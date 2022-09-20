ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

Making Time Festival: The electronic music fest putting Philly’s underground dance scene on the map

The historical grounds of Fort Mifflin will be transformed this weekend by transfixing visual projections and captivating kick drums, as the landmark hosts the second annual Making Time ∞ Festival. It’s quickly becoming Philly’s marquee electronic music event. Internationally renowned performers like Fourtet, Bicep, John Talabot, Sherelle,...
phillyvoice.com

Make a piece of Mexican folk art with Philly's Magic Gardens during a festival on South Street

After a rainy forecast caused the South Street Headhouse District to postpone its annual spring festival, the celebration is finally here. South Street Fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. along the popular corridor from Second to Eighth streets. The free event features live music, craft vendors and tons of food options.
CBS Philly

Puerto Rican Day Parade coming to Center City this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It is Hispanic Heritage Month and if you happen to go by Philadelphia City Hall you'll see the Puerto Rican flag flying high outside of the building.This comes just in time for this weekend's Puerto Rican Day Parade.The flag was raised Friday morning during a celebration in Center City.It's the 15th time that the flag has been raised, to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage. And after the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, many say it's important to empower that community.The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday on the Ben Franklin Parkway.About 1500 marchers are expected this year.Festivities run from noon until 3 p.m.
delawarevalleynews.com

Yardbirds Play Show At Philadelphia City Winery

Last night was a trip on the time machine to the mid 1960’s, as The Yardbirds rocked on stage for about 90 minutes at the City Winery, in Philadelphia. This is the band that can boast Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page as members. While those legends were not on stage, the musicians that were kicked some major ass.
allaccess.com

WDAS/Philadelphia Holiday Jam 2022 To Feature Maxwell

IHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS (105.3)/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 9th annual HOLIDAY JAM concert on FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at THE MET PHILADELPHIA. The lineup will feature MAXWELL, LEELA JAMES, and Comedian SKEET CARTER. SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “Bringing world-class entertainment to PHILADELPHIA is an honor that we don't take lightly. To present...
phillyvoice.com

La Colombe to serve pumpkin spice latte on tap for first time ever

Philadelphians will soon have yet another option to get a coveted pumpkin spice latte (PSL) this fall. La Colombe is debuting its draft Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Latte for the first time ever on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Philadelphia-based coffee company is serving the new brew on tap at all of...
PhillyBite

PrimoHoagies Grand Re-opening of Chestnut Street Location

PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked rolls, announced today the grand re-opening of its 2043 Chestnut Street location in Philadelphia is set for Monday, September 26. To celebrate the occasion, rewards members can enjoy $6.99 Primo Size Hoagies at this location throughout the day.
CBS Philly

West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
PhillyBite

Italian Specialty Shops in Philadelphia

- If you're looking for a unique Italian specialty shop in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Read more about Claudio's Specialty Foods, Calabria Imports Inc., and Grassia's Italian Market Spice Company. We also look at Talluto's and Claudio's. If you're interested in spicing up your next recipe, you'll want to visit one of these Philadelphia shops.
BUCKSCO.Today

New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market

The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia.Image via Friends of the Delaware Canal at Facebook. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
MONTCO.Today

Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms

One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
NORRISTOWN, PA
howafrica.com

Judith Jamison, Renowned Ballet Dancer and Choreographer

Judith Jamison is known for her work as a ballet dancer, artistic director, and choreographer. She served as the Artistic Director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Jamison was born and grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was her father who taught her to play the piano and the violin.
