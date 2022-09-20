Read full article on original website
Portsmouth Police investigating second fatal shooting in 24 hours; ID suspects in first
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating its second fatal shooting in 24 hours Sunday morning. The department Tweeted that it was investigating a shooting that happened in the tenth block of Carver Circle. PPD said one person died and another was gravely hurt but is in...
Portsmouth Police search for man charged with murder in Saturday deadly shooting
Police are looking for 26-year-old Herschel Watkins Jr. in connection to the Saturday fatal shooting of Ashanti Britt. Watkins is charged with second degree murder and also faces a firearm charge.
Man arrested following fatal shooting on Creamer Rd in Norfolk
A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that took the life of another man on Creamer Road in Norfolk.
Police investigate Suffolk shooting that left 2 hurt
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and woman hurt early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Clary’s Drive. Dispatchers got several calls about shots being fired shortly before 12:45 a.m. When police officers arrived, they...
Norfolk man arrested in connection to deadly double shooting on Creamer Road
A Norfolk man has been arrested for a deadly double shooting that left a man dead on Creamer Road.
“This is horrible.” Eyewitnesses recount seeing multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth
The group of friends made their way down the street and saw the two cars in bad condition.
Man sentenced for ramming car into his kids' mother after custody hearing
A Norfolk man has been sentenced for ramming his SUV into the mother of his kids in the MacArthur Center parking garage last year.
Man shot on Sept. 3 in Norfolk dies from wounds in hospital
NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was shot several weeks ago in East Ocean View has died from his wounds in a hospital, police say. 20-year-old Gilson De Souza Peron was one of several people who were shot over the first weekend in September. Initially, there weren't many details about his case.
Man sentenced to nearly 13 years following fatal 2020 shooting at Norfolk 7-Eleven
A Norfolk man has been sentenced to nearly years following a 2020 shooting inside a 7-Eleven that took the life of two men and injured another man.
Man shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in Portsmouth early Saturday morning, according to police. The Portsmouth Police Department said it happened in the 200 block of Dale Drive, which is close to Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard, shortly before 4:15 a.m. Police didn't identify...
Norfolk man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 domestic assault incident at MacArthur Center
33-year-old Avion Northan was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday after ramming his SUV into the mother of his children in 2021 at the MacArthur Center.
22-year-old man dies after shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police investigate Elizabeth City shooting that left woman dead
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Elizabeth City after a woman was fatally shot Friday evening. The Elizabeth City Police Department identified the victim as Erin Gibbs, 38. The shooting happened near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Police officers responded around 7:20 p.m....
Woman fatally shot Friday night in Elizabeth City
The woman was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she later died.
Norfolk man pleads guilty for having gun used in shooting, malicious wounding
A Norfolk man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for having a firearm that he had previously used during a 2021 shooting.
13newsnow.com
2 Norfolk police officers go viral for being 'hot cops'
On Facebook, the department shared pictures of officers celebrating some birthdays. The first post has more than 900 comments, and a second has more than 2,000.
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage from 2019 deadly NN officer-involved shooting
News 3 Investigates is getting a new look at an officer-involved shooting in Newport News from December 2019. The video in this story is graphic and may be uncomfortable to watch.
Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
Virginia Beach man convicted on drug trafficking, firearm charges
32-year-old Jerod Askew was convicted by a federal jury on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Residents on edge after misunderstanding leads to letter about alleged predator
Residents on edge after letter sent about alleged predator in Chesapeake community; Police believe it's a misunderstanding
