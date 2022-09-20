ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Three people arrested for ‘Felony Lane Gang-style’ car burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police received several complaints about Felony Lane Gang-style vehicle burglaries. Hendersonville Police said surveillance video from Burn Fitness Bootcamp captured a male subject in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport breaking out windows from multiple cars and stealing purses.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Car crashes into Love’s Travel Shop, second accident this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at the Love’s Travel Shop on Epps Mill Road off I-24 have confirmed that a car has crashed into the gas station. This is the same gas station that was struck by a vehicle a few weeks ago. Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the van crashed into the same spot where another driver hit the building on Sept. 8.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, 86-year-old James Mosley was driving in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway in Dodge pickup truck when he collided, head-on, with a Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

GRAPHIC: Man arrested after kitten found burned in fire pit

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Friday after a was found kitten burned in a fire pit the previous week. Portland Police and Animal Control investigated reports of an injured animal on Strawberry Street in Portland when they came in contact with a kitten who had appeared to be burned and in poor health due to an incident.
PORTLAND, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Police arrest two teens suspected in string of vehicle burglaries

The Franklin Police Department arrested two teens suspected in string of vehicle burglaries early Thursday morning. According to an FPD news release, police responded to the Berry Farms neighborhood at 5:10 a.m. after a citizen reported seeing vehicle burglaries, but FPD said that the suspects moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood before they arrived.
FRANKLIN, TN

