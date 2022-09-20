ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Do You Agree With New Jersey’s Halloween Favorites for 2022?

Fall has officially begun and that means spooky season can officially commence! Fall and Halloween time are my all-time favorite times of the year. From haunted houses and hay rides to more wholesome things like pumpkin and apple picking, I’m for it all. Also, I’m not the type to pick an argument over ANYTHING, but when it comes to Halloween favorites, I welcome a good debate.
92.7 WOBM

Halloween Fun! Trick or Treat Hours Set For Toms River, New Jersey

It is just over a month until Halloween 2022 and this year it falls on a Monday night, so let's take a look at this year's schedule, especially for Toms River. What makes Toms River special, when it comes to Halloween "trick or treating" is that the annual Halloween Parade changes the actual night for "trick or treating". If you have lived in Toms River for any length of time, then you are well aware of the change.
92.7 WOBM

Hey, New Jersey, would you ever pick up a hitchhiker?

OK... so, full disclosure, I’m trying to figure out if I was a bad person this week. Well… if I was a bad person at least in this instance. I was on vacation out of state earlier this week and I encountered something that I almost never witness in the Garden State. While driving on a busy road in Vermont, I saw an honest-to-goodness hitchhiker.
92.7 WOBM

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
92.7 WOBM

Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County

Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
92.7 WOBM

My New Jersey bagel experience this morning was quite disturbing

"To eat or not to eat?" That is the question. I’m in a bit of a pickle this morning, I’m not quite sure what to do about the bagel I ordered. For context: I work early on Saturdays. I have to get to work around 5:45 in the morning so most places I pass on the way aren’t open yet for me to order breakfast. So this morning I ordered a bagel for delivery and it didn’t come quite right.
92.7 WOBM

The best fall activities in New Jersey, according to my sons (poll)

Autumn is officially here in New Jersey, and what a kick-off to the season it was. The first day of fall arrived with beautiful weather and temperatures mainly in the 60s. Although that won't remain a constant throughout this roller coaster of a season, what will be with us for a while are fall activities.
92.7 WOBM

NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’

TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
92.7 WOBM

You May Live Near One Of The Best Main Streets In New Jersey

Who doesn't love a good main street or vibrant downtown area?. When I lived in PA, I spent a few years in Phoenixville which is a town that has a fantastic downtown area; bars, restaurants, entertainment, tons of trails, and a very historic movie theatre. A few years later I...
92.7 WOBM

Trick Or Treat Safely With This Fantastic Brick, NJ Event

Trick or treating was always the highlight of Halloween. Every year my friends and I would walk for what seemed like miles to get as much candy as humanly possible. I think one year we each filled like two pillowcases a piece, that was a good year!. Fortunately, my parents...
92.7 WOBM

ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

