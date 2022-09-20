ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, VA

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Police investigate Suffolk shooting that left 2 hurt

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and woman hurt early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Clary’s Drive. Dispatchers got several calls about shots being fired shortly before 12:45 a.m. When police officers arrived, they...
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windsor, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Windsor, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
13News Now

Man shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in Portsmouth early Saturday morning, according to police. The Portsmouth Police Department said it happened in the 200 block of Dale Drive, which is close to Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard, shortly before 4:15 a.m. Police didn't identify...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Army
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy