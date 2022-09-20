ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune’s Jamonta Waller nabs offers from Oregon, Ole Miss

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
Picayune has another star climbing the prospect ranks.

Junior defensive lineman Jamonta Waller has collected two Power Five offers this month, most recently by the Oregon Ducks on Monday.

He’s the third Maroon Tide star to pick up an offer from Oregon, joining Ducks commit Dante Dowdell and his running back mate Chris Davis.

“It’s crazy, man, I never thought it would be me,” Waller told the Sun Herald. “I’m excited.”

Waller has been dominant through the Maroon Tide’s first four games of the season, racking up 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

He received an offer from Ole Miss earlier in the month to go along with the Florida A&M offer Waller received in March.

Senior tailback Dowdell was the first Picayune player to garner national attention from college coaches and told the Sun Herald in February he hoped to open doors for his teammates .

“Dante put it on for everybody,” Waller said. “When he did it, it put eyes on us. All we got to do now is show out and ball.”

Picayune is heading into its district opener against Pearl River Central this Friday still unscathed, but with a target on its back as the reigning 5A state champions.

“We came into the season knowing everybody was going to give us their best shot, so we know we have to work hard,” Waller said. “So over the summer we made sure we were doing everything. Working, pushing each other, stuff like that. Just trying to repeat.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFl2J_0i3J07Nh00
West Point’s Quinterion Tillman-Evans tries to push off Picayune’s Jamonta Waller during the 5A State Championship game at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

