ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Spotify has audiobooks now. Here’s how to access over 300,000 titles

By Hannah Murdock
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zQ3M_0i3IyZAG00
This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Spotify Audiobooks has launched in the United States, offering over 300,000 titles. | Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

Spotify users can now listen to over 300,000 different audiobooks.

On Tuesday, Spotify announced Spotify Audiobooks has launched in the United States, bringing a new category of listening content to the app.

Audiobooks will be available on a hub on Spotify. You can also search for Audiobooks, and they will show up as recommendations on the Home page.

Spotify Audiobooks pricing

The move could reshape the audiobook industry, according to The New York Times . Though users pays a flat price for unlimited podcasts and music, Spotify is using a pay-per-book model, with each book being individually priced.

Related

There will be a lock icon in place of the play button, and in order to listen to the book, you will have to buy the book on a web page and return to the app to listen to the unlocked book if you are using your phone.

Spotify Audiobooks features

Spotify announced some useful features to Spotify Audiobooks that will make the listening experience better for users.

Automatic bookmarking

Spotify will save your spot in a book automatically when you stop listening. You can pick up right where you left off next time you want to listen to the book.

Offline listening

Users can download books so they don’t have to be online to listen to that book.

Speed control

You can change the speed of the audiobook to make the audio slower or faster.

Ratings

After listening to an audiobook, users can rate that book. The aggregate rating from the public will be displayed with the information on that audiobook.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Disney Plus Costs Under $2 Right Now—Here’s How to Save Over 60% Before the Deal Ends Soon

If you want to watch shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, you may want to know how much Disney Plus costs and whether there are any current deals to score a subscription for cheap—or even free. Disney Plus launched in November 2019 as a streaming service for entertainment brands under The Walt Disney Company. Those brands include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. As of June 2021, more than 100 million people are subscribed to Disney Plus, and we can see why. Along with almost every Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars movie ever released, Disney Plus also offers blockbuster...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Book#Spotify Audiobooks#Associated Press Spotify#Home#The New York Times
Deseret News

Who is the most sober generation? Gen Z

A recent study done in the UK found that Gen Zers are more sober than any other generation. Experts have been looking into the reasons why this may be the trend and some include income, interest and knowledge they have on alcohol risks.
DRINKS
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy