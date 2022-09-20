Read full article on original website
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Families made their way to Marathon Park in Wausau on Saturday to participate in the 14th annual suicide and mental health awareness walk. According to the CDC, suicide is the leading cause of death in the United States. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. Prevent Suicide Marathon County chair, Debi Trader says its important to raise awareness about suicide.
