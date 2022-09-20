ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

WRDW-TV

One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Wednesday morning. Around 7:35 a.m., a vehicle with five occupants was traveling south on US 301 near 4 Holes Road when it crossed the median and overturned into a ditch, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting on Cains Mill Road. Sheriff Anthony Dennis asked that people avoid the area of Cains MIll near Kolb Road. SLED secured the area and is investigating...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

One person killed in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a skydiving accident in Chester County, officials confirmed. According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Chester-Catawba Regional Airport. Officials said Skydive Carolina was the company involved in the incident.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Police mourn sudden loss of officer to medical emergency

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia Police officer has died after authorities say he suffered a medical emergency during an assessment. According to a statement released by the department on Saturday evening, Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley died following a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assessment. "During the physical...
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina deputy accused of threatening to shoot crash victims and firing shot gun

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy in a South Carolina county is facing multiple serious charges and a state investigation following a crash on Wednesday. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 44-year-old Jason Erwin, a deputy with the McCormick County Sheriff's Office, has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one of misconduct by a public officer.
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Bicycle and motorcycle accidents in Lexington Co. leave two dead

Two individuals in Lexington County were killed this week after separate accidents involving a bicycle and motorcycle. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle Thursday around 6 a.m. According to the coroner, Larry Gene Davis Jr.,...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Investigators asking public's help in 30-year disappearance case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Early morning Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
ORANGEBURG, SC

