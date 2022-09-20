Read full article on original website
tamaractalk.com
Man Arrested For Armed Kidnapping of Taxi Driver in North Lauderdale
A man who held a taxicab driver at gunpoint in North Lauderdale after refusing to pay his fare on July 4 was arrested Thursday, authorities said. Omarion Samuel, 18, of Sunrise, is charged with armed kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing a firearm by a delinquent, court records show.
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
cw34.com
'Dangerously wanted' kidnapping suspect from Broward captured on Treasure Coast
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A "dangerously wanted" man was taken off the streets this week, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office brought in Michael Hernandez on Sept. 21. Hernandez was wanted in Broward county for various felony charges that include false imprisonment and kidnapping.
NBC Miami
Man Sought for Failed Robbery of 13-Year-Old in Pompano Beach
A 13-year-old managed to keep his gold chain, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man who tried to steal it. The suspect was seen in surveillance video walking into a Jimmy John’s restaurant at 2248 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach about 8 p.m. Aug. 19.
Click10.com
Investigation ongoing after man shot and killed in Overtown
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood that left one man dead. The shooter, or shooters, are still on the run. At the scene, what appeared to be the victim’s bicycle could be observed sitting on the sidewalk with several dozen yellow evidence markers surrounding it.
cw34.com
Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
bulletin-news.com
Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach
When their planned altercation outside a hotel in Deerfield Beach was finished, one of the two guys allegedly stabbed the other, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After a brawl that broke out Monday night about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way, Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, was charged with attempted murder.
NBC Miami
Argument Over Air Conditioning Gets Heated in Wilton Manors, Ends With Arrest: Police
One man asked to lower the air conditioner setting because he was feeling hot, but the other man got hotter, ripped the thermostat off the wall, threatened and beat him with a gun, screwdriver, and knife, then held him captive, police said. Callen River Glover, 26, has been in the...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 11-year-old boy last seen near Tamarac school found safe in Pompano Beach
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located an 11-year-old boy one day after he went missing in Tamarac. Jeremiah Ismael had been last seen near his school, Rhema Word Christian Academy, at 2800 West Prospect Road, Friday morning. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the boy had been spotted walking...
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Aventura Mall Video Voyeurism Wanted on Same Charge in Broward
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now wanted on similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Ciano Brown after he was caught on camera placing a phone under a woman's...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: Pair Arrested on Allegations of Burglarizing the Homes of Two Asian American Business Owners
PSLPD Port St. Lucie - Friday September 23, 2022: Port St. Lucie and Miami police officers have arrested two people in connection with burglaries at the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie on September 9th. 23-year-old Miller Giovanny Salgado Carvajal of Miami and 29-year-old Derly...
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls released of 80-year-old Palm Beacher threatening to shoot beachgoers
PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Aug. 24, Palm Beach police received another call among hundreds from Robert Meister about people walking near his private slice of beach in front of his estimated $48 million dollar mansion. But this call sounded serious. "They are really carrying on and messing up...
NBC Miami
Lauderhill Firefighters Plead to Keep Accused Ambulance Shooter in Jail
Two Lauderhill firefighter paramedics went before a Broward County judge to request that she keep the man accused of repeatedly shooting at their fire rescue engine behind bars. Jermaine Eugene Shennett, 41, was charged with aggravated assault on a firefighter but a second charge of possession of a weapon by...
Click10.com
Man injured in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find a...
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
treasurecoast.com
Miami Duo charged of stealing more than $100,000 from Asian-American business owners
Miami Duo charged of stealing more than $100,000 from Asian-American business owners. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Two suspects have been charged with burglarizing the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie. Here’s the scoop directly from the Port St. Lucie Police!. Suspects Arrested for...
Click10.com
Second arrest made in group accused of staking out Rolex store, robbing pair who bought watch
MIAMI – A second man has been arrested in a group robbery of two customers who had purchased a Rolex in Miami’s Design District last month. Miami police arrested 28-year-old Wayne Tarpley at his northwest Miami-Dade home Thursday. It came a little less than a week after the...
