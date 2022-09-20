ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

ourquadcities.com

The Force is strong with this trivia night

Rebels, scoundrels, droids and nerfherders are invited to test their knowledge of a galaxy far, far away…. Think you know Star Wars? Enjoy a lightspeed-paced trivia game for all ages with prizes and fun! In five rounds of five questions, will you be victorious and bring honor to the Empire?
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC writer updates ‘Our Town’ with new ‘Their Town’

Not only did the prolific East Moline playwright Alexander Richardson update the iconic “Our Town.”. But he’s also updated his “Their Town” — since it premiered at Playcrafters in early 2020 — in a new version opening Friday, Sept. 23 at Mockingbird on Main, 320 Main St., Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Get a bassoon perspective at Rock Island scholarship benefit

The latest scholarship fundraiser hosted by Rock Island’s Sound Conservatory will be Saturday at 6 p.m., at the music school and store, 1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island. The school’s fifth Rock Island Scholarship Fundraiser will feature bassoonist Kian Hyatt (with pianist and Sound Conservatory owner Andrzej Kozlowski), as she explores the capabilities of the instrument through work originally written for the bassoon, as well as transpositions of cello and vocal works.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Community Connections series begins at library

The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections will kick off a new season of events that focus on local history, interests, and people. The first program in this year’s series will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and will provide a timely look at Oktoberfest with the German American Heritage Center and Museum’s Kelly Lao. Community Connections is held at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Troy Rangel & Friends play Music on the Mississippi

Enjoy live music and dancing with Troy Rangel & Friends Monday, September 26 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St. in Moline. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this all-ages event by Moline Parks and Recreation. Please note...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: Twin Span Brewing

Twin Span Brewing in Bettendorf joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Executive Chef Juan Hernandez told us all about Twin Span’s offerings. Watch the interview above or visit Twin Span’s website or Facebook page for more information.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Compassion retreat Oct. 1 explores kinder way to live

The elements of compassion will be explored when the Spiritual Growth Mission at Grace Lutheran Church, Davenport, presents “Living Compassion for the Sake of the World,” a free retreat featuring the Rev. Elaine K. Olson, MDiv, LCPC, and a certified spiritual director, on Saturday, Oct. 1. The retreat will take place from 8:30 a.m. until noon in the Pat Bell Hall at the church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport, a news release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Block party kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

The Floreciente neighborhood in Moline kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month as Project NOW held its second annual block party. Families enjoyed free bilingual books, snow cones and tacos as over 25 non-profits and organizations lined the street with booths with information and resources to people who need it. For more...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Iowa native cheered in ‘Survivor’ debut

A man from Iowa made his national television debut far from home on Wednesday night. His family and friends cheered him on as he competes on “Survivor.”. Cody Assenmacher is one of 18 contestants in the reality show’s 43rd season. The 35-year-old is stranded on the island of...
PRESTON, IA
us1049quadcities.com

This QCA Italian Restaurant Will Close At The End Of The Month

A QCA pasta hub will be closing its doors at the end of September. Prairie Street Pasta in Galesburg announced on Facebook that it will close its doors permanently on September 30th. There wasn't an exact reason given in the Facebook post for the closure but they did say that...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

New Courtyard by Marriott in Bettendorf to be built

Another new hotel is coming to Bettendorf, as Courtyard by Marriott Bettendorf Quad Cities will break ground for their new facility at 907 Utica Ridge Place on Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 10 a.m. The new building will be located next to the Home2 Suites by Hilton, close to the I-74...
BETTENDORF, IA
B100

This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location

We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million

The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Free tacos, free books at today’s block party

Looking for a great way to spend your afternoon today? How does free tacos, free snow cones and free books at a block party sound?. That’s just a part of what Project NOW, the Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Moline Library will provide today at 3:30 p.m.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police

The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 15 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
BETTENDORF, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa

Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
IOWA STATE

