WRDW-TV
One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
live5news.com
Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Wednesday morning. Around 7:35 a.m., a vehicle with five occupants was traveling south on US 301 near 4 Holes Road when it crossed the median and overturned into a ditch, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WIS-TV
School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
WIS-TV
SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting on Cains Mill Road. Sheriff Anthony Dennis asked that people avoid the area of Cains MIll near Kolb Road. SLED secured the area and is investigating...
WIS-TV
One person killed in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a skydiving accident in Chester County, officials confirmed. According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Chester-Catawba Regional Airport. Officials said Skydive Carolina was the company involved in the incident.
One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
Driver killed in Newberry County head-on crash with tractor-trailer identified
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer days earlier. According to Coroner Laura Kneece, the crash happened on Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. along South Carolina Highway 121 not far from I-26. Master...
Columbia Police mourn sudden loss of officer to medical emergency
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia Police officer has died after authorities say he suffered a medical emergency during an assessment. According to a statement released by the department on Saturday evening, Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley died following a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assessment. "During the physical...
SC deputy accused of attempted murder, DUI after crash
A former McCormick County deputy is accused of shooting at two people after he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Greenwood County.
One under arrest, another on the run after suspicious person call uncovers guns
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What started as a midday suspicious person report on Friday soon became a foot chase with one arrest, another still unaccounted for, and two guns recovered. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 800 block of Killian Station Drive off of Clemson Road to reports of a suspicious person.
WLTX.com
Stutman Hollow Haunted Trail reopens in Lexington County
The haunted trail in Leesville will be open every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm. Tickets are $15 per person, cash only.
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy accused of threatening to shoot crash victims and firing shot gun
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy in a South Carolina county is facing multiple serious charges and a state investigation following a crash on Wednesday. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 44-year-old Jason Erwin, a deputy with the McCormick County Sheriff's Office, has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one of misconduct by a public officer.
WIS-TV
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
coladaily.com
Bicycle and motorcycle accidents in Lexington Co. leave two dead
Two individuals in Lexington County were killed this week after separate accidents involving a bicycle and motorcycle. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle Thursday around 6 a.m. According to the coroner, Larry Gene Davis Jr.,...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
coladaily.com
Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
abccolumbia.com
Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
WIS-TV
Early morning Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
