Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Vero Beach Police have arrested this serial drug dealer!. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 2200 hrs, Vero Beach Police Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle who failed to come to a complete stop for a stop sign. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, Vero Beach Police Officers observed the rear passenger reach into a black bag numerous times. While doing so, Vero Beach Police Officers observed possible narcotics within the bag. The rear passenger, who was identified as Tyler Bendo, was on probation for previous drug charges according to his criminal record. Furthermore, attached to Bendo’s probation was a condition that required him to submit to a law enforcement search.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO