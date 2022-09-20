ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Missing man from Pahokee, mother concerned and asking for help

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Pahokee. Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his mother, Shatoria McKay, on Sept. 22. McKay told CBS12 she is worried, "because my son has...
PAHOKEE, FL
insideedition.com

Florida Priest and Secretary Stole $1.5M from Church: Cops

The Biblical verse of "Thou Shall Not Steal" has allegedly caught up with an Irish Pastor who was living in Florida pontificating at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach, and his associate who are accused of fraudulently depositing nearly $1.5 million of parishioners’ donations into a bank account over a five-year period, cops say, according to The Irish Examiner.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
TEQUESTA, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Sept. 23

Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., 81, Vero Beach. Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., age 81, passed away September 20, 2022, at VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach. He was born on March 1, 1941, in West Homestead, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Anna Bell Toperzer.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Body found floating in canal in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found floating in a canal off of Sunshine Farms Way in Palm City on Thursday afternoon. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene detectives are working to retrieve the body, which will be taken to the medical examiner's office. The...
PALM CITY, FL
cw34.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Vero Beach Police arrest serial drug dealer

Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Vero Beach Police have arrested this serial drug dealer!. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 2200 hrs, Vero Beach Police Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle who failed to come to a complete stop for a stop sign. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, Vero Beach Police Officers observed the rear passenger reach into a black bag numerous times. While doing so, Vero Beach Police Officers observed possible narcotics within the bag. The rear passenger, who was identified as Tyler Bendo, was on probation for previous drug charges according to his criminal record. Furthermore, attached to Bendo’s probation was a condition that required him to submit to a law enforcement search.
VERO BEACH, FL
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar Solved

After almost 4 decades, sheriff deputy James Howard Harrison was found responsible. Lora Ann Huizar (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office) It was a Sunday afternoon on November 6, 1983, when eleven-year-old Lora Ann Huizar was walking home from a friend’s house in Fort Pierce, Florida. Her parents noticed she didn’t come home, and they called the friend Lora had been with and discovered that Lora had left her friend’s house hours ago. They quickly searched the area, and when they couldn’t find Lora, they went to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.
FORT PIERCE, FL

