Read full article on original website
Related
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur firefighter recruited as first African American to join Dive Team
Patrick Cook has always known he would spend his life in civil service. And he demonstrated it at an early age following a night of video games with friends in the eighth grade. “Pat’s always had a competitive nature,” said Jacobi Edwards, Cook’s childhood friend, with a laugh. “When we...
Threat forces brief shelter-in-place at BISD's Early College High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — An "all-clear" has been announced after students at Beaumont's Early College High School were forced to shelter in place after a threat was received. Beaumont Independent School District Police officers and Beaumont Police officers investigated the threat at the district's Early College High School. Students at...
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Port Arthur’s James Marshall Green Sr. remembered for service to city, school district
I don’t think I had a chance to meet James Marshall Green Sr. when I first hired on as a reporter at The Port Arthur News, but when I saw his recent obituary, my memory was jogged. And while I didn’t know him, I knew of him. I...
Lamar Institute of Technology hosting Hispanic Heritage Month event Thursday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont will be hosting an event Thursday in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The theme of the event is "Unidos... Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation", according to news release from Lamar Institute of Technology. The "fiesta" takes place Thursday, September 22...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All-clear given after threat received for Beaumont United, West Brook High Schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — An "all-clear" has been announced after both Beaumont high schools were forced to shelter in place after a threat was received. Beaumont Independent School District Police as well as Beaumont Police and other agencies are investigated after a threat was called in, the district reported Thursday.
Cheniere Foundation donates $70K to Lamar State College Port Arthur to develop, support new apprenticeship program
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur received a donation to help develop and support a new apprenticeship program. The $70,000 check was gifted to LSCPA by Amy Miller and Chad Dearien with the Cheniere Foundation. Cheniere a liquefied natural gas company headquartered in Houston. In February 2016, 2022, Cheniere became the first US company to export liquefied natural gas.
Southeast Texas sports community mourning loss of beloved former West Brook High School coach Al Rabb
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas sports community and the family and friends of a beloved former Southeast Texas coach are mourning his loss and reflecting on his legacy. Al Rabb, who was a former head coach at West Brook High School and Monsignor Kelly High School,...
MySanAntonio
Matute named co-anchor at 12News
12News, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate serving the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, announced that Brenda Matute has been named co-main anchor of 12News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Matute, who was raised in the Houston area, comes to 12News after most recently serving as morning anchor at KVEO in Harlingen, Texas. Matute, the only Hispanic anchor in the market, joins co-anchor Jordan Williams, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn, and 409Sports Director Ashly Elam to deliver the latest news, weather, sports, and trending stories with a distinct Southeast Texas point of view.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mauriceville community held benefit for beloved family after July crash left 3 brothers injured
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they called, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Port Arthur News
Legendary lawyer Walter Umphrey’s induction highlights legendary Museum of the Gulf Coast event
The Museum of the Gulf Coast is inducting Walter Umphrey into the Notable People Hall of Fame this weekend. The induction is at 2 p.m. Saturday and also features three inductions into the Sports Hall of Fame. Sports Hall honorees include Mike Simpson, Jason Tyner and Jeff Granger. Umphrey, who...
$1B bond for new Beaumont West End neighborhood to be voted on by only 1 or 2 people in November
BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposed bond that would bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End will be the city’s first ever municipal management district, if passed. The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue. The bond totals almost one billion dollars,...
Health experts say community should 'never delay, come straight away' to prevent disabilities, deaths caused by strokes
BEAUMONT, Texas — Health officials held an event in Beaumont to educate the community on a variety of topics, including how to help prevent long-term disabilities and deaths concerning strokes. Health experts at the Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas held a free health fair and community event on Thursday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
At Beaumont event, more than 270K freeze-dried meals were packed for children in Uganda
BEAUMONT, Texas — At an event in Beaumont, hundreds of volunteers packed thousands of freeze-dried meals for children in Africa. The massive food drive took place at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Saturday. Volunteers helped the Richard Gagne Charitably Foundation pack meals for children in Uganda. Richard Gagne founded...
City officials, parents speak out at Beaumont ISD school board meeting following viral West Brook High School assault
BEAUMONT, Texas — The fight in a bathroom at West Brook High School was a topic of discussion at the Beaumont Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening. Parents spoke out, calling for from the district following the violence. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen says violent actions like the fight...
Charlton-Pollard Park closes for repairs after complaints from concerned neighbors
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont closed off Charlton-Pollard Park in the city's South End after months of receiving complaints from neighbors. Residents said the park’s conditions were unsafe for kids due to its rusty equipment, exposed wood and moldy splash pads. The city council decided to...
Operation One Vote, Inc. hosting National Voter Registration Day event in Beaumont Tuesday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Operation one VOTE, Inc. is hosting an event in honor of the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day. The celebration and rally will be held Tuesday, September 20 in the Jury Impaneling Room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, located at 1149 Pearl Street. The event...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — There was Fifth Street in Orange before the malls
Those who have only lived in Orange since the late 1960s have no idea what a thriving business district the three blocks of Fifth Street between Division Avenue on the south and Green Avenue on the north were before “The Fire.”. On March 14, 1963, a fire that was...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: WO-S battles Silsbee in district opener
The West Orange-Stark Mustangs faced the Silsbee Tigers on the road in their district opener Friday night. Check out the excellent shots from Leader Photographer Mark Pachuca.
kogt.com
Bobbie Scott Jones
The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Bobbie Scott Jones, 63, of Orange, will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11am at the El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Rites of Christian Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Gardens under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 until...
kogt.com
Roundbunch Swing Bridge Closed
Friday afternoon Orange County was forced to close the swing bridge because of a motor that needed to be replaced. The bridge has to be kept open to the waterways in situations like this because of large boat traffic according to the county. The county says they’re not sure how...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0