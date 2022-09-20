FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO