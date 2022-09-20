ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WI

WJFW-TV

Annual suicide prevention walk returns to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Families made their way to Marathon Park in Wausau on Saturday to participate in the 14th annual suicide and mental health awareness walk. According to the CDC, suicide is the leading cause of death in the United States. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. Prevent Suicide Marathon County chair, Debi Trader says its important to raise awareness about suicide.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Mosinee Spoils Rhinelander Homecoming

RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander hosted Mosinee on Friday night for their homecoming matchup in our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. This game determined the fate of the GNC last year, so tensions were high for both teams. Rhinelander came into this matchup 1-4 on the year. Mosinee was...
RHINELANDER, WI

