WCAX
Social-experiment theatrical experience comes to Vermont
Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont's weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Vt. officials float plan to privatize state retirees' health care.
WCAX
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. lieutenant governor
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the November election less than two months away, two long-time names in Vermont politics -- Democratic former Lt. Governor David Zuckerman and Republican state Sen. Joe Benning -- are looking to step up as lieutenant governor. Vermont’s lieutenant governor has three primary tasks, including serving...
WCAX
D.U.I. rates on the incline
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - So far this year, there have been 61 deaths on Vermont roadways, a slight increase from last year’s total. In a number of those crashes, police say drugs and alcohol are factors. Sergeant Paul Ravelin at the Vermont State Police says in a number of...
WCAX
Judge Barrett takes oath to Vermont Superior Court
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s newest Superior Court judge was sworn in Friday. Jennifer Barrett was surrounded by friends and family at the Statehouse as Governor Phil Scott administered her oath. She has served as the Orleans County state’s attorney since 2014 and has also served as a deputy state’s attorney in Bennington County.
WCAX
$400M to be allocated for Vt. water infrastructure projects
Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Burlington's Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed through the weekend-- after a chemical spill. Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding
WCAX
Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding
Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Burlington's Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed through the weekend-- after a chemical spill.
WCAX
Wrong mail-in ballots sent to NH voters causing confusion
Vt. and NY. Border Patrol sees surge in illegal crossings, arrests. Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape to Green Mountains.
WCAX
Local documentary chronicles journey of Strongwoman competitor
Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont's weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Vt. officials float plan to privatize state retirees' health care.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Slate roofer Robert Volk Jr. continues working with a prosthetic leg
Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont's weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Vt. officials float plan to privatize state retirees' health care.
WCAX
Vt. COVID paid-leave program kicks off next month
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the worst of the pandemic appears to have passed, many workers continue to get sick, and those missed paychecks can add up. Now, a new paid leave grant program starting next month aims to support Vermont businesses and their workers. “You can’t reasonably ask employees...
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 24
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
WCAX
Vt. officials float plan to privatize state retirees’ health care
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Retired state employees could be getting a new private health care plan but the union representing them is sounding the alarm. State employee retirees right now have Medicare through the federal government and supplemental health care plans through the Vermont State Employees Union. Those supplemental plans are similar to what current state employees have. But a new plan from the Scott administration would switch some 6,000 retired employees into a private Medicare Advantage plan.
WCAX
Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape to Green Mountains
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Reporter Kevin Gaiss met with one couple who escaped the drought-stricken west in search of the Green Mountains.
WCAX
Creating inclusive spaces to promote better health for all
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - “So I think that sort of the biggest issue is like getting into a gender affirming space,” said Inner Space Kae Ravichandran. Creating inclusive spaces for everyone is the goal for this group. Inner space is a new organization. Their mission is to provide care for people who have experienced what they term systemic oppression and in-justice. They represent people of LGBTQ, transgender, and the bi-poc community. Who they say are under-represented. As a way to show their support to get the word out they put on a community event with Outright VT to show Vermonters that they are here to help.
WCAX
Border apprehensions trend upward in the Swanton Sector
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More people are getting arrested at the northern border than ever. This uptick is taking place specifically in the Swanton sector. That area covers Vermont and a portion of New York. U.S Customs and Border Protection tells me the number of apprehensions there is up 587%...
WCAX
Peace Corps looking for bikes, sewing machines to send overseas
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Peace Corps volunteers are looking for Vermonters’ used bikes and sewing machines to send overseas. Since 1999 the group has collected 4,,500 bikes and nearly 1,000 sewing machines to ship to community organizations in places like Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America. The...
WCAX
DNA test confirms animal killed in NY was wolf, not coyote
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday. The results reviewed this week contradicted an initial analysis that had concluded it was an Eastern coyote, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mother Nature wasted no time blasting us with cold air once the calendar switched to fall. Some mountains saw their first snow of the season today. Clouds were slow to dissipate, but clearing is underway and will continue into tonight as high pressure builds in. Still, we are sandwiched between powerful Hurricane Fiona on track to impact Nova Scotia to our east and high pressure building in from the west. This will keep wind gusts elevated tonight.
WCAX
NVRH breaks ground on new expansion to better provide mental health care
A vaccination clinic will be held on the Vermont State House Lawn, Friday with some added novelty. A teenager is dead after police say she crashed while riding an ATV on Thursday evening. BSD releases new video of BHS/BTC design.
WCAX
Active shooter drill in Clinton County
BEEKMANTOWN, NY (WCAX) - This morning, Clinton County residents will see an increased police presence at Beekmantown Central School. Officers will be conducting an active shooter drill from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They say this type of training is important for response planning and coordination with other agencies. They...
