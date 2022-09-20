Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Metro Police: East Tennessee man arrested after breaking into Nashville business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department after breaking into a Nashville business. On Friday night, 67-year-old Randall Malenich was arrested minutes after he broke into a Ewing Drive business, according to police. Malenich was registered with the MNPD as a...
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
WSMV
Three arrested in connection to shooting at apartment in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Early Saturday morning, the Hendersonville Police Department responded to the Marina Point Apartments following a shooting incident. A party was happening and groups of people from other parties were showing up. As a result, a person was shot from one of the cars leaving. A Snapchat...
Three teens facing charges following shooting at Hendersonville party
Authorities took three teenage boys into custody on Saturday after a dispute at a party led to an early morning shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hendersonville police arrest alleged ‘Felony Lane Gang’ members after 5 cars were broken into
Three members of the infamous "Felony Lane Gang" are behind bars thanks to quick work by Hendersonville police who worked 24 hours straight to nab the alleged bad guys.
Man arrested for making second bomb threat against Nashville school this year
A man who was out on probation for making a bomb threat against a Nashville school was arrested again this week for allegedly making another bomb threat against the same school.
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
3 teens arrested after shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex
Early Saturday morning, three teenagers were arrested by Hendersonville Police following a shooting incident at the Marina Point Apartments in Hendersonville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Nashville student who threatened shooting found with loaded gun, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old Pearl Cohn High School student was arrested for carrying a loaded gun on school property after threatening to fire it on school grounds the day before. Metro Police said a School Resource Officer charged the 11th grader for carrying a .380 semi-automatic pistol on...
Hendersonville police arrest 3 suspects involved in alleged check cashing scheme
Three people were arrested Thursday after they were caught breaking into vehicles in connection to a check cashing scheme.
WSMV
Three people arrested for ‘Felony Lane Gang-style’ car burglaries
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police received several complaints about Felony Lane Gang-style vehicle burglaries. Hendersonville Police said surveillance video from Burn Fitness Bootcamp captured a male subject in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport breaking out windows from multiple cars and stealing purses.
WSMV
Car crashes into Love’s Travel Shop, second accident this month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at the Love’s Travel Shop on Epps Mill Road off I-24 have confirmed that a car has crashed into the gas station. This is the same gas station that was struck by a vehicle a few weeks ago. Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the van crashed into the same spot where another driver hit the building on Sept. 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cyclist shot in eye at Shelby Park in Nashville with pellet gun
A bicyclist suffered a serious eye injury at Nashville's Shelby Park. He said someone in a passing car targeted him with a pellet gun, and there's concern this could be some type of TikTok Challenge.
Police searching for man who tried to rob Regions Bank
Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to rob a Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Pike Friday morning.
WSMV
Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
WSMV
Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, 86-year-old James Mosley was driving in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway in Dodge pickup truck when he collided, head-on, with a Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
WSMV
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after kitten found burned in fire pit
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Friday after a was found kitten burned in a fire pit the previous week. Portland Police and Animal Control investigated reports of an injured animal on Strawberry Street in Portland when they came in contact with a kitten who had appeared to be burned and in poor health due to an incident.
Woman hit by WeGo Star train in South Nashville
A woman was hit by a WeGo Star train just south of downtown Nashville Wednesday evening.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Police arrest two teens suspected in string of vehicle burglaries
The Franklin Police Department arrested two teens suspected in string of vehicle burglaries early Thursday morning. According to an FPD news release, police responded to the Berry Farms neighborhood at 5:10 a.m. after a citizen reported seeing vehicle burglaries, but FPD said that the suspects moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood before they arrived.
4 accused in carjacking captured in Nashville
Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four suspect accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 2