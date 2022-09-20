Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
cbs12.com
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
cw34.com
'Shocked and Confused': Vero Beach church scandal leaves locals speechless
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach residents are on edge about the Holy Cross Catholic Church in wake of an alleged embezzlement scandal by staff members, as our Luli Ortiz first reported on Tuesday. Multiple locals shared similar sentiments today of shock and disbelief and the church has...
cw34.com
Missing man from Pahokee, mother concerned and asking for help
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Pahokee. Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his mother, Shatoria McKay, on Sept. 22. McKay told CBS12 she is worried, "because my son has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insideedition.com
Florida Priest and Secretary Stole $1.5M from Church: Cops
The Biblical verse of "Thou Shall Not Steal" has allegedly caught up with an Irish Pastor who was living in Florida pontificating at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach, and his associate who are accused of fraudulently depositing nearly $1.5 million of parishioners’ donations into a bank account over a five-year period, cops say, according to The Irish Examiner.
cbs12.com
Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
veronews.com
In Memory: Sept. 23
Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., 81, Vero Beach. Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., age 81, passed away September 20, 2022, at VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach. He was born on March 1, 1941, in West Homestead, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Anna Bell Toperzer.
Florida “Church Lady” Funnels $1,500,000 From The Diocese Over A 10-Year Period
A Florida woman is in hot, not holy, water after an investigation revealed she funneled church donations into a bank account for herself. In December 2021, the Vero Beach Police Department was contacted by the Diocese of Palm Beach in regard to a fraudulent bank
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Lucie County encourages residents to pre-register for special needs shelter
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with St. Lucie County are encouraging people who have special medical needs that may need to evacuate in the event that the county's shelters open, to pre-register for St. Lucie County's Special Needs Shelter now. The county urges citizens to pre-register early and...
cbs12.com
Woman crashes into ditch and says her 'friend' did it, deputies say she was alone
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman crashed into a canal in Indian River County but told deputies she didn't do it. According to the sheriff's office, she blamed the crash on her friend. When deputies arrived at the scene of the crash on County Road 510 on...
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
cbs12.com
Body found floating in canal in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found floating in a canal off of Sunshine Farms Way in Palm City on Thursday afternoon. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene detectives are working to retrieve the body, which will be taken to the medical examiner's office. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
cbs12.com
High-ranking PSLPD officials under investigation for falsifying documents: Sheriff
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two high-ranking officials for the Port St. Lucie Police Department are under investigation by the Martin County Sheriff's Office for falsifying records on Thursday. Assistant Chief William Vega and Sergeant Robert Vega are on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. The...
Port St. Lucie officers under investigation for alleged falsified documents
A pair of high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police Department officials are now under investigation for a case of alleged falsified documents, authorities said Thursday.
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Man shoots pregnant woman with BB gun, says he didn't mean to
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say shot a pregnant woman with a BB gun. Upon investigation, they found that Terry Smith, 38, shot the pregnant victim when she refused to stop throwing rocks at his door.
Florida police officer accused of having inappropriate relationship with minor
An officer with the Palm Bay Police Department was arrested Wednesday following allegations that they had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
treasurecoast.com
Vero Beach Police arrest serial drug dealer
Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Vero Beach Police have arrested this serial drug dealer!. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 2200 hrs, Vero Beach Police Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle who failed to come to a complete stop for a stop sign. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, Vero Beach Police Officers observed the rear passenger reach into a black bag numerous times. While doing so, Vero Beach Police Officers observed possible narcotics within the bag. The rear passenger, who was identified as Tyler Bendo, was on probation for previous drug charges according to his criminal record. Furthermore, attached to Bendo’s probation was a condition that required him to submit to a law enforcement search.
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar Solved
After almost 4 decades, sheriff deputy James Howard Harrison was found responsible. Lora Ann Huizar (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office) It was a Sunday afternoon on November 6, 1983, when eleven-year-old Lora Ann Huizar was walking home from a friend’s house in Fort Pierce, Florida. Her parents noticed she didn’t come home, and they called the friend Lora had been with and discovered that Lora had left her friend’s house hours ago. They quickly searched the area, and when they couldn’t find Lora, they went to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.
Comments / 0