ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Social-experiment theatrical experience comes to Vermont

Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Vt. officials float plan to privatize state retirees’ health care. Updated: 3...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. lieutenant governor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the November election less than two months away, two long-time names in Vermont politics -- Democratic former Lt. Governor David Zuckerman and Republican state Sen. Joe Benning -- are looking to step up as lieutenant governor. Vermont’s lieutenant governor has three primary tasks, including serving...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

D.U.I. rates on the incline

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - So far this year, there have been 61 deaths on Vermont roadways, a slight increase from last year’s total. In a number of those crashes, police say drugs and alcohol are factors. Sergeant Paul Ravelin at the Vermont State Police says in a number of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Judge Barrett takes oath to Vermont Superior Court

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s newest Superior Court judge was sworn in Friday. Jennifer Barrett was surrounded by friends and family at the Statehouse as Governor Phil Scott administered her oath. She has served as the Orleans County state’s attorney since 2014 and has also served as a deputy state’s attorney in Bennington County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
City
Brattleboro, VT
WCAX

$400M to be allocated for Vt. water infrastructure projects

Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed through the weekend-- after a chemical spill. Thousands of Vermont homes...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding

Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed through the weekend-- after a chemical spill. 2020 election doubters scour...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wrong mail-in ballots sent to NH voters causing confusion

Vt. and NY. Border Patrol sees surge in illegal crossings, arrests. Vt. and NY. Border Patrol sees surge in illegal crossings, arrests. Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape to Green Mountains. Updated: 5 hours ago. Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Local documentary chronicles journey of Strongwoman competitor

Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Vt. officials float plan to privatize state retirees’ health care. Updated: 5...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Hoffer
WCAX

Vt. COVID paid-leave program kicks off next month

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the worst of the pandemic appears to have passed, many workers continue to get sick, and those missed paychecks can add up. Now, a new paid leave grant program starting next month aims to support Vermont businesses and their workers. “You can’t reasonably ask employees...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, September 24

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

Vt. officials float plan to privatize state retirees’ health care

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Retired state employees could be getting a new private health care plan but the union representing them is sounding the alarm. State employee retirees right now have Medicare through the federal government and supplemental health care plans through the Vermont State Employees Union. Those supplemental plans are similar to what current state employees have. But a new plan from the Scott administration would switch some 6,000 retired employees into a private Medicare Advantage plan.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Legislature#Local Election#Countdown#Williams College#Barre#Democrat#Buffalo Law School
WCAX

Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape to Green Mountains

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Reporter Kevin Gaiss met with one couple who escaped the drought-stricken west in search of the Green Mountains.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Creating inclusive spaces to promote better health for all

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - “So I think that sort of the biggest issue is like getting into a gender affirming space,” said Inner Space Kae Ravichandran. Creating inclusive spaces for everyone is the goal for this group. Inner space is a new organization. Their mission is to provide care for people who have experienced what they term systemic oppression and in-justice. They represent people of LGBTQ, transgender, and the bi-poc community. Who they say are under-represented. As a way to show their support to get the word out they put on a community event with Outright VT to show Vermonters that they are here to help.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Border apprehensions trend upward in the Swanton Sector

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More people are getting arrested at the northern border than ever. This uptick is taking place specifically in the Swanton sector. That area covers Vermont and a portion of New York. U.S Customs and Border Protection tells me the number of apprehensions there is up 587%...
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Peace Corps looking for bikes, sewing machines to send overseas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Peace Corps volunteers are looking for Vermonters’ used bikes and sewing machines to send overseas. Since 1999 the group has collected 4,,500 bikes and nearly 1,000 sewing machines to ship to community organizations in places like Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCAX

DNA test confirms animal killed in NY was wolf, not coyote

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday. The results reviewed this week contradicted an initial analysis that had concluded it was an Eastern coyote, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mother Nature wasted no time blasting us with cold air once the calendar switched to fall. Some mountains saw their first snow of the season today. Clouds were slow to dissipate, but clearing is underway and will continue into tonight as high pressure builds in. Still, we are sandwiched between powerful Hurricane Fiona on track to impact Nova Scotia to our east and high pressure building in from the west. This will keep wind gusts elevated tonight.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Active shooter drill in Clinton County

BEEKMANTOWN, NY (WCAX) - This morning, Clinton County residents will see an increased police presence at Beekmantown Central School. Officers will be conducting an active shooter drill from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They say this type of training is important for response planning and coordination with other agencies. They...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy