This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Do You Agree With New Jersey’s Halloween Favorites for 2022?
Fall has officially begun and that means spooky season can officially commence! Fall and Halloween time are my all-time favorite times of the year. From haunted houses and hay rides to more wholesome things like pumpkin and apple picking, I’m for it all. Also, I’m not the type to pick an argument over ANYTHING, but when it comes to Halloween favorites, I welcome a good debate.
Halloween Fun! Trick or Treat Hours Set For Toms River, New Jersey
It is just over a month until Halloween 2022 and this year it falls on a Monday night, so let's take a look at this year's schedule, especially for Toms River. What makes Toms River special, when it comes to Halloween "trick or treating" is that the annual Halloween Parade changes the actual night for "trick or treating". If you have lived in Toms River for any length of time, then you are well aware of the change.
Hey, New Jersey, would you ever pick up a hitchhiker?
OK... so, full disclosure, I’m trying to figure out if I was a bad person this week. Well… if I was a bad person at least in this instance. I was on vacation out of state earlier this week and I encountered something that I almost never witness in the Garden State. While driving on a busy road in Vermont, I saw an honest-to-goodness hitchhiker.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County
Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
My New Jersey bagel experience this morning was quite disturbing
"To eat or not to eat?" That is the question. I’m in a bit of a pickle this morning, I’m not quite sure what to do about the bagel I ordered. For context: I work early on Saturdays. I have to get to work around 5:45 in the morning so most places I pass on the way aren’t open yet for me to order breakfast. So this morning I ordered a bagel for delivery and it didn’t come quite right.
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
The best fall activities in New Jersey, according to my sons (poll)
Autumn is officially here in New Jersey, and what a kick-off to the season it was. The first day of fall arrived with beautiful weather and temperatures mainly in the 60s. Although that won't remain a constant throughout this roller coaster of a season, what will be with us for a while are fall activities.
Why Can’t We Change When We Celebrate Halloween In New Jersey?
Today marks the first official day of Fall which in my world means bring on the pumpkin. There is so much to look forward to this season. You have apple cider donuts, haunted attractions, apple picking, pumpkin picking and of course...HALLOWEEN!. And as much as I look forward to planning...
Fantastic Fundraiser Look Out It’s Witches on the Water on Long Beach Island, NJ
It's a busy month coming up with two big events in October! October is Halloween time and it's also Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Two big events here in New Jersey and Townsquare Media will be involved in both Halloween and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The question is how do you combine the two?
This Just Looks Strange, Two Stores, One Door, One “Big” Store in Bayville, NJ
I remember when this store was closing, I was in the store and the shelves were so empty. What's happening with our Dollar Tree?. I was like, "What's going on?" Apparently, they're closing this store and we were all wondering what was replacing it. When I first saw that it was closing in Berkeley Twp., I couldn't believe it. Good News, though it's back.
Thousands Head to Tuckerton This Weekend for the 40th Annual Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show
It is an annual tradition in Southern Ocean County and this year it will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show in Historic Tuckerton, NJ. Thousands will visit Tip Seaman Park in Tuckerton and the Historic Tuckerton Seaport. This is one of the biggest fall festivals in Ocean County.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/24
—High Risk of Rip Currents for the Jersey Shore once again. Surf conditions will be very rough and very dangerous. 10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph) 9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON. TODAY: NW winds 10 to...
At One Time, You Really Could Order Pumpkin Spice Pizza In NJ
Pretty soon, the leaves will be falling, all the apples will be picked, and everyone will be cuddling on the couch watching Halloween movies and enjoying the season's favorite flavor of EVERYTHING, pumpkin spice. You can't escape the pumpkin! It seems like there is a pumpkin spice flavor for absolutely...
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
You May Live Near One Of The Best Main Streets In New Jersey
Who doesn't love a good main street or vibrant downtown area?. When I lived in PA, I spent a few years in Phoenixville which is a town that has a fantastic downtown area; bars, restaurants, entertainment, tons of trails, and a very historic movie theatre. A few years later I...
This $1.5M Ultra-Modernized 1950s Home Is For Sale in Princeton NJ (PICTURES)
If you're a sucker for old things made new, then you've gotta check out this house that's on the market in Mercer County! It's the definition of "don't judge a book by its cover." Welcome to 12 Pardoe Road in Princeton NJ! This mid-century home was originally built in 1953...
Major Food Website Reveals New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant
There may be no state in the nation with more great restaurants than we have here in New Jersey, and now one major food publication has revealed the most famous restaurant in all of New Jersey. We have well-known restaurants stretching from the northern tip of the state to the...
Trick Or Treat Safely With This Fantastic Brick, NJ Event
Trick or treating was always the highlight of Halloween. Every year my friends and I would walk for what seemed like miles to get as much candy as humanly possible. I think one year we each filled like two pillowcases a piece, that was a good year!. Fortunately, my parents...
Toms River, NJ
