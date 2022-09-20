Read full article on original website
Mississippi woman who reportedly choked man to death, stuffed him in freezer in 2018 sentenced to life in prison
A Mississippi woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being sentenced for the murder of a man whose body was found in a freezer four years ago. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Samantha Simmons, 40, of Lamar County, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the 2018 murder of Thomas Burns of Purvis.
Adults, child injured after parked car hit in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple adults and one child were injured after a parked car was struck by a truck on Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones County on Friday, September 23. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:15 p.m. at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road. Witnesses reported that a […]
George Co. man arrested for shooting
UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
Collision in Jones County sends 2 to the hospital
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A collision of two vehicles in the 500 block of Moselle-Seminary Road Friday night sent an adult and child to the hospital. Firefighters from South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments arrived at about 8:15 p.m. Friday and learned that a Dodge Ram and Chevrolet Equinox had been involved in a collision.
‘Don’t Tell On Me Bro’ investigation lands Columbia man behind bars
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An ongoing, extensive investigation of drug trafficking around the Hattiesburg area led to the arrest and conviction of a Columbia man on multiple federal drug charges. After a three-day trial, 37-year-old Alfredric James was found guilty on a federal indictment of one count of conspiracy to...
JCSD arrests man after responding to shoplifting report
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Thursday morning following reported shoplifting at the Fast Stop convenience store in the Hebron community on Highway 84 West. The suspect, 37-year-old Jeremy Knight, was arrested after he was encountered by JCSD Deputy Jarron Guy...
Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to 2 burglaries Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man in connection to two burglaries on Thursday. According to HPD, Devonta Banks, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of commercial burglary. These charges were in connection to two incidents...
Body of missing person found in ditch on Liberty Road
The body of a person who was reported missing about a week ago was found on Liberty Road Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the case was reported that morning between 7 and 7:30. The caller reported that after seeing a deceased...
Woman found guilty of murdering Lamar County man
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was found guilty of the first-degree murder of a man who was found dead in his freezer in Lamar County in 2018. The Hattiesburg American reported the family of Thomas Burns, 54, reported him missing when they couldn’t contact him or find him at his home on Purvis-Oloh […]
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 6:14 AM on September 22,...
Laurel man in custody after Lindsey Drive drug raid
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is in custody after a drug raid Thursday morning. Police said 40-year-old Antonio Wright is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
2 habitual criminals receive max sentences in 12th District Circuit Court
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg men were given maximum sentences this week in 12th District Circuit Court as non-violent habitual offenders. Willie Earl Lampley was sentenced by Judge Jon Mark Weathers to 10 years on a false pretense charge. Willie Ray Bolton was sentenced to seven years a charge...
Mom, student accused of assaulting school resource officer
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her child were arrested for allegedly assaulting a school resource officer at West Jones High School on Friday, September 16. The Laurel Leader Call reported Danny Gibson, a school resource officer, called the sheriff’s department around 3:00 p.m. after a student had assaulted him. The responding deputy […]
Columbia man found guilty after retrieving drugs from barbeque grill
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia man could face life in prison after he was found guilty of two drug charges. According to court documents and trial testimony, Alfredric James, 37, retrieved a pound of pure meth hidden by two coconspirators in a barbeque grill at a home in Hattiesburg on December 9, 2020. After […]
Two-state manhunt ends with arrest of woman who reportedly shot toddler at Mississippi apartment complex
A multi-state manhunt has ended with the arrest of a woman accused of shooting a 4-year-old at a Mississippi apartment complex. Loretta Brown was captured near Livingston, Alabama, about 100 miles away from where she reportedly shot a toddler in the stomach at an apartment complex in Jones County Tuesday,
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries Wednesday evening. MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.
MS 44 memorial highway dedicated in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A section of Mississippi Highway 44 in Marion County was designated as the “T.L. Wallace Memorial Highway” in honor of Thomas Lavoy Wallace, the founder of T.L. Wallace Construction. T.L. Wallace Construction became one of the largest construction companies in the state after its formation in 1972. Some of the […]
