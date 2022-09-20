ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Cheniere Foundation donates $70K to Lamar State College Port Arthur to develop, support new apprenticeship program

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur received a donation to help develop and support a new apprenticeship program. The $70,000 check was gifted to LSCPA by Amy Miller and Chad Dearien with the Cheniere Foundation. Cheniere a liquefied natural gas company headquartered in Houston. In February 2016, 2022, Cheniere became the first US company to export liquefied natural gas.
Matute named co-anchor at 12News

12News, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate serving the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, announced that Brenda Matute has been named co-main anchor of 12News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Matute, who was raised in the Houston area, comes to 12News after most recently serving as morning anchor at KVEO in Harlingen, Texas. Matute, the only Hispanic anchor in the market, joins co-anchor Jordan Williams, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn, and 409Sports Director Ashly Elam to deliver the latest news, weather, sports, and trending stories with a distinct Southeast Texas point of view.
Mauriceville community held benefit for beloved family after July crash left 3 brothers injured

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they called, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Bobbie Scott Jones

The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Bobbie Scott Jones, 63, of Orange, will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11am at the El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Rites of Christian Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Gardens under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 until...
Roundbunch Swing Bridge Closed

Friday afternoon Orange County was forced to close the swing bridge because of a motor that needed to be replaced. The bridge has to be kept open to the waterways in situations like this because of large boat traffic according to the county. The county says they’re not sure how...
