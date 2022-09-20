Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Philadelphia Police Department Inaccurately used Disney World Location for Crime for More than 10 YearsZack LovePhiladelphia, PA
billypenn.com
Making Time Festival: The electronic music fest putting Philly’s underground dance scene on the map
The historical grounds of Fort Mifflin will be transformed this weekend by transfixing visual projections and captivating kick drums, as the landmark hosts the second annual Making Time ∞ Festival. It’s quickly becoming Philly’s marquee electronic music event. Internationally renowned performers like Fourtet, Bicep, John Talabot, Sherelle,...
phillyvoice.com
Make a piece of Mexican folk art with Philly's Magic Gardens during a festival on South Street
After a rainy forecast caused the South Street Headhouse District to postpone its annual spring festival, the celebration is finally here. South Street Fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. along the popular corridor from Second to Eighth streets. The free event features live music, craft vendors and tons of food options.
phillyvoice.com
Musi, the tiny Pennsport BYOB known for its Frizwit sandwich, to close next month
Musi, a small BYOB in Pennsport that was heralded as one of the best new restaurants in the United States shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, will close its doors for good on Oct. 15. Until then, the restaurant will be open Thursdays through Sundays and serving food from its tasting...
Puerto Rican Day Parade coming to Center City this weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It is Hispanic Heritage Month and if you happen to go by Philadelphia City Hall you'll see the Puerto Rican flag flying high outside of the building.This comes just in time for this weekend's Puerto Rican Day Parade.The flag was raised Friday morning during a celebration in Center City.It's the 15th time that the flag has been raised, to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage. And after the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, many say it's important to empower that community.The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday on the Ben Franklin Parkway.About 1500 marchers are expected this year.Festivities run from noon until 3 p.m.
delawarevalleynews.com
Yardbirds Play Show At Philadelphia City Winery
Last night was a trip on the time machine to the mid 1960’s, as The Yardbirds rocked on stage for about 90 minutes at the City Winery, in Philadelphia. This is the band that can boast Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page as members. While those legends were not on stage, the musicians that were kicked some major ass.
allaccess.com
WDAS/Philadelphia Holiday Jam 2022 To Feature Maxwell
IHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS (105.3)/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 9th annual HOLIDAY JAM concert on FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at THE MET PHILADELPHIA. The lineup will feature MAXWELL, LEELA JAMES, and Comedian SKEET CARTER. SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “Bringing world-class entertainment to PHILADELPHIA is an honor that we don't take lightly. To present...
phillyvoice.com
La Colombe to serve pumpkin spice latte on tap for first time ever
Philadelphians will soon have yet another option to get a coveted pumpkin spice latte (PSL) this fall. La Colombe is debuting its draft Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Latte for the first time ever on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Philadelphia-based coffee company is serving the new brew on tap at all of...
PhillyBite
PrimoHoagies Grand Re-opening of Chestnut Street Location
PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked rolls, announced today the grand re-opening of its 2043 Chestnut Street location in Philadelphia is set for Monday, September 26. To celebrate the occasion, rewards members can enjoy $6.99 Primo Size Hoagies at this location throughout the day.
This Long-Awaited Japanese Restaurant Will Be Opening In Bucks County This Week
A new sushi restaurant will be opening in Bucks County this week, with local and visitors anxiously awaiting the establishment’s first day. Nozomu Sushi will open in New Hope this Friday. Located at 9 W. Mechanic St., the eatery will offer Japanese classics and every type of sushi imaginable.
Delaware River Fest returns Saturday with free pedal boat and ferry rides
The Delaware River Fest is back fully in person this year, with free activities for all ages in both Philadelphia and Camden. “We want to connect people with the river,” said Chesa Blom, Philadelphia community coordinator with the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, which is co-hosting the event. The...
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
phillygrub.blog
Blue J Brunch Now Open in South Philly; Shaking Crab Opening Soon
A new brunch restaurant is now open in South Philadelphia. Blue J Brunch, located at 43 Snyder Avenue, serves breakfast and lunch from 7 AM to 2 PM every day except on Tuesday. The new restaurant replaces the former Diner at the Plaza and Frankie and Jimmy D’s. The...
phillychitchat.com
Sugar Factory Closes? Natalie Dormer spotted Filming Audrey’s Children & Iroquois Returns
I headed over yesterday to see for myself, and sure enough there is a sign on the window saying “Closed Permanently”. They were always packed so I was surprised they closed this spot. I see the named key chains were popular. If they have indeed closed, someone needs to...
West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
PhillyBite
Italian Specialty Shops in Philadelphia
- If you're looking for a unique Italian specialty shop in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Read more about Claudio's Specialty Foods, Calabria Imports Inc., and Grassia's Italian Market Spice Company. We also look at Talluto's and Claudio's. If you're interested in spicing up your next recipe, you'll want to visit one of these Philadelphia shops.
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia.Image via Friends of the Delaware Canal at Facebook. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms
One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
howafrica.com
Judith Jamison, Renowned Ballet Dancer and Choreographer
Judith Jamison is known for her work as a ballet dancer, artistic director, and choreographer. She served as the Artistic Director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Jamison was born and grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was her father who taught her to play the piano and the violin.
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
Video: Group ransacks Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.CBS3 has reached out to Philadelphia police for more information on this incident, but have yet to hear back.
