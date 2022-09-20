ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

tamaractalk.com

Man Arrested For Armed Kidnapping of Taxi Driver in North Lauderdale

A man who held a taxicab driver at gunpoint in North Lauderdale after refusing to pay his fare on July 4 was arrested Thursday, authorities said. Omarion Samuel, 18, of Sunrise, is charged with armed kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing a firearm by a delinquent, court records show.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
