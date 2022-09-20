WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - “So I think that sort of the biggest issue is like getting into a gender affirming space,” said Inner Space Kae Ravichandran. Creating inclusive spaces for everyone is the goal for this group. Inner space is a new organization. Their mission is to provide care for people who have experienced what they term systemic oppression and in-justice. They represent people of LGBTQ, transgender, and the bi-poc community. Who they say are under-represented. As a way to show their support to get the word out they put on a community event with Outright VT to show Vermonters that they are here to help.

