot to me."

Former Chelsea and AC Milan striker Shevchenko, who played for Ukraine 111 times scoring 48 goals and represented Dynamo Kyiv before playing abroad, has been raising funds to rebuild his country following the invasion.

"I want to thank Lewandowski for this act of solidarity and for all his work on behalf of my country," Shevchenko said.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Andriy Shevchenko
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ukrainian#Russian#Nato#Ac Milan#Ukraine 111#Dynamo Kyiv
Reuters

Explainer-When EU embargo comes, where will Russia sell its crude oil?

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia has ramped up oil shipments to Asia since Europe imposed sweeping sanctions, but still needs to re-route over a quarter of its crude exports away from Europe - or about 1.3 million barrels per day - when a full oil embargo hits in December. Russia exports around 20 million tonnes of crude per month - roughly five million barrels per day (bpd) - via several routes, including the Druzhba pipeline to Europe and others to Asia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Russia
Reuters

Reuters

605K+
Followers
356K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy